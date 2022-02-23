DoubleVerify to Host Analyst and Investor Day in New York on February 25, 2022 and Announce Preliminary Q4 and FY 2021 Results

Home Business Wire DoubleVerify to Host Analyst and Investor Day in New York on February...
NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–DoubleVerify (“DV”) (NYSE: DV), a leading software platform for digital media measurement, data and analytics, will hold its analyst and investor day on Friday, February 25, 2022, at the New York Stock Exchange in New York City, as previously announced. The event will begin at 9:00 a.m. ET and is expected to conclude by approximately 12:30 p.m. ET.

At the event, DV will announce its preliminary financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2021 and will provide its 2022 full year outlook. Members of DV’s senior leadership team will also deliver a series of presentations detailing the company’s vision, market opportunities, growth strategies and product innovation. The program will feature demonstrations showcasing DV’s new product initiatives and will be followed by a live Q&A session.

The event, along with supporting materials, will be accessible live through the Investor Relations section of DV’s website at https://ir.doubleverify.com/. As space for the event is limited, in-person attendance is by invitation only and advance registration is required. Analysts and institutional investors interested in attending are encouraged to contact DoubleVerify Investor Relations at ir@doubleverify.com.

About DoubleVerify

DoubleVerify is a leading software platform for digital media measurement and analytics. Our mission is to make the digital advertising ecosystem stronger, safer and more secure, thereby preserving the fair value exchange between buyers and sellers of digital media. Hundreds of Fortune 500 advertisers employ our unbiased data and analytics to drive campaign quality and effectiveness, and to maximize return on their digital advertising investments – globally.

