Domo Announces Domo.AI to Revolutionize the Way Businesses Manage and Deploy Artificial Intelligence

Built upon the power of the Domo data experience platform, Domo.AI offers a flexible framework that optimizes any AI model to fit the unique needs of business, from surfacing valuable insights to discovering the data stories that bring business impact to life

SILICON SLOPES, Utah–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AI–Today at the Domo Innovation Summit, Domo (Nasdaq: DOMO) announced Domo.AI, a portfolio of comprehensive and flexible artificial intelligence (AI) services, powered by the company’s award-winning data experience platform. With Domo.AI, Domo users can access and capitalize on the broad possibilities of AI and have meaningful AI-powered experiences that help them multiply their impact on the business at scale.





“Our approach is rooted in the understanding that every business has unique needs and challenges that require flexibility and adaptability,” said Daren Thayne, chief technology officer and EVP of product, Domo. “Customer use cases for AI + Data have as many variations as there are companies and employee roles. The Domo platform — and our architectural approach to Domo.AI — is purpose-built to deliver on this need for unique data experiences that help businesses overcome real-world challenges and accelerate innovation and growth.”

With Domo.AI, users can easily manage, deploy and optimize AI and machine learning (ML) models, including Large Language Models (LLMs), and interact with data in simple and accessible ways. From marketing doing sentiment analysis and media mix modeling, to sales working on more timely and accurate forecasting, to risk departments strengthening fraud and security alert detection, and HR doing quicker and more precise capacity planning, Domo.AI powers rapid, actionable answers to core questions and processes for every function, delivering transformative data experiences that amplify an organizations’ most powerful asset: human curiosity.

Domo.AI builds upon the company’s leading ML and data science (DS) functionality such as Jupyter Workspace and AutoML features. Domo’s AI Service Layer, announced earlier this summer, is now generally available (GA). With so much demand for scalable and flexible AI solutions, customers are already leveraging Domo.AI to drive AI-powered data experiences.

“AI is pushing a generational shift in how people interact with their data in a natural way, and Domo.AI is at the forefront of this shift. Working with some of the world’s largest construction programs as the only mandated safety software, Edify.ai is integrating Domo.AI into our solution and infusing AI and natural language capabilities to understand and explore important workplace safety data,” said Cory Linton, CEO, Edify.ai. “For example, instead of working with static and clunky filtering to sort through data, we can ask our AI-powered dashboard questions in a natural, conversational way, and quickly receive answers in the format needed. I’m incredibly excited for what Domo.AI will continue to enable for Edify and our customers.”

In addition, Domo.AI, combined with Domo’s advanced governance and observability features, ensures that organizations can maintain data integrity, adhere to security protocols and certify compliance with regulatory requirements, giving customers clarity around how and where models are being used.

“Our research shows that almost 9 in 10 organizations use or plan to adopt AI technology, although privacy and governance concerns abound for many,” said Matt Aslett, VP and research director, Ventana Research. “Domo’s efforts to simplify model integration and increase governance and safety are designed to make users more capable and responsible stewards of AI in the enterprise.”

Key features accessible today in Domo.AI include:

AI Service Layer: Now GA, the AI Service Layer is a comprehensive and flexible AI framework that offers seamless integration with OpenAI currently available, and Google Bard and other AI/ML and LLM models coming soon, making it accessible to all developers, from low-to-pro code.

Now GA, the AI Service Layer is a comprehensive and flexible AI framework that offers seamless integration with OpenAI currently available, and Google Bard and other AI/ML and LLM models coming soon, making it accessible to all developers, from low-to-pro code. Generative AI Services : Within the AI Service Layer, text generation, text-to-SQL and text-to-Beastmode capabilities help users leverage AI in an intuitive and efficient way, transforming complex data queries into simple, conversational language.

: Within the AI Service Layer, text generation, text-to-SQL and text-to-Beastmode capabilities help users leverage AI in an intuitive and efficient way, transforming complex data queries into simple, conversational language. AI Service SDKs : Call upon Domo.AI from domo.js for Domo Bricks, Apps and App Studio for enhanced flexibility.

: Call upon Domo.AI from domo.js for Domo Bricks, Apps and Studio for enhanced flexibility. Batch Inference and Data Prep Functionalities : Batch inference – through Domo’s AI Magic tile – and data prep functionalities make it possible to process large volumes of data efficiently and prepare it for analysis.

: Batch inference – through Domo’s AI Magic tile – and data prep functionalities make it possible to process large volumes of data efficiently and prepare it for analysis. AI Model Management: Register and manage external models on a serverless basis, integrate them with existing ML infrastructures or point them to other API services with Domo’s AI Model Management feature. Build, train, and deploy Domo-hosted models from Jupyter Workspaces and AutoML, as well as externally hosted models such as OpenAI, Hugging Face and others.

Domo is continuing to develop advanced capabilities with its Code Engine Model Endpoints. These features, coming soon, will offer even more ways to maximize the potential of AI in organizations.

“Built on top of the Domo platform, one of the most connected data stacks in the world, Domo.AI opens up unlimited possibilities for those wanting to take advantage of AI capabilities,” added Thayne. “These advancements will help to accelerate the power of data so that everyone can multiply their impact on the business in new ways.”

To learn more about Domo.AI, visit: https://ai.domo.com/

About Domo

Domo puts data to work for everyone so they can multiply their impact on the business. Our cloud-native data experience platform goes beyond traditional business intelligence and analytics, making data visible and actionable with user-friendly dashboards and apps. Underpinned by AI, data science and a secure data foundation that connects with existing cloud and legacy systems, Domo helps companies optimize critical business processes at scale and in record time to spark the bold curiosity that powers exponential business results.

For more information, visit www.domo.com. You can also follow Domo on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

Domo is a registered trademark of Domo, Inc.

Contacts

Cynthia Cowen



PR@domo.com