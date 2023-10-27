Domo Ranked as an Overall Experience Leader in Dresner Advisory Services’ 2023 Wisdom of Crowds Small and Midsize Enterprise Business Intelligence Market Study

SILICON SLOPES, Utah–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today Domo (Nasdaq: DOMO) announced it has been ranked as an “Overall Leader” in the Customer Experience Model and the Vendor Credibility Model in Dresner Advisory Services’ 2023 Wisdom of Crowds® Small and Midsize Enterprise (SME) Business Intelligence (BI) Market Study. This marks Domo’s fifth Dresner distinction in 2023, including top rankings in Dresner’s 2023 Industry Excellence Awards, Dresner’s 2023 Wisdom of Crowds BI Market Study, Dresner’s 2023 Self-Service BI Market Study and Dresner’s 2023 Cloud Computing and BI Market Study.





This annual report examines BI usage and trends within SMEs. According to Dresner’s research, the most common functional drivers of BI across all size organizations are operations, executive management, and finance. While organizations of all sizes continue to prioritize ‘better decision making’ as their BI objective, Dresner notes that smaller organizations are more inclined to be outwardly focused, leveraging BI for revenue growth and increased competitive advantage. Wisdom of Crowds research is based on data collected on usage and deployment trends, products, and vendors from users in all roles and throughout all industries.

In this report, Dresner ranks vendors on two models: the Customer Experience Model considers the real-world experience of customers working with BI products daily; the Vendor Credibility Model considers how customers “feel” about their vendor.

“Domo’s leader ranking in both Customer Experience and Vendor Credibility in the Dresner SME Enterprise BI Market Study for the seventh consecutive year further validates our position as a disruptive force in the BI and analytics market,” said Daren Thayne, CTO and EVP of Product at Domo. “As the landscape continuously changes, we’re committed to enabling all customers with innovative data experiences that help them make better decisions and stay ahead of the curve, now and in the future.”

“We see small and midsize enterprises reporting higher overall levels of BI penetration by headcount and having more aggressive future plans than their larger counterparts,” said Howard Dresner, president at Dresner Advisory Services, LLC. “Leadership in our SME BI report is completely driven by end user input, and we congratulate Domo on continuing to be recognized as an experience and credibility by their small and midsize enterprises customers.”

For a complimentary copy of the Dresner Small and Midsize Enterprise Business Intelligence Market Study, visit here.

About Dresner Advisory Services

Dresner Advisory Services was formed by Howard Dresner, an independent analyst, author, lecturer, and business adviser. Dresner Advisory Services, LLC focuses on creating and sharing thought leadership for Business Intelligence (BI) and related areas. Wisdom of Crowds® research is based on data collected on usage and deployment trends, products, and vendors. Users in all roles and throughout all industries contributed to provide a complete view of realities, plans, and perceptions of the market.

About Domo

Domo puts data to work for everyone so they can multiply their impact on the business. Our cloud-native data experience platform goes beyond traditional business intelligence and analytics, making data visible and actionable with user-friendly dashboards and apps. Underpinned by AI, data science and a secure data foundation that connects with existing cloud and legacy systems, Domo helps companies optimize critical business processes at scale and in record time to spark the bold curiosity that powers exponential business results. For more information, visit www.domo.com. You can also follow Domo on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

Domo is a registered trademark of Domo, Inc.

Contacts

Cynthia Cowen



PR@domo.com