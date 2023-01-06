<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Home Business Wire Domo Executives to Participate in the 25th Annual Needham Growth Conference
Business Wire

Domo Executives to Participate in the 25th Annual Needham Growth Conference

di Business Wire

SILICON SLOPES, Utah–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Domo (Nasdaq: DOMO) today announced management will present at the 25th Annual Needham Growth Conference on Thursday, January 12, 2023 at 10:15am ET.

A live webcast of Domo’s presentation will be available on the Domo Investor Relations website at http://www.domo.com/IR.

About Domo

Domo transforms business by putting data to work for everyone. Domo’s low-code data app platform goes beyond traditional business intelligence and analytics to enable anyone to create data apps to power any action in their business, right where work gets done. With Domo’s fully integrated cloud-native platform, critical business processes can now be optimized in days instead of months or more. For more information, visit www.domo.com. You can also follow Domo on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

Domo is a registered trademark of Domo, Inc.

Domo Disclosure Channels to Disseminate Information

Domo investors and others should note that we announce material information to the public about our company, products and services, and other issues through a variety of means, including Domo’s website, press releases, SEC filings, blogs and social media, in order to achieve broad, non-exclusionary distribution of information to the public. We intend to use the Domo Facebook page, the Domo LinkedIn page, the Domo blog, the @Domotalk Twitter account as a means of disclosing information about the Company and its services and for complying with the disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. The information we post through these social media channels may be deemed material. Accordingly, we encourage investors and others to monitor these social media channels in addition to following our press releases, SEC filings and public conference calls and webcasts. The social media channels that we intend to use as a means of disclosing the information described here may be updated from time to time as listed on our investor relations webpage.

Contacts

Media –
Julie Kehoe
PR@domo.com

Investors –
Peter Lowry
IR@domo.com

Articoli correlati

Sigma7 Appoints U.S. 18th Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Martin Dempsey to Its Advisory Board, Chaired by Brigadier General (retired) Tom Cosentino,...

Business Wire Business Wire -
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sigma7, a rapidly scaling risk information and services company, has announced the appointment of Martin Dempsey, retired...
Continua a leggere

Comcast Promotes Jason S. Armstrong to Chief Financial Officer

Business Wire Business Wire -
PHILADELPHIA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Comcast Corporation today announced Jason S. Armstrong has been promoted to Chief Financial Officer. Armstrong elevates to the...
Continua a leggere

Greenlight Reinvents Financial Education with Level Up — a Gamified Financial Literacy Curriculum for Kids and Teens

Business Wire Business Wire -
Family fintech pioneers new interactive financial literacy game to boost money confidence, knowledge, and skills ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Greenlight® Financial Technology, Inc....
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

Sigma7 Appoints U.S. 18th Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Martin Dempsey to...

Business Wire