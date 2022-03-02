Home Business Wire Domo Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2022 Financial Results
SILICON SLOPES, Utah–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Domo, Inc. (Nasdaq: DOMO) today announced results for its fiscal fourth quarter and year ended January 31, 2022.

Fiscal Fourth Quarter Results

  • Total revenue was $70.0 million, an increase of 23% year over year
  • Subscription revenue was $59.6 million, an increase of 19% year over year
  • Subscription revenue represented 85% of total revenue
  • Billings were $108.0 million or 30% year-over-year growth
  • Remaining Performance Obligations (RPO) was $339.0 million as of January 31, 2022, an increase of 20% year over year
  • RPO expected to be recognized as revenue in the next twelve months was $221.7 million as of January 31, 2022, an increase of 24% year over year
  • Net cash provided by operating activities was $0.9 million
  • GAAP subscription gross margin was 81%, consistent with Q4 FY21
  • Non-GAAP subscription gross margin was 83%, an improvement of 1 percentage point from Q4 FY21
  • GAAP operating margin declined by 13 percentage points year over year
  • Non-GAAP operating margin declined by 2 percentage points year over year
  • GAAP net loss was $33.3 million, and GAAP net loss per share was $1.01, based on 32.8 million weighted-average shares outstanding
  • Non-GAAP net loss was $13.6 million, and non-GAAP net loss per share was $0.41, based on 32.8 million weighted-average shares outstanding
  • Cash and cash equivalents were $83.6 million as of January 31, 2022

Full Year Fiscal 2022 Results

  • Total revenue was $258.0 million, an increase of 23% year over year
  • Subscription revenue was $223.0 million, an increase of 21% year over year
  • Subscription revenue represented 86% of total revenue
  • Billings were $296.5 million or 27% year-over-year growth
  • Net cash provided by operating activities was $0.4 million
  • GAAP subscription gross margin was 82%, an improvement of 2 percentage points from FY21
  • Non-GAAP subscription gross margin was 83%, an improvement of 2 percentage points from FY21
  • GAAP operating margin improved 1% year over year
  • Non-GAAP operating margin improved by 8 percentage points year over year
  • GAAP net loss was $102.1 million, and GAAP net loss per share was $3.19, based on 32.0 million weighted-average shares outstanding
  • Non-GAAP net loss was $41.5 million, and non-GAAP net loss per share was $1.30, based on 32.0 million weighted-average shares outstanding

We see companies continuing to drive digital transformation across all areas of their organizations, and we believe the ability to rapidly build apps on top of our platform is one of the most exciting growth engines for us,” said John Mellor, Domo CEO.

Mellor continued, “I am extremely grateful for the entire Domo team whose commitment to customer success and value drove our results during the quarter and it is why I have confidence in our ability to execute on the opportunity ahead of us.”

Bruce Felt, Domo CFO, said, “We delivered another strong quarter, closing out the year with a 30% billings growth quarter and a 90%-plus gross retention rate. With increased ramped sales rep productivity, accelerating new logo growth and continued engagement and upsell performance in our customer base, we believe we are in a strong position to meet our growth objectives as we head into our fiscal 2023.”

Recent Highlights

We believe the following recognition and research announcements demonstrate our commitment to product innovation, go-to-market initiatives and customer success:

Business Outlook

Based on information available as of March 1, 2022, Domo is providing the following guidance for its first fiscal quarter and full year fiscal 2023:

Q1 Fiscal 2023

  • Revenue is expected to be in the range of $73.5 million to $74.5 million
  • Non-GAAP net loss per share is expected to be between $0.38 and $0.42 based on 33.3 million weighted-average shares outstanding

Full Year Fiscal 2023

  • Revenue is expected to be in the range of $314.0 million to $319.0 million
  • Non-GAAP net loss per share is expected to be between $1.43 and $1.53 based on 34.2 million weighted-average shares outstanding

We have not reconciled guidance for non-GAAP metrics to their most directly comparable GAAP measures because such items that impact these measures are not within our control or cannot be reasonably predicted.

Earnings Call Details

Domo plans to host a conference call today to review its fiscal 2022 fourth quarter financial results and to discuss its financial outlook. The call is scheduled to begin at 3:00 p.m. MT/ 5:00 p.m. ET. A live webcast of the event will be available on the Domo Investor Relations website at https://www.domo.com/ir. Participants can register for the call in advance by visiting https://conferencingportals.com/event/zYvDlnjs. Instructions will be shared on how to join the call after registering.

A replay will be available at (800) 770-2030 or (647) 362-9199 with conference ID #41576 following the completion of the conference call until 11:59 p.m. (ET) March 15, 2022.

About Domo

Domo (Nasdaq: DOMO) is the Business Cloud, transforming the way business is managed by delivering Modern BI for All™. With Domo, critical processes that took weeks, months or more can now be done on-the-fly, in minutes or seconds, at unbelievable scale. For more information, visit www.domo.com. You can also follow Domo on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

Domo Disclosure Channels to Disseminate Information

Domo investors and others should note that we announce material information to the public about our company, products and services, and other issues through a variety of means, including Domo’s website, press releases, SEC filings, blogs and social media, in order to achieve broad, non-exclusionary distribution of information to the public. We intend to use the Domo Facebook page, the Domo LinkedIn page, the Domo blog, the @Domotalk Twitter account as a means of disclosing information about the Company and its services and for complying with the disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. The information we post through these social media channels may be deemed material. Accordingly, we encourage investors and others to monitor these social media channels in addition to following our press releases, SEC filings and public conference calls and webcasts. The social media channels that we intend to use as a means of disclosing the information described here may be updated from time to time as listed on our investor relations webpage.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement our condensed consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles in the United States of America (GAAP), we reference in this press release and the accompanying tables the following non-GAAP financial measures: billings, non-GAAP subscription gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP operating loss, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP net loss, non-GAAP net loss per share, adjusted net cash used in operating activities, and adjusted free cash flow. In computing these measures, we exclude the effects of certain items including stock-based compensation expense, amortization of certain intangible assets, the reversal of contingent tax-related accruals and proceeds from shares issued in connection with employee stock purchase plan.

As it relates to adjusted net cash used in or provided by operating activities and adjusted free cash flow, we add back amounts equal to the proceeds from shares issued in connection with employee stock purchase plan to reflect the non-cash nature of these transactions. Because no cash is exchanged in these transactions, showing proceeds in the financing section of the statement of cash flows as required by GAAP results in a corresponding decrease in the operating section, which management believes is not indicative of actual cash used in or provided by our operations. We believe that these non-GAAP cash metrics are useful because they provide investors with the same information that management uses to consistently evaluate, forecast and measure the Company’s actual cash flows and its ability to achieve and maintain positive cash flows. Further, a portion of the bonus plan for executive management is based on adjusted net cash used in or provided by operating activities, demonstrating the value and importance of this metric to our operational decision-making.

The presentation of this non-GAAP financial information is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP, and our non-GAAP measures may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies.

We use these non-GAAP financial measures for financial and operational decision-making and as a means to evaluate period-to-period comparisons. Our management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding our performance and liquidity by excluding certain expenses that may not be indicative of our ongoing core business operating results. We believe that both management and investors benefit from referring to these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing our performance and when analyzing historical performance and liquidity and planning, forecasting, and analyzing future periods.

For a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP measures, please see the tables captioned “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” included at the end of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include statements regarding our future growth, demand for our products and services, our financial outlook for our first fiscal quarter and full fiscal year 2023, and results for future periods. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties and are based on potentially inaccurate assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expected or implied by the forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from the results predicted, and reported results should not be considered as an indication of future performance. The potential risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from the results predicted include, among others, those risks and uncertainties included under the caption “Risk Factors” and elsewhere in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including, without limitation, the Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on April 1, 2021 and the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal quarter ended January 31, 2022 expected to be filed with the SEC on or about April 1, 2022, as well as risks to our business related to the COVID-19 pandemic. All information provided in this release and in the attachments is as of the date hereof, and we undertake no duty to update this information unless required by law.

Domo, Domo Business Cloud and Domo is the Business Cloud are registered trademarks of Domo, Inc.

Domo, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(in thousands, except per share data)
(unaudited)
 

Three Months Ended

 

Year Ended

January 31,

 

January 31,

 

2021

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

 

 

2022

 

Revenue:
Subscription

$

49,956

 

$

59,611

 

$

183,645

 

$

223,010

 

Professional services and other

 

6,887

 

 

10,382

 

 

26,535

 

 

34,951

 

Total revenue

 

56,843

 

 

69,993

 

 

210,180

 

 

257,961

 

Cost of revenue:
Subscription (1)

 

9,368

 

 

11,317

 

 

36,656

 

 

40,907

 

Professional services and other (1)

 

5,144

 

 

7,209

 

 

20,092

 

 

26,239

 

Total cost of revenue

 

14,512

 

 

18,526

 

 

56,748

 

 

67,146

 

Gross profit

 

42,331

 

 

51,467

 

 

153,432

 

 

190,815

 

 
Operating expenses:
Sales and marketing (1)

 

31,246

 

 

39,387

 

 

117,335

 

 

143,722

 

Research and development (1)

 

16,600

 

 

23,516

 

 

66,474

 

 

81,027

 

General and administrative (1), (2)

 

11,353

 

 

18,504

 

 

42,708

 

 

54,536

 

Total operating expenses

 

59,199

 

 

81,407

 

 

226,517

 

 

279,285

 

Loss from operations

 

(16,868

)

 

(29,940

)

 

(73,085

)

 

(88,470

)

 
Other expense, net (1)

 

(2,784

)

 

(3,864

)

 

(11,140

)

 

(14,102

)

Loss before income taxes

 

(19,652

)

 

(33,804

)

 

(84,225

)

 

(102,572

)

(Benefit from) provision for income taxes

 

(37

)

 

(550

)

 

409

 

 

(461

)

Net loss

$

(19,615

)

$

(33,254

)

$

(84,634

)

$

(102,111

)

 
Net loss per share (basic and diluted)

$

(0.65

)

$

(1.01

)

$

(2.89

)

$

(3.19

)

Weighted-average number of shares (basic and diluted)

 

30,230

 

 

32,802

 

 

29,308

 

 

32,021

 

 
 
(1) Includes stock-based compensation expenses, as follows:
Cost of revenue:
Subscription

$

463

 

$

1,051

 

$

1,213

 

$

2,819

 

Professional services and other

 

349

 

 

585

 

 

843

 

 

1,753

 

Sales and marketing

 

3,266

 

 

6,049

 

 

10,936

 

 

21,241

 

Research and development

 

2,500

 

 

5,250

 

 

9,095

 

 

15,853

 

General and administrative

 

3,046

 

 

6,559

 

 

11,218

 

 

18,155

 

Other expense, net

 

177

 

 

181

 

 

444

 

 

705

 

Total stock-based compensation expenses

$

9,801

 

$

19,675

 

$

33,749

 

$

60,526

 

 
(2) Includes amortization of certain intangible assets, as follows:
General and administrative

$

20

 

$

20

 

$

80

 

$

80

 

Domo, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
 

January 31,

 

January 31,

 

2021

 

 

 

2022

 

Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents

$

90,794

 

$

83,561

 

Accounts receivable, net

 

48,272

 

 

64,149

 

Contract acquisition costs

 

13,894

 

 

15,417

 

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

 

12,216

 

 

9,975

 

Total current assets

 

165,176

 

 

173,102

 

 
Property and equipment, net

 

14,745

 

 

17,584

 

Right-of-use assets

 

3,663

 

 

16,392

 

Contract acquisition costs, noncurrent

 

18,605

 

 

23,177

 

Intangible assets, net

 

3,356

 

 

2,875

 

Goodwill

 

9,478

 

 

9,478

 

Other assets

 

1,415

 

 

1,981

 

Total assets

$

216,438

 

$

244,589

 

 
Liabilities and stockholders’ deficit
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable

$

1,085

 

$

4,770

 

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

 

51,950

 

 

59,976

 

Lease liabilities

 

3,808

 

 

3,439

 

Current portion of deferred revenue

 

129,079

 

 

168,335

 

Total current liabilities

 

185,922

 

 

236,520

 

 
Lease liabilities, noncurrent

 

1,556

 

 

16,757

 

Deferred revenue, noncurrent

 

3,173

 

 

2,420

 

Other liabilities, noncurrent

 

9,637

 

 

10,882

 

Long-term debt

 

99,609

 

 

103,988

 

Total liabilities

 

299,897

 

 

370,567

 

 
Commitments and contingencies
 
Stockholders’ deficit:
Common stock

 

30

 

 

33

 

Additional paid-in capital

 

1,038,006

 

 

1,098,084

 

Accumulated other comprehensive income

 

877

 

 

388

 

Accumulated deficit

 

(1,122,372

)

 

(1,224,483

)

Total stockholders’ deficit

 

(83,459

)

 

(125,978

)

Total liabilities and stockholders’ deficit

$

216,438

 

$

244,589

 

Domo, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
 

Three Months Ended

 

Year Ended

January 31,

 

January 31,

 

2021

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

 

 

2022

 

Cash flows from operating activities
Net loss

$

(19,615

)

$

(33,254

)

$

(84,634

)

$

(102,111

)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization

 

1,275

 

 

1,574

 

 

4,765

 

 

5,363

 

Non-cash lease expense

 

972

 

 

1,299

 

 

3,969

 

 

4,839

 

Amortization of contract acquisition costs

 

3,799

 

 

4,056

 

 

14,376

 

 

15,835

 

Stock-based compensation

 

9,801

 

 

19,675

 

 

33,749

 

 

60,526

 

Other, net

 

884

 

 

955

 

 

4,340

 

 

3,618

 

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable, net

 

(10,484

)

 

(25,254

)

 

(305

)

 

(15,877

)

Contract acquisition costs

 

(6,836

)

 

(10,539

)

 

(16,775

)

 

(22,258

)

Prepaid expenses and other assets

 

(3,473

)

 

(3,404

)

 

566

 

 

1,545

 

Accounts payable

 

(3,738

)

 

(7,210

)

 

(1,341

)

 

3,755

 

Operating lease liabilities

 

(1,121

)

 

(685

)

 

(3,685

)

 

(3,065

)

Accrued and other liabilities

 

6,089

 

 

15,678

 

 

6,595

 

 

9,706

 

Deferred revenue

 

25,995

 

 

38,018

 

 

22,508

 

 

38,503

 

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

 

3,548

 

 

909

 

 

(15,872

)

 

379

 

 
Cash flows from investing activities
Purchases of property and equipment

 

(1,447

)

 

(1,552

)

 

(5,706

)

 

(6,517

)

Purchases of securities available for sale

 

 

 

 

 

(11,149

)

 

 

Proceeds from maturities of securities available for sale

 

 

 

 

 

29,200

 

 

 

Purchases of intangible assets

 

6

 

 

 

 

(105

)

 

 

Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities

 

(1,441

)

 

(1,552

)

 

12,240

 

 

(6,517

)

 
Cash flows from financing activities
Proceeds from shares issued in connection with employee stock purchase plan

 

 

 

 

 

6,748

 

 

4,133

 

Shares repurchased for tax withholdings on vesting of restricted stock

 

(1,028

)

 

(1,457

)

 

(1,745

)

 

(10,315

)

Proceeds from exercise of stock options

 

5,587

 

 

1,713

 

 

8,092

 

 

5,621

 

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

 

4,559

 

 

256

 

 

13,095

 

 

(561

)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

 

315

 

 

(297

)

 

488

 

 

(534

)

Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

 

6,981

 

 

(684

)

 

9,951

 

 

(7,233

)

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

 

83,813

 

 

84,245

 

 

80,843

 

 

90,794

 

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

$

90,794

 

$

83,561

 

$

90,794

 

$

83,561

 

Domo, Inc.
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(in thousands, except per share data)
(unaudited)
 

Three Months Ended

 

Year Ended

January 31,

 

January 31,

 

2021

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

 

 

2022

 

Reconciliation of Subscription Gross Margin on a GAAP Basis to Subscription Gross Margin on a Non-GAAP Basis:
Revenue:
Subscription

$

49,956

 

$

59,611

 

$

183,645

 

$

223,010

 

Cost of revenue:
Subscription

 

9,368

 

 

11,317

 

 

36,656

 

 

40,907

 

Subscription gross profit on a GAAP basis

 

40,588

 

 

48,294

 

 

146,989

 

 

182,103

 

Subscription gross margin on a GAAP basis

 

81

%

 

81

%

 

80

%

 

82

%

 
Stock-based compensation

 

463

 

 

1,051

 

 

1,213

 

 

2,819

 

Subscription gross profit on a non-GAAP basis

$

41,051

 

$

49,345

 

$

148,202

 

$

184,922

 

Subscription gross margin on a non-GAAP basis

 

82

%

 

83

%

 

81

%

 

83

%

 
Reconciliation of Total Operating Expenses on a GAAP Basis to Total Operating Expenses on a Non-GAAP Basis:
Total operating expenses on a GAAP basis

$

59,199

 

$

81,407

 

$

226,517

 

$

279,285

 

Stock-based compensation

 

(8,812

)

 

(17,858

)

 

(31,249

)

 

(55,249

)

Amortization of certain intangible assets

 

(20

)

 

(20

)

 

(80

)

 

(80

)

Total operating expenses on a non-GAAP basis

$

50,367

 

$

63,529

 

$

195,188

 

$

223,956

 

 
Reconciliation of Operating Loss on a GAAP Basis to Operating Loss on a Non-GAAP Basis:
Operating loss on a GAAP basis

$

(16,868

)

$

(29,940

)

$

(73,085

)

$

(88,470

)

Stock-based compensation

 

9,624

 

 

19,494

 

 

33,305

 

 

59,821

 

Amortization of certain intangible assets

 

20

 

 

20

 

 

80

 

 

80

 

Operating loss on a non-GAAP basis

$

(7,224

)

$

(10,426

)

$

(39,700

)

$

(28,569

)

 
Reconciliation of Operating Margin on a GAAP Basis to Operating Margin on a Non-GAAP Basis:
Operating margin on a GAAP basis

 

(30

)%

 

(43

)%

 

(35

)%

 

(34

)%

Stock-based compensation

 

17

 

 

28

 

 

16

 

 

23

 

Operating margin on a non-GAAP basis

 

(13

)%

 

(15

)%

 

(19

)%

 

(11

)%

 
Reconciliation of Net Loss on a GAAP Basis to Net Loss on a Non-GAAP Basis:
Net loss on a GAAP basis

$

(19,615

)

$

(33,254

)

$

(84,634

)

$

(102,111

)

Stock-based compensation

 

9,801

 

 

19,675

 

 

33,749

 

 

60,526

 

Amortization of certain intangible assets

 

20

 

 

20

 

 

80

 

 

80

 

Net loss on a non-GAAP basis

$

(9,794

)

$

(13,559

)

$

(50,805

)

$

(41,505

)

 
Reconciliation of Net Loss per Share on a GAAP Basis to Net Loss per Share on a Non-GAAP Basis:
Net loss per share on a GAAP basis

$

(0.65

)

$

(1.01

)

$

(2.89

)

$

(3.19

)

Stock-based compensation

 

0.33

 

 

0.60

 

 

1.16

 

 

1.89

 

Net loss per share on a non-GAAP basis

$

(0.32

)

$

(0.41

)

$

(1.73

)

$

(1.30

)

 
Billings:
Total revenue

$

56,843

 

$

69,993

 

$

210,180

 

$

257,961

 

Add:
Deferred revenue (end of period)

 

129,079

 

 

168,335

 

 

129,079

 

 

168,335

 

Deferred revenue, noncurrent (end of period)

 

3,173

 

 

2,420

 

 

3,173

 

 

2,420

 

Less:
Deferred revenue (beginning of period)

 

(103,075

)

 

(130,385

)

 

(105,290

)

 

(129,079

)

Deferred revenue, noncurrent (beginning of period)

 

(3,182

)

 

(2,352

)

 

(4,454

)

 

(3,173

)

Increase in deferred revenue (current and noncurrent)

 

25,995

 

 

38,018

 

 

22,508

 

 

38,503

 

Billings

$

82,838

 

$

108,011

 

$

232,688

 

$

296,464

 

 
Reconciliation of Net Cash Provided by (Used in) Operating Activities to Adjusted Net Cash Provided by (Used in) Operating Activities:
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

$

3,548

 

$

909

 

$

(15,872

)

$

379

 

Proceeds from shares issued in connection with employee stock purchase plan

 

 

 

 

 

6,748

 

 

4,133

 

Adjusted net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

$

3,548

 

$

909

 

$

(9,124

)

$

4,512

 

 
Reconciliation of Net Cash Provided by (Used in) Operating Activities to Adjusted Free Cash Flow:
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

$

3,548

 

$

909

 

$

(15,872

)

$

379

 

Proceeds from shares issued in connection with employee stock purchase plan

 

 

 

 

 

6,748

 

 

4,133

 

Purchases of property and equipment

 

(1,447

)

 

(1,552

)

 

(5,706

)

 

(6,517

)

Adjusted free cash flow

$

2,101

 

$

(643

)

$

(14,830

)

$

(2,005

)

 

 

