Douglas Chapple Joins Pioneer Metal Finishing’s Board of Directors

GREEN BAY, Wis.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Pioneer Metal Finishing, LLC (“Pioneer”), which provides metal surface engineering services for a range of industries, announces that Douglas Chapple has joined its Board of Directors.

“Having worked extensively with Doug and knowing him for nearly two decades, I am elated that he agreed to join Pioneer’s Board. Doug will be a valuable partner to Pioneer and its management team as we continue to develop the platform into the premier provider of surface engineering solutions,” said Brandon Bethea, Co-Founder & Partner with Aterian Investment Partners. Pioneer is a portfolio company of Aterian.

Over his distinguished career, Chapple has been a CEO for private-equity-owned businesses on four separate occasions, has driven value-creation strategies as an executive across multiple industries including general manufacturing, energy and automotive. Most recently, he was CEO of Engineered Transportation International in Athens, TN, for five years. Chapple’s manufacturing career began with more than 20 years at General Motors, including the Inland Fisher Guide Division.

“Personally, I welcome Doug’s contributions and look forward to a very productive collaboration,” stated Stephen Smith, Pioneer’s new CEO; Smith joined Pioneer earlier in 2022. “With our 11 locations and more than 1,000 team members, Pioneer and Aterian have built an impressive foundation and momentum for further growth.” Over the past two years, Pioneer’s geographic footprint and capabilities have both expanded through strategic acquisitions of three new divisions: Salt Lake City, UT; Chippewa Falls, WI; and Union City, CA.

About Pioneer Metal Finishing, LLC

Pioneer is an Aterian Investment Partners company headquartered in Green Bay, WI, specializing in providing mission-critical metal surface engineering services to customers across a range of industries including semiconductor manufacturing, structural automotive, industrial equipment, medical, aerospace & defense and more. Pioneer, with locations in seven U.S. states and Mexico, has been serving customers for more than 75 years, offering a range of processes including anodizing, plating, adhesive & coating applications. Pioneer’s strategic R&D support helps customers develop new coating solutions designed to solve specific performance challenges.

For more information, please visit www.pioneermetal.com

About Aterian Investment Partners

Aterian Investment Partners, with offices in New York, NY, and Miami, FL, manages over $1.5 billion of committed capital and invests in industry-leading, middle-market businesses. In collaboration with management, Aterian supports investments throughout an organization, from people to processes, equipment, technology, and social governance, among other areas.

For more information, please visit www.aterianpartners.com

