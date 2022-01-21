Domo Named a Top Vendor in 2021 Dresner Advisory Services’ Embedded Business Intelligence Market Study

SILICON SLOPES, Utah–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Domo (Nasdaq: DOMO) announced today it was rated a top vendor among the 20 vendors evaluated in Dresner Advisory Services’ 2021 Embedded Business Intelligence Report. Embedded Business Intelligence (BI), which according to the market study ranks in the upper half of technologies and initiatives strategic to BI, is the technological capability to include BI features and functions as an inherent part of another application.

“Embedded Business Intelligence continues to be an important priority for IT and business leaders,” said Howard Dresner, founder and chief research officer for Dresner Advisory Services. “Vendors were evaluated for their user/analytical features, platform integration and extensibility, and interface integration, and Domo showed strength across all those areas. We congratulate them on again earning high marks in our annual evaluation of the Embedded BI Market.”

According to the report, the top users of embedded BI today are executive management, with those in the technology, government, and healthcare industries being the leading adopters. Survey respondents noted that improving self-service capabilities and broadening access to internal users are their top objectives for embedded BI.

“Domo is pushing embedded BI beyond the traditional places where analytics content is shared,” said Josh James, founder and CEO of Domo. “With Domo Everywhere, we’re giving organizations an easy way to create and deliver new data experiences for all their stakeholders in a fraction of the time and with a fraction of the resources required of any other approach.”

This is the ninth year that Dresner Advisory Services, a trusted name and thought leader in business intelligence and performance management, has published a report on embedded business intelligence. In 2021, Dresner recognized Domo as the top ranked vendor in the 2021 Self-Service Business Intelligence Market Study, an overall leader in the 2021 Wisdom of Crowds BI Market Study, the top vendor in the inaugural Analytical Platforms Market Study, and the top vendor in the 2021 Cloud Computing and Business Intelligence Market Study.

For a complimentary copy of the Dresner Advisory Services’ 2021 Embedded Business Intelligence Report, visit here.

Dresner Advisory Services was formed by Howard Dresner, an independent analyst, author, lecturer, and business adviser. Dresner Advisory Services, LLC focuses on creating and sharing thought leadership for Business Intelligence (BI) and related areas. Research in its Wisdom of Crowds® series is based on data collected on usage and deployment trends, products and vendors.

About Domo

Domo (Nasdaq: DOMO) is the Business Cloud, transforming the way business is managed by delivering Modern BI for AllTM. With Domo, critical processes that took weeks, months or more can now be done on-the-fly, in minutes or seconds, at unbelievable scale. For more information, visit www.domo.com. You can also follow Domo on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

Domo, Domo Business Cloud and Domo is the Business Cloud are registered trademarks of Domo, Inc.

Contacts

Cynthia Cowen



PR@domo.com