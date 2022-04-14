Doug Markham, Seasoned Insurance Industry Expert, Joins Wisedocs as Chief Operating Officer

MIAMI–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#healthtech–Wisedocs announces the onboarding of key leadership team member, Doug Markham, as Chief Operating Officer. A seasoned industry expert, Markham is a healthcare and managed care industry professional, offering more than 25 years of experience in the field. Formerly of the IMA Group, he has worked with insurance carriers, employers, TPAs, and public entities nationwide.





“I look forward to expanding on the strategic growth in the United States with key clients and partners,” says Markham, COO of Wisedocs. “Wisedocs is poised to lead the charge in automated and intelligent medical document processing for the insurance industry and law firms. It is an exciting time to steer growth for the organization.”

The onboarding of Markham onto the Wisedocs’ leadership team follows a recent seed financing announcement. Wisedocs closed an oversubscribed $4.1 million (CAD) round, led by Ripple Ventures, with participation from Greensky Capital, and angel investors including George A. Papayiannis of Vena Solutions, and startup veteran, Tim Lett. The investors are equally as thrilled as the team to onboard Markham.

“Having Doug join as Chief Operating Officer is an impactful part of our continued U.S. expansion,” Connor Atchison, Founder and CEO, states. “We are thrilled to have such a seasoned and experienced insurance industry expert join the Wisedocs team at a pivotal moment in our growth. Doug’s approach to drive our business, culture, and impact is world-class. This addition to Wisedocs’ leadership team exemplifies how we are leading the space in both technological innovation as well as industry expertise.”

Wisedocs is a software platform that makes it easy to sort, understand, and organize unstructured medical records through proprietary Intelligent Optical Recognition and Machine Learning. Wisedocs is on a mission to erase the headache of manual work to create a more positive experience for insurance companies, legal firms, healthcare providers, and their claimants. Founded in 2018, Wisedocs is at the forefront of AI-enabled ICR for medical records.

