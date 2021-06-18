Dovel Named a 2021 Top Workplace by The Washington Post

MCLEAN, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Dovel Technologies, a leading expert to federal agencies that blends deep domain expertise and advanced technologies in the health IT, life sciences, public safety, and grants management markets, announced today that it has been named to The Washington Post’s annual Top Workplaces list. The Washington Post ranks the top 200 best places to work in the Washington D.C. area based on employee ratings.

“Being recognized as a top place to work by our employees is a true testament to Dovel’s culture,” said Damon Griggs, Dovel CEO. “Our team has been resilient amid the pandemic and continues to offer unparalleled service to our customers whose missions improve, protect, and save lives. The quality of our organization is a direct result of the quality of our people, and I couldn’t be more proud to work alongside our talented, diverse team.”

Dovel is a purpose-driven company that stays true to its mission by focusing on innovation, customer success, and employee growth. With an entrepreneurial and customer-centric mindset, Dovel was ready to support some of the most important initiatives for the country, including programs critical to COVID-19 response. Despite the challenges of 2020, Dovel flourished, expanding and earning new work within federal health and civilian agencies as well as winning positions on additional contract vehicles. This success has allowed the company to enhance its business, leading to opportunities for further skill development, training, and career mobility for employees.

The company placed an enormous focus on supporting its employees through the pandemic. At the onset of the pandemic, Dovel enacted a Response Team to manage policy changes, communications, and respond to employee concerns. Throughout the last year, the company added benefits and support services, offering wellness programs, enhanced paid leave program, increased professional development lunch-and-learns, certifications, and more.­­

In its eighth year, The Washington Post Top Workplace survey uniquely measures 15 culture drivers critical to any organization’s success: alignment, execution, and connection. The Washington Post partnered with research company, Energage, LLC to gather results and ensure anonymity. For more about The Washington Post’s Top Workplaces, visit https://www.washingtonpost.com/graphics/2021/business/top-workplaces/.

About Dovel Technologies

Dovel is a trusted government partner that blends deep domain expertise with advanced technologies to help our customers solve complex problems that improve, protect, and save lives. As a rapidly growing company, we combine entrepreneurial spirit, customer focus, and an outcomes-based approach to support agency missions in health IT, life sciences, public safety, and grants management. To learn more, visit www.doveltech.com.

Contacts

Jessica Lindberg



Jessica.Lindberg@doveltech.com

703.288.5313