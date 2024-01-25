Domo Named a Best Company to Work For by Utah Business Magazine for the Twelfth Consecutive Year

SILICON SLOPES, Utah–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#BestCompany–Today Domo (Nasdaq: DOMO) announced it has been named a Best Company to Work For by Utah Business Magazine for the twelfth consecutive year. Utah Business Magazine polls thousands of employees across the state of Utah and recognizes organizations that go above and beyond, ensuring work-life balance, supportive leadership and the overall well-being of their people and teams.





Domo puts data to work for everyone so they can multiply their impact on the business. As part of the company’s commitment to ensuring a diverse and talented workforce, Domo offers a robust employee benefits program, including (but not limited to): unlimited paid-time off, parental leave, wellness programs and more. In addition, Domo offers unique parental perks, including maternity wardrobe benefits as well as new baby, adoption and fertility benefits. This year, Domo was named to Parity.org’s Best Companies for Women to Advance List for the fourth consecutive year, and Domo is also a proud supporter of the Utah-based LGBTQ+ non-profit, Encircle.

“ Our success is a tribute to each and every Domosapien who makes Domo a great place to work. To receive this recognition for the twelfth consecutive year is an incredible honor and we’re committed to providing an inclusive and dynamic workplace where the best talent grows and thrives,” said Josh James, founder and CEO, Domo.

For a full list of Domo’s honors and recognitions, visit http://www.domo.com/company/accolades.

For more information about working at Domo or to apply for a career with the company, visit www.domo.com/company/careers.

About Domo

Domo puts data to work for everyone so they can multiply their impact on the business. Our cloud-native data experience platform goes beyond traditional business intelligence and analytics, making data visible and actionable with user-friendly dashboards and apps. Underpinned by AI, data science and a secure data foundation that connects with existing cloud and legacy systems, Domo helps companies optimize critical business processes at scale and in record time to spark the bold curiosity that powers exponential business results.

For more information, visit www.domo.com. You can also follow Domo on LinkedIn, X and Facebook.

Domo is a registered trademark of Domo, Inc.

Contacts

Cynthia Cowen



PR@domo.com