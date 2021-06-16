Domo and JMills Entertainment Win Five Telly Awards

The Joint Production of the Domopalooza 2021 Opening Keynote Brings Home One Gold, One Silver and Three Bronze Awards

SILICON SLOPES, Utah–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#tellyawards—Domo (Nasdaq: DOMO) announced it and production partner JMills Entertainment are the recipients of five Telly Awards highlighting the joint achievement in producing the Domopalooza 2021 Opening Keynote in the 42nd Annual Telly Awards. The recognitions include a Gold Telly for the Online General-Show Opening Segment, a Silver for Online Craft-Set Design and three Bronzes for Online General-Virtual Events & Experiences, Online Craft-Directing and Online Craft-Writing respectively.

The Telly Awards is the premier award honoring video and television across all screens. Established in 1979, The Telly Awards receives over 12,000 entries from all 50 states and 5 continents and are judged by leaders from video platforms, television, streaming networks, production companies and including Netflix, Dow Jones, Duplass Brothers Productions, Complex Networks, A&E Networks, Hearst Media, Nickelodeon, ESPN Films, RYOT, Partizan and Vimeo.

“In the face of a year like no other, Domo continued to defy the limitations of our new world, in continuing to create compelling and engaging work,” says Sabrina Dridje, Telly Awards Executive Director. “This year’s submissions doubled down on what we already know about the industry. Creativity cannot be stopped. Collaboration will always prevail. New ideas and stories will always find a way to break through to an audience.”

Domopalooza, Domo’s annual customer event, is the modern BI event of the year. It brings together business executives, data professionals and IT leaders looking to approach BI in new ways, modernize business processes and get BI leverage by unlocking high-value data to take action on what matters most. In its seventh year, Domopalooza 2021 embraced the unprecedented times and pulled together content for a production that was uniquely Domo, delivering a one-of-a-kind virtual event to thousands of customers and viewers.

“Every year Domo steps up to a new-level of production with their live show,” said Jeremy Miller, Director and Founder of JMills Entertainment. “With the event moving online, it was important for us to match that world-class show level they put on with our production value and Josh’s performance.”

“It’s rewarding to be recognized for the incredible virtual experience and content the entire Domopalooza team worked so hard to deliver for our customers,” said John Mellor, Chief Strategy Officer at Domo. “This recognition is particularly meaningful because delivering an unparalleled user experience has always been one of Domo’s organizing principles.”

About JMills

Utah’s multi-award winning nationally recognized full-service film production studio, JMills Entertainment – ‘where passion bleeds.’ Trusted by Tesla, Ford, T-Mobile, Verizon, Panasonic, Traeger, and Domo, your message becomes our own as we push to craft authentic stories that move the needle on a global scale. We strive for excellence in film craft, messaging, and performance from the first stages of creative to the finishing touches of Post-Production. JME targets the heart of the story and leans into authenticity, truth and soul, ensuring the finished product will resonate with your audience. See our work at www.jmillsent.com/films.

About Domo

Domo is the Business Cloud, empowering organizations of all sizes with BI leverage at cloud scale in record time. With Domo, BI-critical processes that took weeks, months or more can now be done on-the-fly, in minutes or seconds, at unbelievable scale. For more information about how Domo (Nasdaq: DOMO) helps its customers go fast, go big and go bold, visit www.domo.com. You can also follow Domo on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

Domo and Domo is the Business Cloud are registered trademarks of Domo, Inc.

