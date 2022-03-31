Dorsey Salt Lake City Office Adds Leading Talent

Four Stoel Rives Partners join Dorsey’s growing Patent Group

SALT LAKE CITY–(BUSINESS WIRE)–International law firm Dorsey & Whitney LLP continues its expansion of its highly-regarded intellectual property law practice in Salt Lake City with the addition of partners Aaron Barker, Matthew Bethards, Jason McCammon and Jordan Olsen.





The four lawyers join Dorsey from the Salt Lake City office of Stoel Rives LLP. This group builds on the addition of trademark partner Catherine Parrish Lake, who joined earlier this month, also from Stoel Rives. Dorsey has made a strategic effort to increase its Salt Lake City presence. With the newest additions to the patent group, Dorsey’s ranks will have grown by more than 65 percent in Salt Lake City since 2015.

“We’re delighted to have this powerhouse patent and trademark group join Dorsey,” said Elizabeth Buckingham, Partner and Firmwide Intellectual Property Groups Head. “They build on Dorsey’s expertise in our core industries such as technology, healthcare and energy, while bringing additional capabilities that will help us even better serve our client’s IP needs.”

Aaron Barker provides patent-related services for clients ranging from emerging start-ups to large public companies. He focuses his practice on U.S. and foreign patent strategy, preparation and prosecution in a wide variety of technology areas. In addition to patent procurement and portfolio management, Aaron advises clients in the areas of patentability, patent validity, patent infringement, IP due diligence, IP licensing, and pre-litigation counseling. His broad ranging technical knowledge ranges from laser processing systems to alternative energy systems to communication systems.

Matthew Bethards advises medical device, life science and chemical technology companies on patent-related matters through strategic intellectual property counseling, U.S. and foreign patent procurement and portfolio management. He helps his clients develop and deploy comprehensive, worldwide patent strategies to maximize exclusivity for client products and avoid and defeat infringement claims. Matt has also developed the strategies for numerous opposition and appeal proceedings at the European Patent Office and in other opposition proceedings worldwide.

Jason McCammon counsels on all aspects of patent strategy in a variety of technological areas including medical devices, solar and green power technologies, and mechanical devices. He has extensive experience in both U.S. and foreign patent preparation and prosecution, and works closely with clients to develop strategies for robust protection of their inventions, from initial invention disclosure throughout prosecution to issuance of the patent. Prior to entering private practice, Jason was a law clerk to the Honorable N. Randy Smith of the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals.

Jordan Olsen provides U.S. and foreign patent prosecution and counseling to clients. His practice also encompasses freedom-to-operate assessments, due diligence investigations, and patentability analyses, and he has experience litigating patent matters and resolving patent disputes. Clients Jordan serves include large and small companies in the life sciences, medical, chemical, and manufacturing industries.

“The growth we have seen in our Salt Lake City office is extraordinary,” noted Bill Stoeri, Managing Partner of Dorsey. “The addition of these exceptional legal professionals reinforces our commitment to expanding our presence in the Mountain West region, and allows us to provide even more depth and service to our outstanding client base.”

