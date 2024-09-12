Domo Partners with CARET Legal to Bring Real-Time Analytics to Firms’ Fingertips

SILICON SLOPES, Utah–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today Domo (Nasdaq: DOMO) announced that CARET Legal, a leading SaaS platform for legal professionals, has partnered with Domo to provide a holistic view of law firm performance. Thousands of law firms rely on CARET Legal to get a clear picture of their data to improve accuracy and efficiency, optimize revenue and enable their firms to run smoothly.





“Running a successful law firm requires constant data analysis, but sifting through endless reports is time-consuming and overwhelming,” said Greg Reynolds, Chief Technology Officer at CARET Legal. “Domo helps us empower our customers to cut through the clutter and provide a clear picture of key information they need for their firms to run smoothly.”

CARET Legal relies on Domo’s platform to unlock real-time analytics for their customers, eliminating mountains of reports and hours of analysis so leadership can focus on meaningful action. Customers gain immediate access to key insights on the health of the business, such as pre-bill amounts to forecast future revenue, employee resource allocation for efficient staffing, clarity on aging receivables to streamline collections and more.

The partnership also advances strategic operations by surfacing the most relevant data to help improve budgeting, prioritize high-value cases, improve client acquisition strategies and optimize fee structures. Domo and CARET Legal are continuing to build on these offerings with new analytics functions to be released that will help provide customizable data experiences to each employee across firms.

“Transforming the way businesses operate and unlocking data for our customers is one of the most rewarding parts of my role,” said RJ Tracy, Domo’s Chief Revenue Officer. “CARET Legal’s customers are a prime example of showing how data-driven insights lead to more thoughtful business decisions, and with our partnership, we’re impacting the bottom line and the way firms operate.”

To learn more about how innovative organizations like CARET Legal are partnering with Domo to put data to work for everyone, visit www.domo.com/partners.

About CARET

CARET provides leading practice management and fintech platforms to thousands of legal firms across the world, empowering highly skilled professionals to refocus their expertise on what truly matters. CARET serves more midmarket law firms than any other provider through its portfolio of practice management platforms including AbacusLaw, Amicus Attorney, Amicus Cloud, and CARET Legal.

CARET Legal, the company’s award-winning SaaS platform, combines the power of automated legal workflows, robust matter management, insightful dashboards, seamless client communication tools, full legal accounting, integrated payment processing and more to enhance the business of law.

To learn more, visit CARETLegal.com

About Domo

Domo puts data to work for everyone so they can multiply their impact on the business. Our cloud-native data experience platform goes beyond traditional business intelligence and analytics, making data visible and actionable with user-friendly dashboards and apps. Underpinned by AI, data science and a secure data foundation that connects with existing cloud and legacy systems, Domo helps companies optimize critical business processes at scale and in record time to spark the bold curiosity that powers exponential business results.

For more information, visit www.domo.com. You can also follow Domo on LinkedIn, X and Facebook.

Domo is a registered trademark of Domo, Inc.

Contacts

CARET Legal Contact

Lisa Hasen



lhasen@getcaret.com

Domo Contact

Cynthia Cowen



PR@domo.com