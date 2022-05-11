DoubleVerify CEO and CFO to Participate in Fireside Chat with Canaccord Genuity on Friday, May 13, 2022

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–DoubleVerify (“DV”) (NYSE: DV), a leading software platform for digital media measurement, data and analytics, today announced that CEO Mark Zagorski and CFO Nicola Allais will participate in a live virtual fireside chat with Canaccord Genuity on Friday, May 13 at 11:30 a.m. ET.

The event will be hosted by Michael Graham, Managing Director and Senior Internet Analyst at Canaccord Genuity.

The fireside chat will be available via live webcast and archived replay on the News & Events section of DoubleVerify’s investor relations website at https://ir.doubleverify.com/.

About DoubleVerify

DoubleVerify is a leading software platform for digital media measurement and analytics. Our mission is to make the digital advertising ecosystem stronger, safer and more secure, thereby preserving the fair value exchange between buyers and sellers of digital media. Hundreds of Fortune 500 advertisers employ our unbiased data and analytics to drive campaign quality and effectiveness, and to maximize return on their digital advertising investments – globally.

