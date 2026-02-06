Doximity Ranked #1 Best in KLAS Telehealth Video Platform for Fifth Consecutive Year

Doximity Dialer earns A-level ratings in all categories

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Doximity, Inc. (NYSE: DOCS), the leading digital platform for U.S. medical professionals, announced today that Doximity Dialer has been named the #1 Telehealth Video Conferencing Platform in the 2026 Best in KLAS Report. This is the fifth consecutive year that Doximity has earned the top spot, underscoring its position as a trusted, long-term partner for physicians and health systems.

In addition to securing the #1 spot, Doximity received A-level ratings in all categories, including A+ ratings for culture, loyalty and value. These results are based on live interviews with health system leaders and their staff, reflecting high satisfaction with Dialer’s reliability, ease of use, and real-world clinical impact.

“Physicians continue to choose Dialer because it just works,” said Jeff Tangney, co-founder and CEO of Doximity. “Our goal has always been to help physicians deliver high-quality care from wherever they are, and this recognition from KLAS validates that focus.”

Engagement with Dialer continues to reach new highs. Last quarter (October-December), clinicians used Dialer to complete more than 300,000 calls each workday. During last week’s winter storms, a record number of clinicians used Dialer to complete more than 720,000 HIPAA-compliant calls and texts in a single day.

Doximity Dialer is a HIPAA-compliant telehealth solution that enables clinicians to connect with patients by phone, video, and text while keeping their personal phone numbers private. The solution offers one-click voice and video visits, custom Caller ID, device and language optimization, and seamless transitions between voice and video, making it easy for clinicians to deliver care from anywhere.

“The Best in KLAS awards recognize the vendors who consistently deliver excellence through partnership with healthcare organizations,” said Adam Gale, KLAS CEO. “Winning this award means customers trust you to help them succeed in our rapidly changing healthcare landscape. This means helping them to improve patient care, achieve better outcomes, and find true ROI. We’re honored to amplify the voice of providers and payers at KLAS, and to celebrate those vendors who turn feedback into action.”

For more information, see the complete 2026 Best in KLAS: Software and Services Report.

About Doximity

Founded in 2010, Doximity is the leading digital platform for U.S. medical professionals. The company's network members include more than 85% of U.S. physicians across all specialties and practice areas. Doximity provides its verified clinical membership with digital tools built for medicine, enabling them to collaborate with colleagues, stay current on medical news and research, manage their careers and on-call schedules, streamline documentation and administrative paperwork, and conduct virtual patient visits. With new AI-powered clinical reference and search capabilities, Doximity also helps doctors access trusted, peer-reviewed information and medical literature. Doximity's mission is to help doctors be more productive so they can provide better care for their patients.

About KLAS Research

KLAS is a research and insights firm on a global mission to improve healthcare. Working with thousands of healthcare professionals and clinicians, KLAS gathers data and insights on software and services to deliver timely reports and performance data that represent provider and payer voices and act as catalysts for improving vendor performance. The KLAS research team publishes reports covering the most pressing questions facing healthcare technology today, including emerging technology insights, that provide early insights on the future of healthcare technology solutions. KLAS also fosters measurement and collaboration between healthcare providers and payers and best practice adoption. Learn more at klasresearch.com.

