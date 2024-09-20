Domo.AI Named a Finalist in the 2024 SaaS Awards

SILICON SLOPES, Utah–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today Domo (Nasdaq: DOMO) announced that its suite of AI solutions, Domo.AI, was named a finalist in the Business Intelligence or Analytics category of the 2024 SaaS Awards. A long-established awards program that now spans 56 categories, the SaaS Awards recognizes cutting-edge innovations and applications of software-as-a-service solutions across a broad range of use cases and sectors.





Domo was selected as a finalist thanks to its robust and flexible suite of AI products, Domo.AI. This solution enables users to streamline their end-to-end AI model management process and helps businesses implement and scale AI across their entire organizations with security and proper governance, regardless of technical proficiency.

“Domo.AI represents the next evolution of business intelligence and analytics, where we harness the transformative power of AI to deliver fast, intuitive AI-powered data experiences,” said Matthew Payne, VP of Engineering at Domo. “This recognition from The SaaS Awards reflects the incredible work of our teams in bringing a flexible and secure AI approach to data.”

Domo.AI provides customers with the ideal environment to merge their data and leverage the transformative power of AI. Domo makes it easier for users to register and manage external AI models, including those hosted in OpenAI, Databricks, Amazon Bedrock, Hugging Face and more. Once deployed, the models can be leveraged from apps, workflow engine or Magic ETL, empowering a broad base of users and unlocking real business impact.

To learn more about how Domo.AI empowers businesses with secure and flexible AI, visit ai.domo.com.

