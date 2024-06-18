Domo Named a Leader in Dresner Advisory Services’ Wisdom of Crowds® 2024 Business Intelligence Market Study

Domo receives its eighth consecutive perfect recommendation score

SILICON SLOPES, Utah–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today Domo (Nasdaq: DOMO) announced it has been recognized as a leader in the Customer Experience and Vendor Credibility Models and received its eighth consecutive perfect recommendation score in Dresner Advisory Services’ 2024 Wisdom of Crowds ® Business Intelligence (BI) Market Study.





This 15th edition of Dresner Advisory Services’ flagship report provides a comprehensive look and broad assessment of the BI market. The report includes in-depth analyses of BI topics such as automation goals and targets, user penetration and objectives and achievements, among others. This year’s report includes a new Value/TCO (Total Cost of Ownership) Model in which Domo is ranked as a “High Value/Low TCO” platform.

This year, Domo maintained its perfect recommendation score and is recognized as “best in class” in:

Product robustness

Completeness of functionality

Reliability of technology

Integration of components within product

Overall usability

Ease of installation

Ease of upgrade/migration to new versions

Domo is also a leader in Dresner’s Customer Experience and Vendor Credibility models. The Customer Experience model considers the real-world experience of customers as they work with a vendor’s technology solution on a daily basis, plotting the various customer touch points against sentiment surrounding product and technology; Domo has the highest “product/technology” Customer Experience ranking of the 24 vendors in the study. The Vendor Credibility Model considers a vendor’s relationship with customers, plotting perceived value for price paid against a calculated “confidence” score.

“It’s an honor for Domo to once again be recognized as a leader in Dresner’s flagship BI report, particularly when the rankings are based on input from actual customers,” said Ben Schein, SVP of Product, Domo. “This recognition is a testament to our continued commitment to delivering innovative AI and data solutions that help companies easily connect, analyze and act on data so they can make better decisions that drive business forward.”

This marks Domo’s fourth Dresner distinction in 2024, which includes top rankings in Dresner Advisory Services’ Collective Insights report, Dresner Advisory Services’ Self-Service BI Market Study, and Dresner Advisory Services’ Cloud Computing and BI Market Study.

“Congratulations to Domo for its eighth consecutive perfect recommendation in our flagship BI study, which is an incredible accomplishment,” said Howard Dresner, founder and chief research officer at Dresner Advisory Services. “We saw key enhancements from Domo this year in value, technical support and product, and their customers have been the clear benefactors of these improvements.”

For a complimentary copy of the Dresner Advisory Services’ 2024 Wisdom of Crowds BI Market Study, visit here.

About Dresner Advisory Services

Dresner Advisory Services was formed by Howard Dresner, an independent analyst, author, lecturer, and business adviser. Dresner Advisory Services, LLC focuses on creating and sharing thought leadership for Business Intelligence (BI) and related areas. Wisdom of Crowds® research is based on data collected on usage and deployment trends, products, and vendors. Users in all roles and throughout all industries contributed to provide a complete view of realities, plans, and perceptions of the market.

About Domo

Domo puts data to work for everyone so they can multiply their impact on the business. Our cloud-native data experience platform goes beyond traditional business intelligence and analytics, making data visible and actionable with user-friendly dashboards and apps. Underpinned by AI, data science and a secure data foundation that connects with existing cloud and legacy systems, Domo helps companies optimize critical business processes at scale and in record time to spark the bold curiosity that powers exponential business results.

For more information, visit www.domo.com. You can also follow Domo on LinkedIn, X and Facebook.

Domo is a registered trademark of Domo, Inc.

