Donaldson Company Donates Additional $100,000 to Global Coronavirus Response

MINNEAPOLIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Donaldson–Donaldson Company, Inc. has made another $100,000 donation to humanitarian aid organization Direct Relief, awarding a total of $200,000 to the global organization. The donation will aid Direct Relief COVID-19 response efforts and help provide vital equipment and resources to medical facilities caring for the world’s most vulnerable people.

This year’s donation and the initial $100,000 donation made in 2020, were made by the Donaldson Foundation, the primary vehicle for Donaldson Company’s charitable giving efforts. Donaldson Foundation President Allie Boyat said, “We are very concerned about the devastating pandemic crisis in countries like India and Brazil. Direct Relief has a distribution infrastructure in place, enabling it to aid health facilities across the globe. We are grateful for their commitment and partnership.”

According to the Direct Relief website, the organization’s COVID-19 response includes $1.7 billion in medical aid, $77.7 million in cash funding dispersed, and 56 U.S. states and territories and 105 countries supported. For more information about Direct Relief and its pandemic response efforts, visit https://www.directrelief.org/emergency/coronavirus-outbreak/.

To learn more about the Donaldson Foundation, visit https://www.donaldson.com/en-us/about-us/who-we-are/donaldson-foundation/.

About Donaldson Company

Founded in 1915, Donaldson (NYSE: DCI) is a global leader in technology-led filtration products and solutions, serving a broad range of industries and advanced markets. Our diverse and skilled employee team at over 140 locations on six continents partner with customers—from small business owners to the world’s biggest OE brands—to solve complex filtration challenges. Discover how Donaldson is Advancing Filtration for a Cleaner World at www.Donaldson.com.

