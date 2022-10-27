<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Home Business Wire Doma to Report Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results on Thursday, November 10th
Business Wire

Doma to Report Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results on Thursday, November 10th

di Business Wire

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Doma Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DOMA), a leading force for disruptive change in the real estate industry, today announced that it will report third quarter 2022 financial results after the market close on Thursday, November 10, 2022. Management will host a conference call and webcast to present Doma’s financial results and answer questions from the financial analyst community at 5:00 p.m. ET that same evening.

Doma Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results Conference Call

When: Thursday, November 10, 2022

Time: 5:00 p.m. ET

Dial-in Details: To access the call by phone, please go to this link (registration link), and you will be provided with dial-in details. To avoid delays, we encourage participants to dial into the conference call fifteen minutes ahead of the scheduled start time.

Webcast: A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be accessible from the “News & Events” section of Doma’s Investor Relations website at https://investor.doma.com/news-events/events-calendar.

About Doma

Doma is a real estate technology company that is disrupting a century-old industry by building an instant and frictionless home closing experience for buyers and sellers. Doma uses proprietary machine intelligence technology and deep human expertise to create a vastly more simple and affordable experience for everyone involved in a residential real estate transaction, including current and prospective homeowners, mortgage lenders, title agents, and real estate professionals. With Doma, what used to take days can now be done in minutes, replacing an arcane and cumbersome process with a digital experience designed for today’s world. To learn more visit doma.com.

Contacts

Investor Contact: Beatriz Bartolome | Head of Investor Relations for Doma | ir@doma.com

Media Contact: Camilla Whitmore | Lead, Public Relations for Doma | press@doma.com

Articoli correlati

ServiceNow Reports Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Business Wire Business Wire -
Subscription revenues of $1,742 million in Q3 2022, representing 22% year-over-year growth, 28.5% adjusted for constant currency Total revenues of...
Continua a leggere

BlackSky Appoints Jon Kirchner as Chief Product Officer

Business Wire Business Wire -
Kirchner to lead expanding product team to meet global customer demand for dynamic monitoring and intelligence products HERNDON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$BKSY...
Continua a leggere

Football DataCo expands official data partnership with Genius Sports to include sub-second, skeletal tracking for the English Premier League

Business Wire Business Wire -
Football DataCo extends official tracking partnership established with Genius Sports’ Second Spectrum technology in 2019, covering all Premier League...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

ServiceNow Reports Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Business Wire