Doodles NFT Appoints Veteran Billboard President Julian Holguin as New Partner and CEO

Holguin will be responsible for taking Doodles imaginative vision to scale growth and expansion in the mainstream consumer market across music, culture, and entertainment

MIAMI–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Doodles, a leading web3 NFT, media & entertainment brand, announces the appointment of Julian Holguin as Partner and CEO. Holguin brings over a decade of experience leading the strategic growth and innovation efforts during Billboard’s transformation solely from a B2B trade publication to a consumer facing music brand for fans. His move to Doodles signals an exciting new era in NFTs where Holguin will work closely with the Doodles founding team to scale and transcend the current NFT market and lean into music, gaming, premium content and consumer goods. Doodles’ vision is to build the largest and most loved web3 media brand worldwide and target the mainstream consumer market through culture and entertainment.





Holguin brings more than 14 years of media and entertainment executive experience, where he led several leadership roles across national companies. Throughout his career, he has scaled and monetized premium IPs. Most recently, he held the position of President of Billboard and was responsible for transforming the brand from a music trade magazine to an international multi-platform experience for fans. He has previously held leadership positions with MRC Studios, Dick Clark Productions, and NBC Universal.

“I couldn’t be more excited to join Evan, Jordan, and Scott on this journey. What they’ve been able to accomplish and the way they have innovated in such a short time is truly remarkable. Doodles has already shown that a blockchain-based media company can and will change how we engage with and value content fundamentally. I look forward to helping build Doodles into one of the world’s next great brands and push blockchain and NFTs into the mainstream market,” said Julian Holguin, CEO of Doodles.

Holguin has been transforming brands with his varied experience across media, digital publishing, social media, streaming, television and live events. This combined with Doodles’ worldwide reach places the preeminent NFT brand as the leading driver of NFTs into the next era of becoming large scale entertainment and lifestyle consumer brands.

“Julian’s vast experience as a music and media executive will help Doodles reach billions of fans by leading next-generation partnerships with the world’s largest artists and companies,” added Co-founder Evan Keast. “This level of executive appointment is a web3 first and affirms our commitment to go mainstream. We’re thrilled to welcome Julian to Doodles.”

Currently, Doodles is securing some of the most renowned artists in the world and developing the next-gen of NFT products. In the coming weeks, Doodles will be announcing groundbreaking projects under Holguin’s leadership to land globally transformative partnerships and scale the brand to billions, while onboarding the next wave of millions of new crypto users. This is just the first of a series of upcoming announcements slated for the next few months as Doodles continues to color our curiosity.

Doodles is a joyful collection of 10,000 NFTs co-founded by digital artist Burnt Toast and Web3 pioneers Evan Keast and Jordan Castro. Since its launch in October 2021, Doodles has quickly become one of the most beloved collections since the birth of NFTs, thanks to its inclusive characters, colorful world, and passionate community––combined with its innovative roadmap. Notable collectors include Justin Bieber, Future, Gary Vee, Snoop Dog, Fat Joe, Kygo, Diplo, Steve Aoki, Pranksy, and others.

