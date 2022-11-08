DoubleVerify Reports Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Increased Revenue by 35% Year-over-Year to $112.3 Million, the Highest in Any Quarter, Driven by Growth in Pre-Campaign Activation Across Programmatic, Social and CTV
Activation Revenue Increased 48% to $62.2 Million
Achieved Net Income of $10.3 Million and Third Quarter Adjusted EBITDA of $34.0 Million, representing a 30% Adjusted EBITDA margin
Raised Midpoint of Full-Year 2022 Guidance Range to 36% Total Revenue Growth and 31% Adjusted EBITDA margins
NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–DoubleVerify (“DV”) (NYSE: DV), a leading software platform for digital media measurement, data and analytics, today announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022.
“We delivered another strong quarter and outstanding year-to-date performance fueled by continued momentum in programmatic activation and Social and CTV measurement,” said Mark Zagorski, CEO of DoubleVerify. “Our revenue growth of 35% in the third quarter and 40% year-to-date has significantly outpaced that of the broader digital advertising industry as we continue to win new customers and gain market share across geographies and platforms. Additionally, we continue to expand product coverage across premium CTV environments such as Netflix and pre-eminent Social media platforms such as TikTok, Linkedin and Twitter. Scaling our solutions to ‘verify everywhere’ gives advertisers the ability to consistently measure their media investment across environments, platforms, formats, devices and types of content. As the macroeconomic advertising environment becomes increasingly challenging, advertisers continue to turn to DV solutions to optimize their media investment and reduce media waste while protecting brand equity.”
Third Quarter 2022 Financial Highlights:
(All comparisons are to the third quarter of 2021)
- Total revenue of $112.3 million, an increase of 35%.
- Activation revenue of $62.2 million, an increase of 48%.
-
Measurement revenue of $38.8 million, an increase of 14%.
- Media Transactions Measured (“MTM”) for CTV and Social increased by 48% and 23% respectively.
- International measurement revenue increased by 2%, with a decline in EMEA revenue of -6% and APAC revenue growth of 16%.
- Supply-Side revenue of $11.2 million, an increase of 57%.
- Net income of $10.3 million and adjusted EBITDA of $34.0 million, which represented a 30% adjusted EBITDA margin.
Third Quarter and Recent Business Highlights:
- Grew Total Advertiser revenue by 33% year-over-year in the third quarter primarily due to a 17% increase in Media Transactions Measured (“MTM”) and a 10% increase in Measured Transaction Fee (“MTF”), and continued to achieve a Gross Revenue Retention rate of over 95% in the third quarter.
- Grew premium-priced Authentic Brand Suitability (ABS) revenues by 46% year-over-year in the third quarter driven by new advertisers activating the solution as well as by existing client upsells and geographic expansion.
- Drove global market share growth through product upsells, international expansion and new enterprise logo wins including GAP, Mattel, Kroger Precision Marketing, TUI, Club Med, Marina Bay Sands, Hyundai Motor Company, Michelin, SC Johnson and SmartEnergy UK.
- Expanded coverage across premium video and CTV environments with a partnership with Netflix to enable media verification and maximize advertiser performance. The partnership will leverage DV’s technology and data to help Netflix advertisers ensure their video ads are fully viewed, by real people and safe from Fraud/Invalid Traffic (“IVT”).
- Expanded partnership with TikTok to offer advertisers post campaign Brand Safety and Suitability measurement. This proprietary solution leverages DV’s artificial intelligence, machine learning, ontology, and manual review to give advertisers confidence that their ads across TikTok are appearing next to content that is brand safe and suitable.
- Completed the development of Brand Safety and Suitability measurement on Twitter’s newsfeed, known as Timeline, and are launching the beta in the coming weeks.
- Launched DV Authentic Attention Snapshot and DV Attention Lab™ to help advertisers optimize campaign performance by leveraging DV’s industry-leading technology platform and attention dataset.
- Launched DV’s Election Task Force to help advertisers navigate the challenging media landscape ahead of the 2022 US midterm elections and beyond. DV anticipates the next presidential election in 2024 to be characterized by a fast-evolving news cycle. The Election Taskforce helps shed light on trends relative to specific events, individuals and hot button topics and provides actionable data insights and analysis to protect brand equity and safeguard media investment ahead of, during and following elections.
- Uncovered a CTV fraud scheme, LeoTerra, that spoofs IoT (Internet of Things) devices including smart refrigerators and smart watches, protecting DV customers from wasting millions of dollars of investment each month.
- Achieved ISO 27001:2013 certification, the most widely recognized international standard for information security management, a testament to DV’s continued dedication to information security and to creating a culture of trust and excellence for the benefit of its clients and partners.
“In the third quarter, we continued to deliver strong business performance with year-over-year revenue growth of 35% and adjusted EBITDA margins of 30% driven by product successes in fast-growth sectors such as programmatic Activation, Social and CTV,” said Nicola Allais, CFO of DoubleVerify. “We are raising the midpoint of our full-year guidance range by the magnitude of our outperformance in the third quarter. Our outlook for the fourth quarter is based on our current visibility and assumes a typical upswing in our Activation business into year end. We continue to monitor the impact of the macroeconomic environment on our client’s ad budgets and to engage them in regular dialogue as we execute our plan through the end of the year and the longer term.”
Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2022 Guidance:
DoubleVerify anticipates Revenue and Adjusted EBITDA to be in the following ranges:
Fourth Quarter 2022:
- Revenue of $131 to $135 million, a year-over-year increase of 26% at the midpoint.
- Adjusted EBITDA in the range of $45 to $47 million, representing a 35% margin at the midpoint.
Full Year 2022:
- Revenue of $450 to $454 million, a year-over-year increase of 36% at the midpoint.
- Adjusted EBITDA in the range of $138 to $140 million, representing a 31% margin at the midpoint.
With respect to the Company’s expectations under “Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Guidance” above, the Company has not reconciled the non-GAAP measure Adjusted EBITDA to the GAAP measure net income in this press release because the Company does not provide guidance for stock-based compensation expense, depreciation and amortization expense, acquisition-related costs, interest income, and income taxes on a consistent basis as the Company is unable to quantify these amounts without unreasonable efforts, which would be required to include a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to GAAP net income. In addition, the Company believes such a reconciliation would imply a degree of precision that could be confusing or misleading to investors.
Conference Call, Webcast and Other Information
DoubleVerify will host a conference call and live webcast to discuss its third quarter 2022 financial results at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time today, November 8, 2022. To access the conference call, dial (877) 841-2987 for the U.S. or Canada, or (215) 268-9878 for international callers. The webcast will be available live on the Investors section of the Company’s website at https://ir.doubleverify.com/. An archived webcast will be available approximately two hours after the conclusion of the live event.
In addition, DoubleVerify plans to post certain additional historical quarterly financial information on the investor relations portion of its website for easy access to investors.
Key Business Terms
Activation revenue is generated from the evaluation, verification and measurement of advertising impressions purchased through programmatic demand-side and social media platforms.
Measurement revenue is generated from the verification and measurement of advertising impressions that are directly purchased on digital media properties, including publishers and social media platforms.
Supply-Side revenue is generated from platforms and publisher partners who use DoubleVerify’s data analytics to evaluate, verify and measure their advertising inventory.
Gross Revenue Retention Rate is the total prior period revenue earned from advertiser customers, less the portion of prior period revenue attributable to lost advertiser customers, divided by the total prior period revenue from advertiser customers.
Media Transactions Measured (MTM) is the volume of media transactions that DoubleVerify’s software platform measures.
Measured Transaction Fee (MTF) is the fixed fee DoubleVerify charges per thousand Media Transactions Measured.
International Revenue Growth Rates are inclusive of foreign currency fluctuations.
|
DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc.
|
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
As of
|
|
As of
|
(in thousands, except per share data)
|
|
September 30, 2022
|
|
December 31, 2021
|
Assets:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
$
|
242,687
|
|
|
$
|
221,591
|
|
Trade receivables, net of allowances for doubtful accounts of $7,860 and $6,527 as of September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively
|
|
|
141,444
|
|
|
|
122,938
|
|
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|
|
|
21,215
|
|
|
|
23,295
|
|
Total current assets
|
|
|
405,346
|
|
|
|
367,824
|
|
Property, plant and equipment, net
|
|
|
42,511
|
|
|
|
17,575
|
|
Operating lease right-of-use assets, net
|
|
|
74,413
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Goodwill
|
|
|
336,545
|
|
|
|
350,560
|
|
Intangible assets, net
|
|
|
140,841
|
|
|
|
153,395
|
|
Deferred tax assets
|
|
|
60
|
|
|
|
60
|
|
Other non-current assets
|
|
|
1,699
|
|
|
|
2,780
|
|
Total assets
|
|
$
|
1,001,415
|
|
|
$
|
892,194
|
|
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Trade payables
|
|
$
|
12,489
|
|
|
$
|
3,853
|
|
Accrued expense
|
|
|
30,524
|
|
|
|
41,456
|
|
Operating lease liabilities, current
|
|
|
5,560
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Income tax liabilities
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
1,321
|
|
Current portion of finance lease obligations
|
|
|
2,144
|
|
|
|
1,970
|
|
Contingent considerations, current
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
1,717
|
|
Other current liabilities
|
|
|
7,146
|
|
|
|
6,716
|
|
Total current liabilities
|
|
|
57,863
|
|
|
|
57,033
|
|
Operating lease liabilities, non-current
|
|
|
75,611
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Finance lease obligations
|
|
|
1,120
|
|
|
|
2,579
|
|
Deferred tax liabilities
|
|
|
24,174
|
|
|
|
30,307
|
|
Other non-current liabilities
|
|
|
2,632
|
|
|
|
3,209
|
|
Total liabilities
|
|
$
|
161,400
|
|
|
$
|
93,128
|
|
Commitments and contingencies (Note 13)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Stockholders’ equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Common stock, $0.001 par value, 1,000,000 shares authorized, 164,733 shares issued and 164,696 outstanding as of September 30, 2022; 1,000,000 shares authorized, 162,347 shares issued and 162,297 shares outstanding as of December 31, 2021
|
|
|
165
|
|
|
|
162
|
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
|
|
744,008
|
|
|
|
717,228
|
|
Treasury stock, at cost, 37 shares and 50 shares as of September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively
|
|
|
(1,002
|
)
|
|
|
(1,802
|
)
|
Retained earnings
|
|
|
109,449
|
|
|
|
84,249
|
|
Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of income taxes
|
|
|
(12,605
|
)
|
|
|
(771
|
)
|
Total stockholders’ equity
|
|
|
840,015
|
|
|
|
799,066
|
|
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
|
|
$
|
1,001,415
|
|
|
$
|
892,194
|
|
DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc.
|
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (UNAUDITED)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended September 30,
|
|
Nine Months Ended September 30,
|
(in thousands, except per share data)
|
|
2022
|
|
2021
|
|
2022
|
|
2021
|
Revenue
|
|
$
|
112,254
|
|
|
$
|
83,098
|
|
$
|
318,782
|
|
|
$
|
227,208
|
|
Cost of revenue (exclusive of depreciation and amortization shown separately below)
|
|
|
19,323
|
|
|
|
13,435
|
|
|
55,036
|
|
|
|
35,929
|
|
Product development
|
|
|
23,932
|
|
|
|
16,359
|
|
|
68,742
|
|
|
|
45,658
|
|
Sales, marketing and customer support
|
|
|
27,118
|
|
|
|
19,539
|
|
|
78,535
|
|
|
|
54,653
|
|
General and administrative
|
|
|
19,395
|
|
|
|
14,465
|
|
|
60,599
|
|
|
|
58,317
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
|
8,089
|
|
|
|
7,492
|
|
|
25,446
|
|
|
|
21,989
|
|
Income from operations
|
|
|
14,397
|
|
|
|
11,808
|
|
|
30,424
|
|
|
|
10,662
|
|
Interest expense
|
|
|
226
|
|
|
|
249
|
|
|
681
|
|
|
|
936
|
|
Other expense, net
|
|
|
231
|
|
|
|
365
|
|
|
422
|
|
|
|
365
|
|
Income before income taxes
|
|
|
13,940
|
|
|
|
11,194
|
|
|
29,321
|
|
|
|
9,361
|
|
Income tax expense
|
|
|
3,609
|
|
|
|
3,270
|
|
|
4,121
|
|
|
|
8,361
|
|
Net income
|
|
$
|
10,331
|
|
|
$
|
7,924
|
|
$
|
25,200
|
|
|
$
|
1,000
|
|
Earnings per share:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
|
$
|
0.06
|
|
|
$
|
0.05
|
|
$
|
0.15
|
|
|
$
|
0.01
|
|
Diluted
|
|
$
|
0.06
|
|
|
$
|
0.05
|
|
$
|
0.15
|
|
|
$
|
0.01
|
|
Weighted-average common stock outstanding:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
|
|
164,297
|
|
|
|
158,045
|
|
|
163,512
|
|
|
|
144,305
|
|
Diluted
|
|
|
170,876
|
|
|
|
167,045
|
|
|
170,558
|
|
|
|
153,547
|
|
Comprehensive income:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income
|
|
$
|
10,331
|
|
|
$
|
7,924
|
|
$
|
25,200
|
|
|
$
|
1,000
|
|
Other comprehensive income:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Foreign currency cumulative translation adjustment
|
|
|
(4,630
|
)
|
|
|
303
|
|
|
(11,834
|
)
|
|
|
(141
|
)
|
Total comprehensive income
|
|
$
|
5,701
|
|
|
$
|
8,227
|
|
$
|
13,366
|
|
|
$
|
859
|
|
DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc.
|
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY (UNAUDITED)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Accumulated
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Comprehensive
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Additional
|
|
|
|
|
Income (Loss)
|
|
Total
|
|
|
Common Stock
|
|
Preferred Stock
|
|
Treasury Stock
|
|
Paid-in
|
|
Retained
|
|
Net of
|
|
Stockholders’
|
(in thousands)
|
|
Shares
|
|
Amount
|
|
Shares
|
|
Amount
|
|
Shares
|
|
Amount
|
|
Capital
|
|
Earnings
|
|
Income Taxes
|
|
Equity
|
Balance as of January 1, 2022
|
|
162,347
|
|
$
|
162
|
|
—
|
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
|
50
|
|
|
$
|
(1,802
|
)
|
|
$
|
717,228
|
|
|
$
|
84,249
|
|
|
$
|
(771
|
)
|
|
$
|
799,066
|
|
Foreign currency translation adjustment
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(1,570
|
)
|
|
|
(1,570
|
)
|
Shares repurchased for settlement of employee tax withholdings
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
41
|
|
|
|
(1,058
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(1,058
|
)
|
Stock-based compensation expense
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
10,994
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
10,994
|
|
Common stock issued to non-employees
|
|
4
|
|
|
—
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Common stock issued upon exercise of stock options
|
|
572
|
|
|
1
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
1,677
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
1,678
|
|
Common stock issued upon vesting of restricted stock units
|
|
195
|
|
|
—
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Net income
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
4,579
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
4,579
|
|
Balance as of March 31, 2022
|
|
163,118
|
|
$
|
163
|
|
—
|
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
|
91
|
|
|
$
|
(2,860
|
)
|
|
$
|
729,899
|
|
|
$
|
88,828
|
|
|
$
|
(2,341
|
)
|
|
$
|
813,689
|
|
Foreign currency translation adjustment
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(5,634
|
)
|
|
|
(5,634
|
)
|
Shares repurchased for settlement of employee tax withholdings
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
320
|
|
|
|
(8,133
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(8,133
|
)
|
Stock-based compensation expense
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
9,517
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
9,517
|
|
Common stock issued under employee purchase plan
|
|
41
|
|
|
—
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
768
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
768
|
|
Common stock issued upon exercise of stock options
|
|
176
|
|
|
—
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
838
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
838
|
|
Common stock issued upon vesting of restricted stock units
|
|
798
|
|
|
1
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(1
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Treasury stock reissued upon settlement of equity awards
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
(128
|
)
|
|
|
3,447
|
|
|
|
(3,447
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Net income
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
10,290
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
10,290
|
|
Balance as of June 30, 2022
|
|
164,133
|
|
$
|
164
|
|
—
|
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
|
283
|
|
|
$
|
(7,546
|
)
|
|
$
|
737,574
|
|
|
$
|
99,118
|
|
|
$
|
(7,975
|
)
|
|
$
|
821,335
|
|
Foreign currency translation adjustment
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(4,630
|
)
|
|
|
(4,630
|
)
|
Shares repurchased for settlement of employee tax withholdings
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
19
|
|
|
|
(492
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(492
|
)
|
Stock-based compensation expense
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
11,080
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
11,080
|
|
Common stock issued upon exercise of stock options
|
|
490
|
|
|
1
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
2,390
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
2,391
|
|
Common stock issued upon vesting of restricted stock units
|
|
110
|
|
|
—
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Treasury stock reissued upon settlement of equity awards
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
(265
|
)
|
|
|
7,036
|
|
|
|
(7,036
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Net income
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
10,331
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
10,331
|
|
Balance as of September 30, 2022
|
|
164,733
|
|
$
|
165
|
|
—
|
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
|
37
|
|
|
$
|
(1,002
|
)
|
|
$
|
744,008
|
|
|
$
|
109,449
|
|
|
$
|
(12,605
|
)
|
|
$
|
840,015
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Balance as of January 1, 2021
|
|
140,222
|
|
$
|
140
|
|
61,006
|
|
|
$
|
610
|
|
|
15,146
|
|
|
$
|
(260,686
|
)
|
|
$
|
620,679
|
|
|
$
|
54,941
|
|
|
$
|
1,011
|
|
|
$
|
416,695
|
|
Foreign currency translation adjustment
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(799
|
)
|
|
|
(799
|
)
|
Stock-based compensation expense
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
2,538
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
2,538
|
|
Common stock issued upon exercise of stock options
|
|
180
|
|
|
—
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
538
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
538
|
|
Net income
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
5,644
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
5,644
|
|
Balance as of March 31, 2021
|
|
140,402
|
|
$
|
140
|
|
61,006
|
|
|
$
|
610
|
|
|
15,146
|
|
|
$
|
(260,686
|
)
|
|
$
|
623,755
|
|
|
$
|
60,585
|
|
|
$
|
212
|
|
|
$
|
424,616
|
|
Foreign currency translation adjustment
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
355
|
|
|
|
355
|
|
Stock-based compensation expense
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
4,714
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
4,714
|
|
Common stock issued upon exercise of stock options
|
|
871
|
|
|
2
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
2,907
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
2,909
|
|
Common stock issued upon vesting of restricted stock units
|
|
217
|
|
|
—
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Conversion of Series A preferred stock to common stock
|
|
5,190
|
|
|
5
|
|
(61,006
|
)
|
|
|
(610
|
)
|
|
(15,146
|
)
|
|
|
260,686
|
|
|
|
(260,081
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Issuance of common stock upon initial public offering
|
|
9,977
|
|
|
10
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
269,380
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
269,390
|
|
Private placement stock issuance concurrent with initial public offering
|
|
1,111
|
|
|
1
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
29,999
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
30,000
|
|
Net loss
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(12,568
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(12,568
|
)
|
Balance as of June 30, 2021
|
|
157,768
|
|
$
|
158
|
|
—
|
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
|
$
|
670,674
|
|
|
$
|
48,017
|
|
|
$
|
567
|
|
|
$
|
719,416
|
|
Foreign currency translation adjustment
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
303
|
|
|
|
303
|
|
Shares repurchased for settlement of employee tax withholdings
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
50
|
|
|
|
(1,802
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(1,802
|
)
|
Stock-based compensation expense
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
4,848
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
4,848
|
|
Common stock issued upon exercise of stock options
|
|
651
|
|
|
1
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
2,066
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
2,067
|
|
Common stock issued upon vesting of restricted stock units
|
|
105
|
|
|
—
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Net income
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
7,924
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
7,924
|
|
Balance as of September 30, 2021
|
|
158,524
|
|
$
|
159
|
|
—
|
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
|
50
|
|
|
$
|
(1,802
|
)
|
|
$
|
677,588
|
|
|
$
|
55,941
|
|
|
$
|
870
|
|
|
$
|
732,756
|
|
DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc.
|
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Nine Months Ended
|
|
|
September 30,
|
(in thousands)
|
|
2022
|
|
2021
|
Operating activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income
|
|
$
|
25,200
|
|
|
$
|
1,000
|
|
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Bad debt expense (recovery)
|
|
|
3,629
|
|
|
|
(1,186
|
)
|
Depreciation and amortization expense
|
|
|
25,446
|
|
|
|
21,989
|
|
Amortization of debt issuance costs
|
|
|
221
|
|
|
|
221
|
|
Non-cash lease expense
|
|
|
5,534
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Deferred taxes
|
|
|
(5,974
|
)
|
|
|
(4,572
|
)
|
Stock-based compensation expense
|
|
|
31,224
|
|
|
|
12,100
|
|
Interest expense
|
|
|
7
|
|
|
|
130
|
|
Loss on disposal of fixed assets
|
|
|
1,353
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Impairment of long-lived assets
|
|
|
1,510
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Change in fair value of contingent consideration
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
57
|
|
Offering costs
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
21,797
|
|
Other
|
|
|
318
|
|
|
|
661
|
|
Changes in operating assets and liabilities net of effect of business combinations
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Trade receivables
|
|
|
(23,842
|
)
|
|
|
690
|
|
Prepaid expenses and other assets
|
|
|
(2,110
|
)
|
|
|
4,428
|
|
Trade payables
|
|
|
3,452
|
|
|
|
425
|
|
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
|
|
|
(7,607
|
)
|
|
|
694
|
|
Net cash provided by operating activities
|
|
|
58,361
|
|
|
|
58,434
|
|
Investing activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Purchase of property, plant and equipment
|
|
|
(27,719
|
)
|
|
|
(5,499
|
)
|
Acquisition of business, net of cash acquired
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(24,323
|
)
|
Net cash (used in) investing activities
|
|
|
(27,719
|
)
|
|
|
(29,822
|
)
|
Financing activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Payments of long-term debt
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(22,000
|
)
|
Deferred payment related to Zentrick acquisition
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(50
|
)
|
Payment of contingent consideration related to Zentrick acquisition
|
|
|
(3,247
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
|
Proceeds from common stock issued upon exercise of stock options
|
|
|
4,907
|
|
|
|
5,514
|
|
Proceeds from common stock issued under employee purchase plan
|
|
|
768
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Proceeds from issuance of common stock upon initial public offering
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
269,390
|
|
Proceeds from issuance of common stock in connection to concurrent private placement
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
30,000
|
|
Payments related to offering costs
|
|
|
(6
|
)
|
|
|
(21,797
|
)
|
Finance lease payments
|
|
|
(1,286
|
)
|
|
|
(1,222
|
)
|
Shares repurchased for settlement of employee tax withholdings
|
|
|
(9,683
|
)
|
|
|
(1,802
|
)
|
Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities
|
|
|
(8,547
|
)
|
|
|
258,033
|
|
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash
|
|
|
(1,015
|
)
|
|
|
(173
|
)
|
Net increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash
|
|
|
21,080
|
|
|
|
286,472
|
|
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash – Beginning of period
|
|
|
221,725
|
|
|
|
33,395
|
|
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash – End of period
|
|
$
|
242,805
|
|
|
$
|
319,867
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
|
242,687
|
|
|
|
319,825
|
|
Restricted cash (included in prepaid expenses and other current assets on the Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets)
|
|
|
118
|
|
|
|
42
|
|
Total cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash
|
|
$
|
242,805
|
|
|
$
|
319,867
|
|
Supplemental cash flow information:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash paid for taxes
|
|
|
10,210
|
|
|
|
5,586
|
|
Cash paid for interest
|
|
|
519
|
|
|
|
580
|
|
Non-cash investing and financing activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for new operating lease liabilities, net of impairments
|
|
|
80,060
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Acquisition of equipment under finance lease
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
1,518
|
|
Capital assets financed by accounts payable
|
|
|
5,305
|
|
|
|
41
|
|
Conversion of Series A preferred stock to common stock
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
610
|
|
Treasury stock reissued upon the conversion of Series A preferred stock for common stock
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
260,686
|
|
Stock-based compensation included in capitalized software development costs
|
367
|
—
Comparison of the Three and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 and September 30, 2021
Revenue
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended September 30,
|
|
Change
|
|
Change
|
|
Nine Months Ended September 30,
|
|
Change
|
|
Change
|
|
2022
|
|
2021
|
|
$
|
|
%
|
|
2022
|
|
2021
|
|
$
|
|
%
|
|
(In Thousands)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(In Thousands)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Revenue by customer type:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Measurement (f/k/a Advertiser – direct)
|
$
|
38,847
|
|
$
|
34,057
|
|
$
|
4,790
|
|
14
|
%
|
|
$
|
111,584
|
|
$
|
93,260
|
|
$
|
18,324
|
|
20
|
%
|
Activation (f/k/a Advertiser – programmatic)
|
|
62,170
|
|
|
41,902
|
|
|
20,268
|
|
48
|
|
|
|
175,696
|
|
|
113,694
|
|
|
62,002
|
|
55
|
|
Supply-side customer
|
|
11,237
|
|
|
7,139
|
|
|
4,098
|
|
57
|
|
|
|
31,502
|
|
|
20,254
|
|
|
11,248
|
|
56
|
|
Total revenue
|
$
|
112,254
|
|
$
|
83,098
|
|
$
|
29,156
|
|
35
|
%
|
|
$
|
318,782
|
|
$
|
227,208
|
|
$
|
91,574
|
|
40
|
%
Adjusted EBITDA
In addition to our results determined in accordance with GAAP, we believe that certain non-GAAP financial measures, including Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin, are useful in evaluating our business. We calculate Adjusted EBITDA Margin as Adjusted EBITDA divided by total revenue. The following table presents a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, to the most directly comparable financial measure prepared in accordance with GAAP.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended September 30,
|
|
Nine Months Ended September 30,
|
|
2022
|
|
2021
|
|
2022
|
|
2021
|
|
(In Thousands)
|
|
(In Thousands)
|
Net income
|
$
|
10,331
|
|
|
$
|
7,924
|
|
|
$
|
25,200
|
|
|
$
|
1,000
|
|
Net income margin
|
|
9
|
%
|
|
|
10
|
%
|
|
|
8
|
%
|
|
|
0
|
%
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
8,089
|
|
|
|
7,492
|
|
|
|
25,446
|
|
|
|
21,989
|
|
Stock-based compensation
|
|
10,971
|
|
|
|
4,848
|
|
|
|
31,224
|
|
|
|
12,100
|
|
Interest expense
|
|
226
|
|
|
|
249
|
|
|
|
681
|
|
|
|
936
|
|
Income tax expense
|
|
3,609
|
|
|
|
3,270
|
|
|
|
4,121
|
|
|
|
8,361
|
|
M&A and restructuring costs (a)
|
|
39
|
|
|
|
1,079
|
|
|
|
1,219
|
|
|
|
1,128
|
|
Offering, IPO readiness and secondary offering costs (b)
|
|
726
|
|
|
|
318
|
|
|
|
726
|
|
|
|
22,465
|
|
Other (recoveries) costs (c)
|
|
(228
|
)
|
|
|
878
|
|
|
|
3,659
|
|
|
|
987
|
|
Other expense (d)
|
|
231
|
|
|
|
365
|
|
|
|
422
|
|
|
|
365
|
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
$
|
33,994
|
|
|
$
|
26,423
|
|
|
$
|
92,698
|
|
|
$
|
69,331
|
|
Adjusted EBITDA margin
|
|
30
|
%
|
|
|
32
|
%
|
|
|
29
|
%
|
|
|
31
|
%
