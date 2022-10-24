<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Home Business Wire Donaldson’s new iCue™ Monitor Service Can Improve Dust Collector Uptime
Donaldson’s new iCue™ Monitor Service Can Improve Dust Collector Uptime

Dedicated product specialists remotely monitor customer dust collectors

MINNEAPOLIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE: DCI), a leading worldwide manufacturer of innovative filtration products and solutions, has expanded its iCue™ Connected Filtration Service to offer remote monitoring of customers’ iCue service accounts by Donaldson Product Specialists, accelerating dust collector response and service.

Currently, Donaldson’s subscription-based iCue Connected Filtration Service provides dust collector operational insights to customers via a web-based dashboard. This information can help reduce unplanned downtime, support efficient maintenance and operations, and automatically capture compliance and sustainability data.

With the new iCue Monitor Service, customers can now choose to have their iCue account monitored by a team of Donaldson specialists. If a facility’s dust collector generates an alert, the team reviews it, along with other captured data and collector history to determine next steps. This could be anything from recommending future maintenance, facilitating a service call for an onsite technician, to contacting customers about urgent situations requiring immediate resolution.

“The iCue Monitor Service combines leading edge connect technology, proactive customer service, and 100-plus years of dust collector experience,” said Wade Wessels, global director of Connected Solutions for Donaldson. “With Donaldson product specialists monitoring customer dust collectors, response times are accelerated, downtime is reduced and customers can attend to the rest of their facility’s needs.”

About Donaldson Company, Inc.

Founded in 1915, Donaldson (NYSE: DCI) is a global leader in technology-led filtration products and solutions, serving a broad range of industries and advanced markets. Our diverse, skilled employees at over 140 locations on six continents partner with customers—from small business owners to the world’s biggest OEM brands—to solve complex filtration challenges. Discover how Donaldson is Advancing Filtration for a Cleaner World at www.Donaldson.com.

Contacts

Wade Wessels (952) 887-3078

Wade.Wessels@Donaldson.com

