Domo Named to the 2024 ParityLIST, a Parity.Org Program Recognizing the Best Companies for Equal Advancement Opportunity

SILICON SLOPES, Utah–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ParityLIST—Domo (Nasdaq: DOMO) today announced it has been named to Parity.Org’s 2024 ParityLIST™ for the fifth consecutive year. The ParityLIST is a program recognizing organizations that are creating the culture and conditions in which all employees have an equal opportunity to compete and advance. Companies are rated across a comprehensive rubric covering recruitment, promotion and compensation practices, as well as specific employee benefits and policies that help to create a level playing field for all.





“At Domo, we believe that when our employees succeed so does our business,” said Madison McCord, CHRO at Domo. “We are honored to be named to the ParityLIST for the fifth consecutive year and strongly believe in fostering a culture where all employees can grow their careers and meaningfully contribute to Domo’s success.”

As part of its ongoing commitment to creating an inclusive culture, Domo recently relaunched its Everybody@Domo ERG with the goal to create inclusive spaces for all voices to be recognized, developed, and amplified. The Everybody@Domo council is a diverse group of Domo employees – from across the company and the world – to ensure diverse perspectives are being shared and considered.

“The vast majority of today’s leaders and workers believe that everyone deserves an equal shot at success,” said Parity.Org’s President Dina Schenk. “But creating that truly level playing field requires sustained intentionality, discipline and hard work. It’s inspiring to see so many organizations doing what it takes to fulfill the ideal of equal opportunity.”

For a full list of honorees, and to download a free Key Findings Report outlining more details about the honorees’ policies, practices and benefits, visit: www.parity.org/best-companies.

About Domo

Domo puts data to work for everyone so they can multiply their impact on the business. Our cloud-native data experience platform goes beyond traditional business intelligence and analytics, making data visible and actionable with user-friendly dashboards and apps. Underpinned by AI, data science and a secure data foundation that connects with existing cloud and legacy systems, Domo helps companies optimize critical business processes at scale and in record time to spark the bold curiosity that powers exponential business results.

About the ParityLIST™

The Parity.Org ParityLIST spotlights organizations with policies, benefits, and programs that promote equal advancement opportunities in the workplace. After being rated on a comprehensive number of attributes and quantitative metrics, 37 companies were named to the 2024 ParityLIST.

