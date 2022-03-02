Domo Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2022 Financial Results

SILICON SLOPES, Utah–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Domo, Inc. (Nasdaq: DOMO) today announced results for its fiscal fourth quarter and year ended January 31, 2022.

Fiscal Fourth Quarter Results

Total revenue was $70.0 million, an increase of 23% year over year

Subscription revenue was $59.6 million, an increase of 19% year over year

Subscription revenue represented 85% of total revenue

Billings were $108.0 million or 30% year-over-year growth

Remaining Performance Obligations (RPO) was $339.0 million as of January 31, 2022, an increase of 20% year over year

RPO expected to be recognized as revenue in the next twelve months was $221.7 million as of January 31, 2022, an increase of 24% year over year

Net cash provided by operating activities was $0.9 million

GAAP subscription gross margin was 81%, consistent with Q4 FY21

Non-GAAP subscription gross margin was 83%, an improvement of 1 percentage point from Q4 FY21

GAAP operating margin declined by 13 percentage points year over year

Non-GAAP operating margin declined by 2 percentage points year over year

GAAP net loss was $33.3 million, and GAAP net loss per share was $1.01, based on 32.8 million weighted-average shares outstanding

Non-GAAP net loss was $13.6 million, and non-GAAP net loss per share was $0.41, based on 32.8 million weighted-average shares outstanding

Cash and cash equivalents were $83.6 million as of January 31, 2022

Full Year Fiscal 2022 Results

Total revenue was $258.0 million, an increase of 23% year over year

Subscription revenue was $223.0 million, an increase of 21% year over year

Subscription revenue represented 86% of total revenue

Billings were $296.5 million or 27% year-over-year growth

Net cash provided by operating activities was $0.4 million

GAAP subscription gross margin was 82%, an improvement of 2 percentage points from FY21

Non-GAAP subscription gross margin was 83%, an improvement of 2 percentage points from FY21

GAAP operating margin improved 1% year over year

Non-GAAP operating margin improved by 8 percentage points year over year

GAAP net loss was $102.1 million, and GAAP net loss per share was $3.19, based on 32.0 million weighted-average shares outstanding

Non-GAAP net loss was $41.5 million, and non-GAAP net loss per share was $1.30, based on 32.0 million weighted-average shares outstanding

“ We see companies continuing to drive digital transformation across all areas of their organizations, and we believe the ability to rapidly build apps on top of our platform is one of the most exciting growth engines for us,” said John Mellor, Domo CEO.

Mellor continued, “ I am extremely grateful for the entire Domo team whose commitment to customer success and value drove our results during the quarter and it is why I have confidence in our ability to execute on the opportunity ahead of us.”

Bruce Felt, Domo CFO, said, “ We delivered another strong quarter, closing out the year with a 30% billings growth quarter and a 90%-plus gross retention rate. With increased ramped sales rep productivity, accelerating new logo growth and continued engagement and upsell performance in our customer base, we believe we are in a strong position to meet our growth objectives as we head into our fiscal 2023.”

Recent Highlights

We believe the following recognition and research announcements demonstrate our commitment to product innovation, go-to-market initiatives and customer success:

Business Outlook

Based on information available as of March 1, 2022, Domo is providing the following guidance for its first fiscal quarter and full year fiscal 2023:

Q1 Fiscal 2023

Revenue is expected to be in the range of $73.5 million to $74.5 million

Non-GAAP net loss per share is expected to be between $0.38 and $0.42 based on 33.3 million weighted-average shares outstanding

Full Year Fiscal 2023

Revenue is expected to be in the range of $314.0 million to $319.0 million

Non-GAAP net loss per share is expected to be between $1.43 and $1.53 based on 34.2 million weighted-average shares outstanding

We have not reconciled guidance for non-GAAP metrics to their most directly comparable GAAP measures because such items that impact these measures are not within our control or cannot be reasonably predicted.

Earnings Call Details

Domo plans to host a conference call today to review its fiscal 2022 fourth quarter financial results and to discuss its financial outlook. The call is scheduled to begin at 3:00 p.m. MT/ 5:00 p.m. ET. A live webcast of the event will be available on the Domo Investor Relations website at https://www.domo.com/ir. Participants can register for the call in advance by visiting https://conferencingportals.com/event/zYvDlnjs. Instructions will be shared on how to join the call after registering.

A replay will be available at (800) 770-2030 or (647) 362-9199 with conference ID #41576 following the completion of the conference call until 11:59 p.m. (ET) March 15, 2022.

About Domo

Domo (Nasdaq: DOMO) is the Business Cloud, transforming the way business is managed by delivering Modern BI for All™. With Domo, critical processes that took weeks, months or more can now be done on-the-fly, in minutes or seconds, at unbelievable scale. For more information, visit www.domo.com. You can also follow Domo on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

Domo Disclosure Channels to Disseminate Information

Domo investors and others should note that we announce material information to the public about our company, products and services, and other issues through a variety of means, including Domo’s website, press releases, SEC filings, blogs and social media, in order to achieve broad, non-exclusionary distribution of information to the public. We intend to use the Domo Facebook page, the Domo LinkedIn page, the Domo blog, the @Domotalk Twitter account as a means of disclosing information about the Company and its services and for complying with the disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. The information we post through these social media channels may be deemed material. Accordingly, we encourage investors and others to monitor these social media channels in addition to following our press releases, SEC filings and public conference calls and webcasts. The social media channels that we intend to use as a means of disclosing the information described here may be updated from time to time as listed on our investor relations webpage.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement our condensed consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles in the United States of America (GAAP), we reference in this press release and the accompanying tables the following non-GAAP financial measures: billings, non-GAAP subscription gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP operating loss, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP net loss, non-GAAP net loss per share, adjusted net cash used in operating activities, and adjusted free cash flow. In computing these measures, we exclude the effects of certain items including stock-based compensation expense, amortization of certain intangible assets, the reversal of contingent tax-related accruals and proceeds from shares issued in connection with employee stock purchase plan.

As it relates to adjusted net cash used in or provided by operating activities and adjusted free cash flow, we add back amounts equal to the proceeds from shares issued in connection with employee stock purchase plan to reflect the non-cash nature of these transactions. Because no cash is exchanged in these transactions, showing proceeds in the financing section of the statement of cash flows as required by GAAP results in a corresponding decrease in the operating section, which management believes is not indicative of actual cash used in or provided by our operations. We believe that these non-GAAP cash metrics are useful because they provide investors with the same information that management uses to consistently evaluate, forecast and measure the Company’s actual cash flows and its ability to achieve and maintain positive cash flows. Further, a portion of the bonus plan for executive management is based on adjusted net cash used in or provided by operating activities, demonstrating the value and importance of this metric to our operational decision-making.

The presentation of this non-GAAP financial information is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP, and our non-GAAP measures may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies.

We use these non-GAAP financial measures for financial and operational decision-making and as a means to evaluate period-to-period comparisons. Our management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding our performance and liquidity by excluding certain expenses that may not be indicative of our ongoing core business operating results. We believe that both management and investors benefit from referring to these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing our performance and when analyzing historical performance and liquidity and planning, forecasting, and analyzing future periods.

For a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP measures, please see the tables captioned “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” included at the end of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include statements regarding our future growth, demand for our products and services, our financial outlook for our first fiscal quarter and full fiscal year 2023, and results for future periods. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties and are based on potentially inaccurate assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expected or implied by the forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from the results predicted, and reported results should not be considered as an indication of future performance. The potential risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from the results predicted include, among others, those risks and uncertainties included under the caption “Risk Factors” and elsewhere in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including, without limitation, the Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on April 1, 2021 and the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal quarter ended January 31, 2022 expected to be filed with the SEC on or about April 1, 2022, as well as risks to our business related to the COVID-19 pandemic. All information provided in this release and in the attachments is as of the date hereof, and we undertake no duty to update this information unless required by law.

Domo, Domo Business Cloud and Domo is the Business Cloud are registered trademarks of Domo, Inc.

Domo, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited) Three Months Ended Year Ended January 31, January 31, 2021 2022 2021 2022 Revenue: Subscription $ 49,956 $ 59,611 $ 183,645 $ 223,010 Professional services and other 6,887 10,382 26,535 34,951 Total revenue 56,843 69,993 210,180 257,961 Cost of revenue: Subscription (1) 9,368 11,317 36,656 40,907 Professional services and other (1) 5,144 7,209 20,092 26,239 Total cost of revenue 14,512 18,526 56,748 67,146 Gross profit 42,331 51,467 153,432 190,815 Operating expenses: Sales and marketing (1) 31,246 39,387 117,335 143,722 Research and development (1) 16,600 23,516 66,474 81,027 General and administrative (1), (2) 11,353 18,504 42,708 54,536 Total operating expenses 59,199 81,407 226,517 279,285 Loss from operations (16,868 ) (29,940 ) (73,085 ) (88,470 ) Other expense, net (1) (2,784 ) (3,864 ) (11,140 ) (14,102 ) Loss before income taxes (19,652 ) (33,804 ) (84,225 ) (102,572 ) (Benefit from) provision for income taxes (37 ) (550 ) 409 (461 ) Net loss $ (19,615 ) $ (33,254 ) $ (84,634 ) $ (102,111 ) Net loss per share (basic and diluted) $ (0.65 ) $ (1.01 ) $ (2.89 ) $ (3.19 ) Weighted-average number of shares (basic and diluted) 30,230 32,802 29,308 32,021 (1) Includes stock-based compensation expenses, as follows: Cost of revenue: Subscription $ 463 $ 1,051 $ 1,213 $ 2,819 Professional services and other 349 585 843 1,753 Sales and marketing 3,266 6,049 10,936 21,241 Research and development 2,500 5,250 9,095 15,853 General and administrative 3,046 6,559 11,218 18,155 Other expense, net 177 181 444 705 Total stock-based compensation expenses $ 9,801 $ 19,675 $ 33,749 $ 60,526 (2) Includes amortization of certain intangible assets, as follows: General and administrative $ 20 $ 20 $ 80 $ 80

Domo, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands) (unaudited) January 31, January 31, 2021 2022 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 90,794 $ 83,561 Accounts receivable, net 48,272 64,149 Contract acquisition costs 13,894 15,417 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 12,216 9,975 Total current assets 165,176 173,102 Property and equipment, net 14,745 17,584 Right-of-use assets 3,663 16,392 Contract acquisition costs, noncurrent 18,605 23,177 Intangible assets, net 3,356 2,875 Goodwill 9,478 9,478 Other assets 1,415 1,981 Total assets $ 216,438 $ 244,589 Liabilities and stockholders’ deficit Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 1,085 $ 4,770 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 51,950 59,976 Lease liabilities 3,808 3,439 Current portion of deferred revenue 129,079 168,335 Total current liabilities 185,922 236,520 Lease liabilities, noncurrent 1,556 16,757 Deferred revenue, noncurrent 3,173 2,420 Other liabilities, noncurrent 9,637 10,882 Long-term debt 99,609 103,988 Total liabilities 299,897 370,567 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ deficit: Common stock 30 33 Additional paid-in capital 1,038,006 1,098,084 Accumulated other comprehensive income 877 388 Accumulated deficit (1,122,372 ) (1,224,483 ) Total stockholders’ deficit (83,459 ) (125,978 ) Total liabilities and stockholders’ deficit $ 216,438 $ 244,589

Domo, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands) (unaudited) Three Months Ended Year Ended January 31, January 31, 2021 2022 2021 2022 Cash flows from operating activities Net loss $ (19,615 ) $ (33,254 ) $ (84,634 ) $ (102,111 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 1,275 1,574 4,765 5,363 Non-cash lease expense 972 1,299 3,969 4,839 Amortization of contract acquisition costs 3,799 4,056 14,376 15,835 Stock-based compensation 9,801 19,675 33,749 60,526 Other, net 884 955 4,340 3,618 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable, net (10,484 ) (25,254 ) (305 ) (15,877 ) Contract acquisition costs (6,836 ) (10,539 ) (16,775 ) (22,258 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets (3,473 ) (3,404 ) 566 1,545 Accounts payable (3,738 ) (7,210 ) (1,341 ) 3,755 Operating lease liabilities (1,121 ) (685 ) (3,685 ) (3,065 ) Accrued and other liabilities 6,089 15,678 6,595 9,706 Deferred revenue 25,995 38,018 22,508 38,503 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 3,548 909 (15,872 ) 379 Cash flows from investing activities Purchases of property and equipment (1,447 ) (1,552 ) (5,706 ) (6,517 ) Purchases of securities available for sale – – (11,149 ) – Proceeds from maturities of securities available for sale – – 29,200 – Purchases of intangible assets 6 – (105 ) – Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities (1,441 ) (1,552 ) 12,240 (6,517 ) Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from shares issued in connection with employee stock purchase plan – – 6,748 4,133 Shares repurchased for tax withholdings on vesting of restricted stock (1,028 ) (1,457 ) (1,745 ) (10,315 ) Proceeds from exercise of stock options 5,587 1,713 8,092 5,621 Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 4,559 256 13,095 (561 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 315 (297 ) 488 (534 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 6,981 (684 ) 9,951 (7,233 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 83,813 84,245 80,843 90,794 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 90,794 $ 83,561 $ 90,794 $ 83,561

Domo, Inc. Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited) Three Months Ended Year Ended January 31, January 31, 2021 2022 2021 2022 Reconciliation of Subscription Gross Margin on a GAAP Basis to Subscription Gross Margin on a Non-GAAP Basis: Revenue: Subscription $ 49,956 $ 59,611 $ 183,645 $ 223,010 Cost of revenue: Subscription 9,368 11,317 36,656 40,907 Subscription gross profit on a GAAP basis 40,588 48,294 146,989 182,103 Subscription gross margin on a GAAP basis 81 % 81 % 80 % 82 % Stock-based compensation 463 1,051 1,213 2,819 Subscription gross profit on a non-GAAP basis $ 41,051 $ 49,345 $ 148,202 $ 184,922 Subscription gross margin on a non-GAAP basis 82 % 83 % 81 % 83 % Reconciliation of Total Operating Expenses on a GAAP Basis to Total Operating Expenses on a Non-GAAP Basis: Total operating expenses on a GAAP basis $ 59,199 $ 81,407 $ 226,517 $ 279,285 Stock-based compensation (8,812 ) (17,858 ) (31,249 ) (55,249 ) Amortization of certain intangible assets (20 ) (20 ) (80 ) (80 ) Total operating expenses on a non-GAAP basis $ 50,367 $ 63,529 $ 195,188 $ 223,956 Reconciliation of Operating Loss on a GAAP Basis to Operating Loss on a Non-GAAP Basis: Operating loss on a GAAP basis $ (16,868 ) $ (29,940 ) $ (73,085 ) $ (88,470 ) Stock-based compensation 9,624 19,494 33,305 59,821 Amortization of certain intangible assets 20 20 80 80 Operating loss on a non-GAAP basis $ (7,224 ) $ (10,426 ) $ (39,700 ) $ (28,569 ) Reconciliation of Operating Margin on a GAAP Basis to Operating Margin on a Non-GAAP Basis: Operating margin on a GAAP basis (30 )% (43 )% (35 )% (34 )% Stock-based compensation 17 28 16 23 Operating margin on a non-GAAP basis (13 )% (15 )% (19 )% (11 )% Reconciliation of Net Loss on a GAAP Basis to Net Loss on a Non-GAAP Basis: Net loss on a GAAP basis $ (19,615 ) $ (33,254 ) $ (84,634 ) $ (102,111 ) Stock-based compensation 9,801 19,675 33,749 60,526 Amortization of certain intangible assets 20 20 80 80 Net loss on a non-GAAP basis $ (9,794 ) $ (13,559 ) $ (50,805 ) $ (41,505 ) Reconciliation of Net Loss per Share on a GAAP Basis to Net Loss per Share on a Non-GAAP Basis: Net loss per share on a GAAP basis $ (0.65 ) $ (1.01 ) $ (2.89 ) $ (3.19 ) Stock-based compensation 0.33 0.60 1.16 1.89 Net loss per share on a non-GAAP basis $ (0.32 ) $ (0.41 ) $ (1.73 ) $ (1.30 ) Billings: Total revenue $ 56,843 $ 69,993 $ 210,180 $ 257,961 Add: Deferred revenue (end of period) 129,079 168,335 129,079 168,335 Deferred revenue, noncurrent (end of period) 3,173 2,420 3,173 2,420 Less: Deferred revenue (beginning of period) (103,075 ) (130,385 ) (105,290 ) (129,079 ) Deferred revenue, noncurrent (beginning of period) (3,182 ) (2,352 ) (4,454 ) (3,173 ) Increase in deferred revenue (current and noncurrent) 25,995 38,018 22,508 38,503 Billings $ 82,838 $ 108,011 $ 232,688 $ 296,464 Reconciliation of Net Cash Provided by (Used in) Operating Activities to Adjusted Net Cash Provided by (Used in) Operating Activities: Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ 3,548 $ 909 $ (15,872 ) $ 379 Proceeds from shares issued in connection with employee stock purchase plan – – 6,748 4,133 Adjusted net cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ 3,548 $ 909 $ (9,124 ) $ 4,512 Reconciliation of Net Cash Provided by (Used in) Operating Activities to Adjusted Free Cash Flow: Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ 3,548 $ 909 $ (15,872 ) $ 379 Proceeds from shares issued in connection with employee stock purchase plan – – 6,748 4,133 Purchases of property and equipment (1,447 ) (1,552 ) (5,706 ) (6,517 ) Adjusted free cash flow $ 2,101 $ (643 ) $ (14,830 ) $ (2,005 )

