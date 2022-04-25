Domo’s Low-Code Data App Platform Helps Customers Develop Analytic Content 50 to 75 Percent Faster According to New Independent Study by Nucleus Research

Domo puts data to work for everyone, helping customers avoid costs, increase revenue and enhance productivity

SILICON SLOPES, Utah–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#dataapps—Domo (Nasdaq: DOMO) today announced that an independent study by Nucleus Research found that customers adopting Domo’s cloud-based platform can develop analytic content 50 to 75 percent faster than other methods. With Domo, one customer who integrated 15 different siloed systems centralized analytics, eliminated multiple hours per week that previously were spent manually combining and cleaning data. This customer also accelerated analytic content development by 70 percent and enhanced its revenue streams with improved targeting of cross- and up-sell opportunities through actionable data delivered by Domo directly into the hands of business users.

According to this new study, Domo customers have found numerous benefits from the Domo as a data app platform with extended functionalities and low-code tools to accommodate customer needs for data ingestion, governance and analytics.

“In my conversations with Domo customers, it is clear the rapid success they’ve seen in translating data into actionable insights is thanks to the modernization and improvements the Domo platform has provided for them,” said Alexander Wurm, analyst at Nucleus Research, Inc. “As a mobile-first and cloud-native platform, Domo is poised to win market share and lead the BI market over the next 18 months.”

Domo has enabled customers with various tangible benefits from implementing its cloud-based platform, including:

Avoided Costs: By offering data warehousing with specialized accelerators, integration with Domo connectors and BI visualization and reporting within one tool , customers can avoid costs associated with building a data warehouse and relevant connectors typically required for centralized analytics.

By offering data warehousing with specialized accelerators, integration with Domo connectors and BI visualization and reporting within one , customers can avoid costs associated with building a data warehouse and relevant connectors typically required for centralized analytics. Increased Revenue: By empowering users with real-time analytics relevant to their role and objectives, Domo enables customers to drive efficiency in their current revenue streams and identify potential opportunities as they emerge. One organization Nucleus spoke with leveraged Domo to analyze user behavior and recommend users for cross- and up-selling. This significantly improved the organization’s lead generation and conversion rate, unlocking additional revenue.

By empowering users with real-time analytics relevant to their role and objectives, Domo enables customers to drive efficiency in their current revenue streams and identify potential opportunities as they emerge. One organization Nucleus spoke with leveraged Domo to analyze user behavior and recommend users for cross- and up-selling. This significantly improved the organization’s lead generation and conversion rate, unlocking additional revenue. Enhanced Productivity: Domo’s focus on automation enabled customers to eliminate many common tasks associated with combining and cleaning data, building reports and dashboards, embedding analytic content and developing data apps. Nucleus spoke with one customer who saved thousands of labor-hours annually across the organization attributable to Domo. Another customer noted 75 percent faster dashboard and report development, accelerating time-to-insight.

“Customers are pushing digital transformation across more areas of their businesses to be more agile and competitive. While most organizations have multiple BI and analytics tools, many have struggled with the last mile conundrum – getting actionable data into the hands of people doing the work on the front lines of the business. This is where Domo excels. Domo combines data, analytics and workflows and puts data right where work gets done,” said John Mellor, Domo CEO.

To view the full study, visit here.

