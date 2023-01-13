Donor-First Fundraising Platform, iDonate, is Named One of Built In’s “2023 Best Places to Work!”

DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#NewSaaSTech—iDonate, the fastest-growing digital fundraising solution for nonprofits, today announced it has been recognized as one of the 2023 Best Places to Work in the tech industry by Built In. Best places to work recognizes top employers across the country, iDonate has been awarded Dallas Best Startups to Work for and Dallas Best Places to Work.

Built In determines winners for Best Places to Work based on an algorithm, using company data about compensation, benefits, and companywide programming. To reflect the benefits candidates are searching for frequently on Built In, the program also weighs criteria like remote and flexible work opportunities, programs for DEI, and other people-first cultural offerings.

With a Glassdoor rating of 4.4 and a net promoter score of 91%, iDonate boasts a strong team of champions promoting our ground-breaking fundraising software and the good we strive to do for a world-changing impact.

iDonate recently celebrated the rollout of their newly-updated 2.0 solution which provides an upgraded management environment that streamlines launching multi-channel fundraising campaigns, a template library of best practice forms and landing pages that improve conversion rates, an Integration Exchange for data connection (from CRM, marketing automation, and data intelligence systems), and a suite of new ‘Donor-First Optimizers’ that provide advanced capabilities to guarantee 2x fundraising growth rates in digital giving.

Progress in the industry and iDonate’s own accomplishments against their audacious goals to simplify digital fundraising, amplify nonprofit good, and ultimately catalyze abundant generosity are celebrated regularly by their employees and leadership to highlight the values shared throughout the organization.

iDonate is the fastest-growing digital fundraising solution for nonprofits and the only offering based on an enterprise-scale, distributed platform designed for high-volume donation processing. Today, we are catalyzing digital fundraising growth initiatives at more than 1,100 organizations: including some of the Nation's best-known higher education institutions, healthcare nonprofits, churches, ministries, and social support organizations. We make a difference by enabling these organizations to connect better to today's donors through giving experiences that are easy to deploy and optimized for conversion.

Launched in 2012, iDonate Inc. is a Dallas-based company whose mission is to transform charitable giving by changing the way the world thinks – and more importantly, acts – around charitable giving. iDonate employees have a deep passion for amplifying the good that is generated each day by helping nonprofit fundraisers easily deploy modern solutions through advanced technology.

