Domain Capital Group Promotes Four Employees Across Key Investment Practices

Expanded roles enhance firm’s media, entertainment, technology and special situations platforms

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#DomainCapital--Domain Capital Group, LLC, a comprehensive private investment management services firm, has promoted three employees to new roles in its media, entertainment and technology practice and one employee to a new role in its special situations practice. Each will have expanded responsibilities that build upon their years of experience, further strengthening the company’s position as an investment services provider and enhancing its ability to help clients achieve their financial objectives.

For Domain Capital Group and Domain Capital Advisors, LLC:

Isabela Salas was promoted from vice president to director of investments, media, entertainment & technology for Domain Capital Advisors , a subsidiary of Domain Capital Group. With more than 11 years of experience in the underwriting, acquisition and management of media and entertainment investments, she supports the management of more than $1.4 billion in commitments on behalf of the firm’s clients and is responsible for underwriting and managing the diligence of new opportunities across film, television and music.

was promoted from vice president to , a subsidiary of Domain Capital Group. With more than 11 years of experience in the underwriting, acquisition and management of media and entertainment investments, she supports the management of more than $1.4 billion in commitments on behalf of the firm’s clients and is responsible for underwriting and managing the diligence of new opportunities across film, television and music. Jasmine Movagharnia was named vice president of investments, media, entertainment & technology for Domain Capital Advisors . Formerly assistant vice president, she is now responsible for quantitative and qualitative underwriting of new investments, monitoring existing investments, building and maintaining financial models, and supporting management of Domain’s portfolio. Movagharnia has nearly nine years of experience in the underwriting, acquisition and management of investments across alternative classes and investment structures for the media and entertainment sectors.

was named . Formerly assistant vice president, she is now responsible for quantitative and qualitative underwriting of new investments, monitoring existing investments, building and maintaining financial models, and supporting management of Domain’s portfolio. Movagharnia has nearly nine years of experience in the underwriting, acquisition and management of investments across alternative classes and investment structures for the media and entertainment sectors. Lucas Meeks was named assistant vice president of investments, special situations at Domain Capital Group after previously serving as an investment associate at Domain. He now supports the firm’s investment strategy and execution across complex and non-traditional opportunities and is actively involved in sourcing, underwriting and executing special situations and private credit investments. He also evaluates unique transactions, performs detailed financial analysis and due diligence, and assists in structuring deals from origination to closing .

was named after previously serving as an investment associate at Domain. He now supports the firm’s investment strategy and execution across complex and non-traditional opportunities and is actively involved in sourcing, underwriting and executing special situations and private credit investments. He also evaluates unique transactions, performs detailed financial analysis and due diligence, and assists in structuring deals from origination to . Will Taylor was promoted from analyst to investment associate, media, entertainment & technology for Domain Capital Advisors, where he’s now responsible for quantitative and qualitative underwriting of new investments, monitoring existing investments, building and maintaining financial models, and supporting the management of Domain’s entertainment portfolio.

“ Isabela, Jasmine, Lucas and Will have all played pivotal roles in the growth and success of their respective practices,” said David Seaman, Domain Capital Group executive managing director & president. “ We congratulate them for all their individual accomplishments and look forward to seeing them achieve continued success in their new roles at Domain.”

About Domain Capital Group

Atlanta-based Domain Capital Group, LLC provides comprehensive private investment management services, through its registered investment adviser subsidiaries, to institutions, public and private pensions, corporations, foundations, endowments, and high-net-worth individuals. Domain Capital Group’s investment professionals are experienced across a diverse range of asset classes and investment strategies, including real estate, natural resources, media, entertainment, technology, credit and other financial services. As of September 30, 2025, Domain managed approximately $8.3 billion in total assets through its two registered subsidiaries, Domain Capital Advisors, LLC and Domain Timber Advisors, LLC. These assets are comprised of approximately $7.3 billion in real estate, debt, alternatives, and other assets constituting Regulatory Assets Under Management (“RAUM”) and approximately $1.0 billion in non-RAUM which includes real properties and additional loans serviced. Please refer to each firm’s Form ADV for additional details. For further information, visit domaincapitalgroup.com.

Mike Rieman

Cookerly Public Relations

404.419.9230

mrieman@cookerly.com