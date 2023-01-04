DoubleVerify Continues Leadership in Attention Metrics, Earning MRC Accreditation for Attention Measurement Solution

New and continued accreditations highlight DV’s commitment to innovation and delivery against the highest possible industry standards as attention measurement gains traction

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–DoubleVerify (“DV”) (NYSE: DV), a leading software platform for digital media measurement, data and analytics, today announced that the company has received Media Rating Council (MRC) accreditation for its DV Authentic Attention® metrics, DV’s attention-based analytics and performance solution.

“Earning MRC accreditation for DV Authentic Attention®, in an environment where ad dollars are increasingly scrutinized for accountability, advances our commitment to develop independent media quality and performance solutions that drive campaign outcomes for our global brand customers,” said Mark Zagorski, CEO of DoubleVerify.

The new accreditation spans DV’s full set of display and video DV Authentic Attention® metrics for desktop, mobile web, and mobile app. This is the first time the MRC has reviewed DV’s advanced analytics beyond the viewability standard into viewable impression measurement performance.

Components of the newly accredited solution include:

The Engagement Index: This capability analyzes key user-initiated events that occur while the ad creative is displayed, including user touches, screen orientation, video playback, and audio control interactions.

This capability analyzes key user-initiated events that occur while the ad creative is displayed, including user touches, screen orientation, video playback, and audio control interactions. The Exposure Index: This element evaluates an ad’s entire presentation, quantifying its intensity and prominence through metrics that include viewable time, share of screen, video completion, audibility, and more.

This element evaluates an ad’s entire presentation, quantifying its intensity and prominence through metrics that include viewable time, share of screen, video completion, audibility, and more. Attention Benchmarks: These critical performance metrics enable advertisers to understand, measure, and optimize their campaigns against others in the industry to maximize impact.

In addition to this first-time accreditation, the MRC granted initial accreditation in nine languages1 for CTV app ad verification at a property level. Also, continued accreditation was granted for display and digital video impressions and IVT (invalid traffic) in desktop, mobile web, mobile application and CTV environments, as well as for viewable impressions and property-level ad verification metrics within desktop, mobile web and mobile application environments. Continuation was also granted for DV’s third-party integrated reporting of Facebook display and video impressions, viewable impressions and related viewability metrics within desktop, mobile web and mobile in-app, inclusive of IVT filtration in desktop.

“We congratulate DoubleVerify on the extension of its MRC accreditation to now include this suite of attention-focused metrics,” noted George W. Ivie, Executive Director and CEO of the MRC. “DV has demonstrated a longstanding commitment to quality measurement through its engagement in the accreditation process, and this addition to its portfolio of MRC-accredited metrics stands as further evidence of the success it’s achieved in that regard.”

In October, DV launched the DV Attention Lab™ to help advertisers optimize campaign performance using in-depth attention data on ad engagement and ad exposure. Featuring a multidisciplinary team consisting of data scientists, product experts, and marketing analysts, the Lab provides advertisers with sophisticated, attention-based insights and recommendations on campaign performance.

The continuation of DV’s MRC accreditation, and attainment of first-time accreditations for the DoubleVerify metrics noted above, underscore DV’s track record of continuous innovation, while adhering to the highest standards within the industry.

For more information about DoubleVerify, contact Sales@DoubleVerify.com.

1 Nine languages include: Chinese, English, German, Hindi, Japanese, Korean, Malay, Spanish and Vietnamese

About DoubleVerify

DoubleVerify (“DV”) (NYSE: DV) is a leading software platform for digital media measurement and analytics. Our mission is to make the digital advertising ecosystem stronger, safer and more secure, thereby preserving the fair value exchange between buyers and sellers of digital media. Hundreds of Fortune 500 advertisers employ our unbiased data and analytics to drive campaign quality and effectiveness, and to maximize return on their digital advertising investments – globally. Learn more at www.doubleverify.com.

Contacts

Media:



Chris Harihar



Chris@crenshawcomm.com