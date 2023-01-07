<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
DoorDash to Announce Fourth Quarter 2022 Results on February 16, 2023

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE: DASH) today announced the company’s fourth quarter 2022 financial results will be released after market close on Thursday, February 16, 2023. The company’s earnings press release and shareholder letter will be made available on the DoorDash Investor Relations website at ir.doordash.com.

DoorDash will host a conference call to discuss its results at 2 p.m. PT / 5 p.m. ET the same day. Interested parties may register for and access the live webcast of the call at the DoorDash Investor Relations website at ir.doordash.com. Following the call, a replay will be available at the same website.

DoorDash announces material information to the public through a variety of means, including filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, press releases, public conference calls, webcasts, the investor relations section of its website (ir.doordash.com), and its blog (doordash.news) in order to achieve broad, non-exclusionary distribution of information to the public and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.

About DoorDash

DoorDash (NYSE: DASH) is a technology company that connects consumers with their favorite local businesses in 27 countries across the globe. Founded in 2013, DoorDash builds products and services to help businesses innovate, grow, and reach more customers. DoorDash is building infrastructure for local commerce, enabling merchants to thrive in the convenience economy, giving consumers access to more of their communities, and providing work that empowers. With DoorDash, there is a neighborhood of good in every order.

Contacts

Investor Relations Contact
ir@doordash.com

Press Contact
press@doordash.com

