Doma Recognized as Top Technology Innovator by HousingWire in 2022 Tech100 Awards

Doma named in both Real Estate and Mortgage categories as most innovative technology company

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Doma Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DOMA), a leading force for disruptive change in the real estate industry, announced today it was named to HousingWire’s annual Tech100 list for both the Real Estate and Mortgage categories. This is the 10th year for the awards program that recognizes the most innovative technology companies serving the real estate and mortgage industries.

The HousingWire Tech100 awards is the only program that highlights tech innovation across all aspects of the housing industry. The Tech100 Real Estate Award recognizes the top technology companies that are changing the home sales process – from remote closing to transaction management software, the honorees embody a shift in the future of the real estate industry. The Tech100 Mortgage Award recognizes the companies and solutions that are revolutionizing the mortgage process – from origination to closing, and servicing to secondary markets.

“This recognition is further evidence of Doma’s leadership position in the proptech industry and our ability to use technology to deliver a better home closing experience for home buyers and sellers,” said Max Simkoff, CEO of Doma. “We are proud to be included as a top innovator among a great peer set and look forward to continuing making the residential real estate transaction more seamless and affordable.”

Doma, recognized for its proprietary technology solutions and deep human expertise, creates a better experience for everyone across the residential real estate transaction, including current and prospective homeowners, mortgage lenders, title agents and real estate professionals. Currently Doma’s lender partners include Chase, Wells Fargo, Homepoint and other large mortgage originators, who have reported achievements including seeing 86% of title commitments delivered in under one minute and closing loans three days faster while saving its customers up to 15% on fees using Doma’s instant underwriting solution.

The 2022 Tech100 honorees were carefully selected by HousingWire’s Selection Panel of industry leaders, who viewed and voted on submissions based on the “Market Served” category. The final list was reviewed by a committee of HousingWire editors.

