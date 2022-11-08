DoubleVerify Reports Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Increased Revenue by 35% Year-over-Year to $112.3 Million, the Highest in Any Quarter, Driven by Growth in Pre-Campaign Activation Across Programmatic, Social and CTV

Activation Revenue Increased 48% to $62.2 Million

Achieved Net Income of $10.3 Million and Third Quarter Adjusted EBITDA of $34.0 Million, representing a 30% Adjusted EBITDA margin

Raised Midpoint of Full-Year 2022 Guidance Range to 36% Total Revenue Growth and 31% Adjusted EBITDA margins

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–DoubleVerify (“DV”) (NYSE: DV), a leading software platform for digital media measurement, data and analytics, today announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022.

“ We delivered another strong quarter and outstanding year-to-date performance fueled by continued momentum in programmatic activation and Social and CTV measurement,” said Mark Zagorski, CEO of DoubleVerify. “ Our revenue growth of 35% in the third quarter and 40% year-to-date has significantly outpaced that of the broader digital advertising industry as we continue to win new customers and gain market share across geographies and platforms. Additionally, we continue to expand product coverage across premium CTV environments such as Netflix and pre-eminent Social media platforms such as TikTok, Linkedin and Twitter. Scaling our solutions to ‘verify everywhere’ gives advertisers the ability to consistently measure their media investment across environments, platforms, formats, devices and types of content. As the macroeconomic advertising environment becomes increasingly challenging, advertisers continue to turn to DV solutions to optimize their media investment and reduce media waste while protecting brand equity.”

Third Quarter 2022 Financial Highlights:

(All comparisons are to the third quarter of 2021)

Total revenue of $112.3 million, an increase of 35%.

Activation revenue of $62.2 million, an increase of 48%.

Measurement revenue of $38.8 million, an increase of 14%. Media Transactions Measured (“MTM”) for CTV and Social increased by 48% and 23% respectively. International measurement revenue increased by 2%, with a decline in EMEA revenue of -6% and APAC revenue growth of 16%.

Supply-Side revenue of $11.2 million, an increase of 57%.

Net income of $10.3 million and adjusted EBITDA of $34.0 million, which represented a 30% adjusted EBITDA margin.

Third Quarter and Recent Business Highlights:

Grew Total Advertiser revenue by 33% year-over-year in the third quarter primarily due to a 17% increase in Media Transactions Measured (“MTM”) and a 10% increase in Measured Transaction Fee (“MTF”), and continued to achieve a Gross Revenue Retention rate of over 95% in the third quarter.

Grew premium-priced Authentic Brand Suitability (ABS) revenues by 46% year-over-year in the third quarter driven by new advertisers activating the solution as well as by existing client upsells and geographic expansion.

Drove global market share growth through product upsells, international expansion and new enterprise logo wins including GAP, Mattel, Kroger Precision Marketing, TUI, Club Med, Marina Bay Sands, Hyundai Motor Company, Michelin, SC Johnson and SmartEnergy UK.

Expanded coverage across premium video and CTV environments with a partnership with Netflix to enable media verification and maximize advertiser performance. The partnership will leverage DV’s technology and data to help Netflix advertisers ensure their video ads are fully viewed, by real people and safe from Fraud/Invalid Traffic (“IVT”).

Expanded partnership with TikTok to offer advertisers post campaign Brand Safety and Suitability measurement. This proprietary solution leverages DV’s artificial intelligence, machine learning , ontology, and manual review to give advertisers confidence that their ads across TikTok are appearing next to content that is brand safe and suitable.

Completed the development of Brand Safety and Suitability measurement on Twitter’s newsfeed, known as Timeline, and are launching the beta in the coming weeks.

Launched DV Authentic Attention Snapshot and DV Attention Lab™ to help advertisers optimize campaign performance by leveraging DV’s industry-leading technology platform and attention dataset.

Launched DV’s Election Task Force to help advertisers navigate the challenging media landscape ahead of the 2022 US midterm elections and beyond. DV anticipates the next presidential election in 2024 to be characterized by a fast-evolving news cycle. The Election Taskforce helps shed light on trends relative to specific events, individuals and hot button topics and provides actionable data insights and analysis to protect brand equity and safeguard media investment ahead of, during and following elections.

Uncovered a CTV fraud scheme, LeoTerra, that spoofs IoT (Internet of Things) devices including smart refrigerators and smart watches, protecting DV customers from wasting millions of dollars of investment each month.

Achieved ISO 27001:2013 certification, the most widely recognized international standard for information security management, a testament to DV’s continued dedication to information security and to creating a culture of trust and excellence for the benefit of its clients and partners.

“ In the third quarter, we continued to deliver strong business performance with year-over-year revenue growth of 35% and adjusted EBITDA margins of 30% driven by product successes in fast-growth sectors such as programmatic Activation, Social and CTV,” said Nicola Allais, CFO of DoubleVerify. “ We are raising the midpoint of our full-year guidance range by the magnitude of our outperformance in the third quarter. Our outlook for the fourth quarter is based on our current visibility and assumes a typical upswing in our Activation business into year end. We continue to monitor the impact of the macroeconomic environment on our client’s ad budgets and to engage them in regular dialogue as we execute our plan through the end of the year and the longer term.”

Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2022 Guidance:

DoubleVerify anticipates Revenue and Adjusted EBITDA to be in the following ranges:

Fourth Quarter 2022:

Revenue of $131 to $135 million, a year-over-year increase of 26% at the midpoint.

Adjusted EBITDA in the range of $45 to $47 million, representing a 35% margin at the midpoint.

Full Year 2022:

Revenue of $450 to $454 million, a year-over-year increase of 36% at the midpoint.

Adjusted EBITDA in the range of $138 to $140 million, representing a 31% margin at the midpoint.

With respect to the Company’s expectations under “ Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Guidance” above, the Company has not reconciled the non-GAAP measure Adjusted EBITDA to the GAAP measure net income in this press release because the Company does not provide guidance for stock-based compensation expense, depreciation and amortization expense, acquisition-related costs, interest income, and income taxes on a consistent basis as the Company is unable to quantify these amounts without unreasonable efforts, which would be required to include a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to GAAP net income. In addition, the Company believes such a reconciliation would imply a degree of precision that could be confusing or misleading to investors.

Conference Call, Webcast and Other Information

DoubleVerify will host a conference call and live webcast to discuss its third quarter 2022 financial results at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time today, November 8, 2022. To access the conference call, dial (877) 841-2987 for the U.S. or Canada, or (215) 268-9878 for international callers. The webcast will be available live on the Investors section of the Company’s website at https://ir.doubleverify.com/. An archived webcast will be available approximately two hours after the conclusion of the live event.

In addition, DoubleVerify plans to post certain additional historical quarterly financial information on the investor relations portion of its website for easy access to investors.

Key Business Terms

Activation revenue is generated from the evaluation, verification and measurement of advertising impressions purchased through programmatic demand-side and social media platforms.

Measurement revenue is generated from the verification and measurement of advertising impressions that are directly purchased on digital media properties, including publishers and social media platforms.

Supply-Side revenue is generated from platforms and publisher partners who use DoubleVerify’s data analytics to evaluate, verify and measure their advertising inventory.

Gross Revenue Retention Rate is the total prior period revenue earned from advertiser customers, less the portion of prior period revenue attributable to lost advertiser customers, divided by the total prior period revenue from advertiser customers.

Media Transactions Measured (MTM) is the volume of media transactions that DoubleVerify’s software platform measures.

Measured Transaction Fee (MTF) is the fixed fee DoubleVerify charges per thousand Media Transactions Measured.

International Revenue Growth Rates are inclusive of foreign currency fluctuations.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED) As of As of (in thousands, except per share data) September 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 Assets: Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 242,687 $ 221,591 Trade receivables, net of allowances for doubtful accounts of $7,860 and $6,527 as of September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively 141,444 122,938 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 21,215 23,295 Total current assets 405,346 367,824 Property, plant and equipment, net 42,511 17,575 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 74,413 — Goodwill 336,545 350,560 Intangible assets, net 140,841 153,395 Deferred tax assets 60 60 Other non-current assets 1,699 2,780 Total assets $ 1,001,415 $ 892,194 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity: Current liabilities Trade payables $ 12,489 $ 3,853 Accrued expense 30,524 41,456 Operating lease liabilities, current 5,560 — Income tax liabilities — 1,321 Current portion of finance lease obligations 2,144 1,970 Contingent considerations, current — 1,717 Other current liabilities 7,146 6,716 Total current liabilities 57,863 57,033 Operating lease liabilities, non-current 75,611 — Finance lease obligations 1,120 2,579 Deferred tax liabilities 24,174 30,307 Other non-current liabilities 2,632 3,209 Total liabilities $ 161,400 $ 93,128 Commitments and contingencies (Note 13) Stockholders’ equity Common stock, $0.001 par value, 1,000,000 shares authorized, 164,733 shares issued and 164,696 outstanding as of September 30, 2022; 1,000,000 shares authorized, 162,347 shares issued and 162,297 shares outstanding as of December 31, 2021 165 162 Additional paid-in capital 744,008 717,228 Treasury stock, at cost, 37 shares and 50 shares as of September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively (1,002 ) (1,802 ) Retained earnings 109,449 84,249 Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of income taxes (12,605 ) (771 ) Total stockholders’ equity 840,015 799,066 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 1,001,415 $ 892,194

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (UNAUDITED) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, (in thousands, except per share data) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenue $ 112,254 $ 83,098 $ 318,782 $ 227,208 Cost of revenue (exclusive of depreciation and amortization shown separately below) 19,323 13,435 55,036 35,929 Product development 23,932 16,359 68,742 45,658 Sales, marketing and customer support 27,118 19,539 78,535 54,653 General and administrative 19,395 14,465 60,599 58,317 Depreciation and amortization 8,089 7,492 25,446 21,989 Income from operations 14,397 11,808 30,424 10,662 Interest expense 226 249 681 936 Other expense, net 231 365 422 365 Income before income taxes 13,940 11,194 29,321 9,361 Income tax expense 3,609 3,270 4,121 8,361 Net income $ 10,331 $ 7,924 $ 25,200 $ 1,000 Earnings per share: Basic $ 0.06 $ 0.05 $ 0.15 $ 0.01 Diluted $ 0.06 $ 0.05 $ 0.15 $ 0.01 Weighted-average common stock outstanding: Basic 164,297 158,045 163,512 144,305 Diluted 170,876 167,045 170,558 153,547 Comprehensive income: Net income $ 10,331 $ 7,924 $ 25,200 $ 1,000 Other comprehensive income: Foreign currency cumulative translation adjustment (4,630 ) 303 (11,834 ) (141 ) Total comprehensive income $ 5,701 $ 8,227 $ 13,366 $ 859

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY (UNAUDITED) Accumulated Other Comprehensive Additional Income (Loss) Total Common Stock Preferred Stock Treasury Stock Paid-in Retained Net of Stockholders’ (in thousands) Shares Amount Shares Amount Shares Amount Capital Earnings Income Taxes Equity Balance as of January 1, 2022 162,347 $ 162 — $ — 50 $ (1,802 ) $ 717,228 $ 84,249 $ (771 ) $ 799,066 Foreign currency translation adjustment — — — — — — — — (1,570 ) (1,570 ) Shares repurchased for settlement of employee tax withholdings — — — — 41 (1,058 ) — — — (1,058 ) Stock-based compensation expense — — — — — — 10,994 — — 10,994 Common stock issued to non-employees 4 — — — — — — — — — Common stock issued upon exercise of stock options 572 1 — — — — 1,677 — — 1,678 Common stock issued upon vesting of restricted stock units 195 — — — — — — — — — Net income — — — — — — — 4,579 — 4,579 Balance as of March 31, 2022 163,118 $ 163 — $ — 91 $ (2,860 ) $ 729,899 $ 88,828 $ (2,341 ) $ 813,689 Foreign currency translation adjustment — — — — — — — — (5,634 ) (5,634 ) Shares repurchased for settlement of employee tax withholdings — — — — 320 (8,133 ) — — — (8,133 ) Stock-based compensation expense — — — — — — 9,517 — — 9,517 Common stock issued under employee purchase plan 41 — — — — — 768 — — 768 Common stock issued upon exercise of stock options 176 — — — — — 838 — — 838 Common stock issued upon vesting of restricted stock units 798 1 — — — — (1 ) — — — Treasury stock reissued upon settlement of equity awards — — — — (128 ) 3,447 (3,447 ) — — — Net income — — — — — — — 10,290 — 10,290 Balance as of June 30, 2022 164,133 $ 164 — $ — 283 $ (7,546 ) $ 737,574 $ 99,118 $ (7,975 ) $ 821,335 Foreign currency translation adjustment — — — — — — — — (4,630 ) (4,630 ) Shares repurchased for settlement of employee tax withholdings — — — — 19 (492 ) — — — (492 ) Stock-based compensation expense — — — — — — 11,080 — — 11,080 Common stock issued upon exercise of stock options 490 1 — — — — 2,390 — — 2,391 Common stock issued upon vesting of restricted stock units 110 — — — — — — — — — Treasury stock reissued upon settlement of equity awards — — — — (265 ) 7,036 (7,036 ) — — — Net income — — — — — — — 10,331 — 10,331 Balance as of September 30, 2022 164,733 $ 165 — $ — 37 $ (1,002 ) $ 744,008 $ 109,449 $ (12,605 ) $ 840,015 Balance as of January 1, 2021 140,222 $ 140 61,006 $ 610 15,146 $ (260,686 ) $ 620,679 $ 54,941 $ 1,011 $ 416,695 Foreign currency translation adjustment — — — — — — — — (799 ) (799 ) Stock-based compensation expense — — — — — — 2,538 — — 2,538 Common stock issued upon exercise of stock options 180 — — — — — 538 — — 538 Net income — — — — — — — 5,644 — 5,644 Balance as of March 31, 2021 140,402 $ 140 61,006 $ 610 15,146 $ (260,686 ) $ 623,755 $ 60,585 $ 212 $ 424,616 Foreign currency translation adjustment — — — — — — — — 355 355 Stock-based compensation expense — — — — — — 4,714 — — 4,714 Common stock issued upon exercise of stock options 871 2 — — — — 2,907 — — 2,909 Common stock issued upon vesting of restricted stock units 217 — — — — — — — — — Conversion of Series A preferred stock to common stock 5,190 5 (61,006 ) (610 ) (15,146 ) 260,686 (260,081 ) — — — Issuance of common stock upon initial public offering 9,977 10 — — — — 269,380 — — 269,390 Private placement stock issuance concurrent with initial public offering 1,111 1 — — — — 29,999 — — 30,000 Net loss — — — — — — — (12,568 ) — (12,568 ) Balance as of June 30, 2021 157,768 $ 158 — $ — — $ — $ 670,674 $ 48,017 $ 567 $ 719,416 Foreign currency translation adjustment — — — — — — — — 303 303 Shares repurchased for settlement of employee tax withholdings — — — — 50 (1,802 ) — — — (1,802 ) Stock-based compensation expense — — — — — — 4,848 — — 4,848 Common stock issued upon exercise of stock options 651 1 — — — — 2,066 — — 2,067 Common stock issued upon vesting of restricted stock units 105 — — — — — — — — — Net income — — — — — — — 7,924 — 7,924 Balance as of September 30, 2021 158,524 $ 159 — $ — 50 $ (1,802 ) $ 677,588 $ 55,941 $ 870 $ 732,756

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED) Nine Months Ended September 30, (in thousands) 2022 2021 Operating activities: Net income $ 25,200 $ 1,000 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities Bad debt expense (recovery) 3,629 (1,186 ) Depreciation and amortization expense 25,446 21,989 Amortization of debt issuance costs 221 221 Non-cash lease expense 5,534 — Deferred taxes (5,974 ) (4,572 ) Stock-based compensation expense 31,224 12,100 Interest expense 7 130 Loss on disposal of fixed assets 1,353 — Impairment of long-lived assets 1,510 — Change in fair value of contingent consideration — 57 Offering costs — 21,797 Other 318 661 Changes in operating assets and liabilities net of effect of business combinations Trade receivables (23,842 ) 690 Prepaid expenses and other assets (2,110 ) 4,428 Trade payables 3,452 425 Accrued expenses and other liabilities (7,607 ) 694 Net cash provided by operating activities 58,361 58,434 Investing activities: Purchase of property, plant and equipment (27,719 ) (5,499 ) Acquisition of business, net of cash acquired — (24,323 ) Net cash (used in) investing activities (27,719 ) (29,822 ) Financing activities: Payments of long-term debt — (22,000 ) Deferred payment related to Zentrick acquisition — (50 ) Payment of contingent consideration related to Zentrick acquisition (3,247 ) — Proceeds from common stock issued upon exercise of stock options 4,907 5,514 Proceeds from common stock issued under employee purchase plan 768 — Proceeds from issuance of common stock upon initial public offering — 269,390 Proceeds from issuance of common stock in connection to concurrent private placement — 30,000 Payments related to offering costs (6 ) (21,797 ) Finance lease payments (1,286 ) (1,222 ) Shares repurchased for settlement of employee tax withholdings (9,683 ) (1,802 ) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (8,547 ) 258,033 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash (1,015 ) (173 ) Net increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 21,080 286,472 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash – Beginning of period 221,725 33,395 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash – End of period $ 242,805 $ 319,867 Cash and cash equivalents 242,687 319,825 Restricted cash (included in prepaid expenses and other current assets on the Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets) 118 42 Total cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 242,805 $ 319,867 Supplemental cash flow information: Cash paid for taxes 10,210 5,586 Cash paid for interest 519 580 Non-cash investing and financing activities: Right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for new operating lease liabilities, net of impairments 80,060 — Acquisition of equipment under finance lease — 1,518 Capital assets financed by accounts payable 5,305 41 Conversion of Series A preferred stock to common stock — 610 Treasury stock reissued upon the conversion of Series A preferred stock for common stock — 260,686 Stock-based compensation included in capitalized software development costs 367 —

Comparison of the Three and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 and September 30, 2021

Revenue

Three Months Ended September 30, Change Change Nine Months Ended September 30, Change Change 2022 2021 $ % 2022 2021 $ % (In Thousands) (In Thousands) Revenue by customer type: Measurement (f/k/a Advertiser – direct) $ 38,847 $ 34,057 $ 4,790 14 % $ 111,584 $ 93,260 $ 18,324 20 % Activation (f/k/a Advertiser – programmatic) 62,170 41,902 20,268 48 175,696 113,694 62,002 55 Supply-side customer 11,237 7,139 4,098 57 31,502 20,254 11,248 56 Total revenue $ 112,254 $ 83,098 $ 29,156 35 % $ 318,782 $ 227,208 $ 91,574 40 %

Adjusted EBITDA

In addition to our results determined in accordance with GAAP, we believe that certain non-GAAP financial measures, including Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin, are useful in evaluating our business. We calculate Adjusted EBITDA Margin as Adjusted EBITDA divided by total revenue. The following table presents a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, to the most directly comparable financial measure prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 (In Thousands) (In Thousands) Net income $ 10,331 $ 7,924 $ 25,200 $ 1,000 Net income margin 9 % 10 % 8 % 0 % Depreciation and amortization 8,089 7,492 25,446 21,989 Stock-based compensation 10,971 4,848 31,224 12,100 Interest expense 226 249 681 936 Income tax expense 3,609 3,270 4,121 8,361 M&A and restructuring costs (a) 39 1,079 1,219 1,128 Offering, IPO readiness and secondary offering costs (b) 726 318 726 22,465 Other (recoveries) costs (c) (228 ) 878 3,659 987 Other expense (d) 231 365 422 365 Adjusted EBITDA $ 33,994 $ 26,423 $ 92,698 $ 69,331 Adjusted EBITDA margin 30 % 32 % 29 % 31 %

