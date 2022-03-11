Double-Digit Growth in EMEA and the Asia/Pacific Regions Driving Acceleration in the Global Security Appliance Market in Q4 2021, According to IDC

NEEDHAM, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ContentManagement–According to the International Data Corporation (IDC) Worldwide Quarterly Security Appliance Tracker, vendor revenue in the overall security appliance market grew 9.7% year over year in the fourth quarter of 2021 (4Q21) totaling more than $5.8 billion and representing a $515 million increase compared to the same quarter in 2020 (4Q20). Security appliance shipments increased 9.2% year over year in 4Q21 to more than 1.5 million units.

Each of the product categories within the security appliances market – Unified Threat Management (UTM), Content Management, Intrusion Detection and Prevention (IDP), Traditional Firewall, and Virtual Private Network (VPN) – delivered positive results in 4Q21. The UTM category had the fastest year-over-year growth in the quarter at 12.3%.

“Even though supply chain issues had varying degrees of impact among security appliances vendors, the market continued its healthy performance during the last quarter of 2021 and security appliances are expected to maintain their relevance within security strategies designed to protect hybrid IT ecosystems,” said Carlo Dávila, research manager, Worldwide Enterprise Trackers at IDC.

Regional Highlights

When observing the regional performance across the globe, the Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) region led the way with 13.7% year-over-year growth in 4Q21, followed by the Asia/Pacific region with 10.4% growth. The combined Americas region (USA, Canada, and Latin America) accounted for 40.7% of the worldwide security appliance market revenues in 4Q21, with Latin America showing the fastest revenue growth of 9.4% in the quarter.

Top 5 Companies, Worldwide Security Appliance Vendor Revenue, Market Share and Growth, Fourth Quarter of 2021 (revenue in US$ millions) Vendor 4Q21 Revenue 4Q21 Market Share 4Q20 Revenue 4Q20 Market Share 4Q21/4Q20 Growth 1. Cisco $885.8 15.3% $770.1 14.6% 15.0% 2. Palo Alto Networks $883.4 15.2% $794.0 15.0% 11.3% 3. Fortinet $776.2 13.4% $642.0 12.1% 20.9% 4. Check Point $462.6 8.0% $439.9 8.3% 5.2% 5. Huawei $189.5 3.3% $204.2 3.9% -7.2% Rest of Market $2,604.9 44.9% $2,437.1 46.1% 6.9% Total $5,802.3 100.0% $5,287.4 100.0% 9.7% Source: IDC Worldwide Quarterly Security Appliance Tracker Q4 2021, March 10, 2022

In addition to the table above, a graphic illustrating the worldwide market share of the top 5 security appliance companies over the previous five quarters is available by viewing this press release on IDC.com.

About IDC Trackers

IDC Tracker products provide accurate and timely market size, vendor share, and forecasts for hundreds of technology markets from more than 100 countries around the globe. Using proprietary tools and research processes, IDC’s Trackers are updated on a semiannual, quarterly, and monthly basis. Tracker results are delivered to clients in user-friendly Excel deliverables and on-line query tools.

Click here to learn about IDC’s full suite of data products and how you can leverage them to grow your business.

About IDC

International Data Corporation (IDC) is the premier global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, and events for the information technology, telecommunications, and consumer technology markets. With more than 1,100 analysts worldwide, IDC offers global, regional, and local expertise on technology, IT benchmarking and sourcing, and industry opportunities and trends in over 110 countries. IDC’s analysis and insight helps IT professionals, business executives, and the investment community to make fact-based technology decisions and to achieve their key business objectives. Founded in 1964, IDC is a wholly owned subsidiary of International Data Group (IDG), the world’s leading tech media, data, and marketing services company. To learn more about IDC, please visit www.idc.com. Follow IDC on Twitter at @IDC and LinkedIn. Subscribe to the IDC Blog for industry news and insights.

All product and company names may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective holders.

Contacts

Lidice Fernandez



lfernandez@idc.com

305-351-3057

Michael Shirer



press@idc.com

508-935-4200