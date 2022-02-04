Home Business Wire Doma to Report Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2021 Financial Results on Thursday,...
Doma to Report Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2021 Financial Results on Thursday, February 17th

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Doma Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DOMA), a leading force for disruptive change in the real estate industry, today announced that it will report fourth quarter and full-year 2021 financial results after the market close on Thursday, February 17, 2022. Management will host a conference call and webcast to present Doma’s financial results and answer questions from the financial analyst community at 5:00 pm ET that same evening.

Doma Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2021 Financial Results Conference Call

When: Thursday, February 17th, 2022

Time: 5:00 pm ET

Toll Free Dial-in: 1-844-615-6508, Passcode: 7967607

Live Webcast: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/csnidxzw

Replay: An archived webcast of the conference call will be accessible from the “News & Events” section of Doma’s Investor Relations website at https://investor.doma.com/.

About Doma

Doma is architecting the future of real estate transactions. The company uses machine intelligence and its proprietary technology solutions to transform residential real estate, making closings instant and affordable. Doma and its family of brands – States Title, North American Title Company (NATC) and North American Title Insurance Company (NATIC) – offer solutions for current and prospective homeowners, lenders, title agents, and real estate professionals that make closings vastly more simple and efficient, reducing cost and increasing customer satisfaction. Doma’s clients include some of the largest bank and non-bank lenders in the United States. To learn more visit doma.com.

Contacts

Investor Contact: Beatriz Bartolome | Head of Investor Relations for Doma | ir@doma.com

Media Contact: Camilla Whitmore | Lead, Public Relations for Doma | camilla.whitmore@doma.com

