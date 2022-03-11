Doug Howe, Former Director, Architect and Principal Software Engineer at Microsoft for 25 Years, Joins Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning Technology Startup, TACOai and Its Parent Company, Prosperum Fintech Holdings, as Its C.E.O.

Douglas C. Howe has joined TACOai and Prosperum Fintech Holdings as its C.E.O.

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–TACOai LLC, an artificial intelligence and machine learning technology company, is one of several subsidiary companies owned by Prosperum Fintech Holdings. TACOai takes cutting edge technology development a step further. By leveraging the latest tech advances as a foundation, TACOai creates, builds, and innovates its offerings to solve existing problems, across multiple sectors, starting with financials and securities.

While at Microsoft, Doug’s career was exemplified by success and leadership at every level. His success was driven in part from his prior training and career with the U.S. Air Force, as a Lead Flight Test and Software Development Engineer. Doug’s Microsoft career introduced him to the high velocity of technological innovation, including artificial intelligence and machine learning. This same velocity has been lacking in the implementation of technology across the securities, investment, and financial sectors.

The online brokerage experience has been stagnant for years, but TACOai offers something different. TACOai’s technology development is reinventing financial interactions to empower investors, giving them the tools to enhance and change the way they interact with their finances. It also enables them to reimagine their online experience through its sister subsidiary, Avant-Garde Trading Securities. “I’m tremendously excited for what our customers will experience, with our advanced technology tools to do more in the ever-evolving investing ecosystem,” said Doug Howe.

“With Doug’s vision, leadership, and technological expertise, we are prepared to start the evolution of the user experience in financial investing. We could not be more excited to welcome Doug aboard,” said Tom Smith, Founder.

“I am excited to embrace this challenge knowing I’ve got a lot of work ahead of me. One thing I know for sure, very soon you’ll be seeing ‘Powered by TACOai’ everywhere!” said Doug Howe.

