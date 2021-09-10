Domo Named to Constellation ShortList™ for Marketing Analytics Solutions

SILICON SLOPES, Utah–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ConstellationShortList—Domo (Nasdaq: DOMO), provider of the Domo Business Cloud, announced today that it has been named to the Constellation ShortList™ for Marketing Analytics Solutions for Q3 2021. Domo has been named to this ShortList for seven consecutive years, as a top-rated solution for early adopter organizations.

Constellation Research evaluated over 40 solutions in the Marketing Analytics market. The shortlisted vendors were determined by client inquiries, partner conversations, customer references, vendor selection projects, market share and internal research.

The Constellation ShortList considers several of the following criteria for inclusion (but not limited to):

Ease of use and setup for nontechnical users (marketers) with functional options for developers and analysts

Ability to ingest and report on marketing and advertising data across all online and offline interactions and campaigns

Robust marketing attribution, forecasting and predictive analytics capabilities

Extensibility through ecosystem of third-party integration apps

Facilitate data collaboration and interrogation with cross-functional teams

AI and ML to assist with data ingestion, analysis and decision intelligence

“It can be challenging for prospects and customers to get beyond the hype and noise in the market and find a vendor with battle-tested solutions,” said R “Ray” Wang, chairman and founder at Constellation Research. “This Constellation Shortlist provides a way to break through the noise with an easy to use inventory of top vendors that meet our comprehensive criteria for marketing analytic solutions. The vendors that make our list are truly top seed, leading solutions.”

“The current pandemic has disrupted traditional marketing analytics with smart companies now less interested in the historical tracking of consumer data and making the shift from precision measurement to prediction,” said John Mellor, chief strategy officer at Domo. “Domo’s modern BI platform enables organizations to adapt to this new environment by simplifying and modernizing their marketing strategies and activities on the fly to improve ROI.”

This recognition marks Domo’s 11th Constellation ShortList placement. The portfolio is updated at least once per year as the analyst team deems necessary based on market conditions.

About Domo

Domo (Nasdaq: DOMO) is the Business Cloud, transforming the way business is managed by delivering Modern BI for AllTM. With Domo, critical processes that took weeks, months or more can now be done on-the-fly, in minutes or seconds, at unbelievable scale. For more information, visit www.domo.com. You can also follow Domo on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

Domo, Domo Business Cloud and Domo is the Business Cloud are registered trademarks of Domo, Inc.

