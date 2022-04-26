Dotmatics, Previously Insightful Science, Set to Transform the Future of Scientific Software and Data Management

Building one of the world’s most powerful enterprise R&D platforms to solve complex data challenges

More than two million scientists and 10,000 customers trust Dotmatics to help them create a healthier, cleaner, safer world

Integrated portfolio combines Dotmatics’ enterprise scientific platform and many of scientists’ favorite applications including SnapGene, Geneious, and GraphPad Prism

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Dotmatics was today announced as the formal name and brand for the combined entities of Insightful Science and Dotmatics. As the Insightful Science brand is retired, the new Dotmatics company is now inclusive of the Dotmatics’ enterprise scientific platform and many of scientists’ favorite applications including SnapGene, Geneious, and GraphPad Prism to offer end-to-end solutions for biology, chemistry, and formulations research and development.

Scientific R&D and innovation is undergoing a pivotal transformation. Scientific knowledge and growth in pharmaceutical drug discovery and chemicals & materials innovation is increasing at a faster pace than ever before.

COVID highlighted the need for rapid acceleration of scientific research and collaboration to lead to faster, more successful breakthroughs. Yet the complexity of getting and using scientific data in meaningful ways has led to compromised success and delayed results among researchers and scientists. The industry has been missing an integrated R&D platform with the depth, breadth, and connectivity to other applications to solve the complex data challenges in labs.

Dotmatics Combines an Integrated R&D Platform with Applications to Solve Workflow and Data Complexities

Dotmatics offers capabilities to exponentially transform R&D productivity with a platform that connects and organizes data that is distributed across organizations or industries and combines it with market-leading science applications for quick access, collaboration, and informed decision-making.

“Companies that own the cleanest, best annotated data to power their AI analytics and decision making will be the best positioned to succeed in this new paradigm,” said Thomas Swalla, CEO of Dotmatics. “We are going to market under the consolidated brand Dotmatics reflecting the enormous power of the Company to provide this capability to our customers. We can transform scientific R&D with a platform that addresses the data challenges and then connects industry-favorite applications to better harmonize science and data.”

One such company aiming to harmonize their science and data is Debiopharm. Debiopharm develops innovative therapies that target high unmet medical needs in oncology and infectious diseases. Bridging the gap between disruptive discovery products and international patient reach, they identify high-potential compounds and technologies for in-licensing, clinically demonstrate their safety and efficacy, and then select large pharmaceutical commercialization partners to maximize patient access globally.

“Dotmatics has truly disrupted the way Debiopharm works for the better. All our data is now available and accessible at all times,” said René van den Bersselaar Global Head IT and CIO at Debiopharm. “But more than that, Dotmatics has helped change the mindset in the company; we’re now making better, more data-driven decisions, helping us be more competitive and allowing us to get new therapies to patients faster.”

More than two million scientists and 10,000 customers from the world’s leading biotech, biopharma, chemicals & materials organizations, and academic institutions trust Dotmatics to help accelerate innovation and help make the world a healthier, cleaner, safer place to live.

“Our combined team of 800+ employees at Dotmatics are working together to eliminate the workarounds and decision-making challenges scientists are facing in today’s market,” said Mike McKee, President of Dotmatics. “Today we are helping to solve these challenges for companies like BAS-F, Merck, and Novartis Pharma AG and research universities like MIT and Oxford, providing them with solutions that harmonize science and data to create a better future together.”

Following the merger of Insightful Science and Dotmatics in March 2021, a global team of 800+ employees support its customers in more than 180 countries. Dotmatics has recently added strategic executive hires including a CFO, CRO, and CMO and will continue to build and acquire leading scientific software applications that are critical in lab research. The combined company has been and continues to be profitable and will scale to more than $200M ARR this year. It will continue to execute on its inorganic growth strategy by building on 2021 momentum where Dotmatics deployed approximately $1 billion dollars of capital to acquire five leading scientific software applications that are critical in lab research.

For more information about Dotmatics visit the newly launched and rebranded Dotmatics.com or visit us at booth 612 at the upcoming Bio-IT World Conference & Expo in Boston, MA, May 3-5.

