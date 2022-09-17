Donna Vincler Crowned Winner of the 18th Annual Charm Weddings Toilet Paper Wedding Dress Contest!

Runway Show Featuring TP Masterpieces in Fort Lauderdale Yesterday at Hilton Ft. Lauderdale Beach Resort

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Donna Vincler from Brentwood, TN was named the winner of the 18th Annual Charm Weddings Toilet Paper Wedding Dress Contest at Thursday’s design showcase.





Thursday morning, ten finalists showcased their toilet paper creations at the contest’s finale event held in South Florida. Contestants crafted dresses out of toilet paper, tape, glue and needle and thread, and this year, 1,575 entrants were up to the challenge. Emmy Nominee and Broadway star Paige Davis hosted the runway show and announced all the winners at the Hilton Ft. Lauderdale Beach Resort.

Co-Creators Susan Bain and Laura Gawne from Charm Weddings, and Matt Mamula of Ripley’s Believe it or Not! served as judges for this year’s contest to select the winning designs. Matt Mamula commented, “These dresses, with the incredible level of detail and the originality of the designs, make them truly unbelievable and trust me, at Ripley’s I’ve seen the unbelievable.”

Ripley Entertainment will acquire the Grand Prize Winning Dress after the competition.

CharmWeddings.com, an online company specializing in providing brides with tips for a fabulous wedding, began the annual contest eighteen years ago based on the popular bridal shower game. As the contest has increased in popularity from year to year, so has the level of competition.

“Even after 18 years of holding the contest, the designers consistently exceed our expectations!” says Susan Bain, co-founder of Charm Weddings. “This year’s entries are amazing and convey what is truly possible when true talent is displayed using creativity,” added Laura Gawne, Charm Weddings co-founder.

Designers used between 6 1/2 and 30 rolls of toilet paper to make the toilet paper wedding gown and headpieces.

Donna Vincler of Brentwood, TN won the Grand Prize of $10,000 and was joined at the finale event by the other nine contest finalists. The second-place winner, Frank Cazares from Palm Springs, CA, received a check for $5,000; third place winner Susan Nicholson from Atlanta, GA, received a check for $2,500; and “Fan Favorite” winner, also Frank Cazares from Palm Springs, CA, received $1,000. Photos from the contest can be found at www.CharmWeddings.com, their Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter pages.

About Charm Weddings

CharmWeddings.com was founded by sister team Laura Gawne and Susan Bain 19 years ago. They share wedding tips and ideas online and across social media platforms to help engaged couples and their families. Laura and Susan created the World-Famous Toilet Paper Wedding Dress Contest 18 years ago to engage their readers and to attract a wider audience. To find out more about Charm Weddings and the contest please visit www.CharmWeddings.com or www.TPDressContest.com

