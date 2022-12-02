Doma Vice President and Chief Design Officer Lauren Zack Named HousingWire 2022 HW Tech Trendsetter

Zack recognized as one of the most impactful and innovative technology leaders serving the housing industry

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Doma Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DOMA), a leading force for disruptive change in the real estate industry, today announced that Doma Vice President and Chief Design Officer, Lauren Zack, was recognized as a 2022 HW Tech Trendsetter by HousingWire. The fourth annual list identifies 75 of the most impactful and innovative technology leaders serving the housing economy.

HousingWire’s 2022 HW Tech Trendsetters are top product and technology leaders who have been essential in the digital transformation of the real estate industry. Recognized as a founder and leader in the field of user experience, Zack has focused her more than 30-year career studying the ways humans think and machines work to find the best solutions that take advantage of the unique capabilities of each. She has applied this approach to create experiences that optimize for both human and machine capabilities and turn those experiences into award-winning solutions at Doma. Zack and her team lead the design of product experiences to leverage and expose the automation and machine learning processes Doma has developed.

Doma has gained a deep understanding of what innovative functionality is needed to exceed the expectations of its customers through a combination of patented technology and bespoke user experiences to meet users where they are. This innovative approach creates transparency into the title and escrow processes, allowing Doma customers to achieve up to 50 percent fewer touches during the closing process so lenders, title agents, and real estate professionals can deliver up to 15 percent faster closings and up to 20 percent cost savings versus traditional processes.

“It’s inspiring to bring human and machine capabilities together to disrupt outdated processes within the real estate transaction,” said Lauren Zack, vice president and chief design officer at Doma. “I’m proud of the human-centered experience we’ve built to complement our machine learning-driven technology, and I’m honored to be recognized for this achievement among other talented technology leaders. I am pleased to share this honor with the entire product design and research function at Doma, as they continue our focus on reducing complexity and crafting coherence for all our customers.”

“The 2022 HW Tech Trendsetter honorees are driving progress and leading a digital transformation across the housing sector,” said Clayton Collins, CEO of HW Media. “One of our goals at HousingWire is to spotlight the individuals and organizations that are moving markets forward and this year’s honorees are an exceptional example of forward progress.”

The 2022 HW Tech Trendsetters were selected by HousingWire’s selection committee based on their vital and dynamic contributions to their organizations and to the housing industry as a whole. Profiles of the 2022 HW Tech Trendsetters honorees can be found here.

About Doma

Doma is a real estate technology company that is disrupting a century-old industry by building an instant and frictionless home closing experience for buyers and sellers. Doma uses proprietary machine intelligence technology and deep human expertise to create a vastly more simple and affordable experience for everyone involved in a residential real estate transaction, including current and prospective homeowners, mortgage lenders, title agents, and real estate professionals. With Doma, what used to take days can now be done in minutes, replacing an arcane and cumbersome process with a digital experience designed for today’s world. To learn more visit doma.com.

Contacts

Camilla Whitmore | Lead, Public Relations for Doma | press@doma.com