Doma Named to Inc. Magazine’s Annual List of Best Workplaces for Second Consecutive Year

Doma recognized among highest-scoring businesses in Real Estate on Inc. Magazine’s 2022 List

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Doma Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DOMA), a leading force for disruptive change in the real estate industry, announced today it was named to Inc.’s annual Best Workplaces list in the Real Estate category for the second consecutive year. The list recognizes American companies that have excelled in creating exceptional workplaces and company culture.

Inc.’s inclusion of Doma as a Best Workplace for 2022 reflects the company’s commitment to its employees’ growth and well-being backed by Doma’s strong cultural values. Of the nearly two-thirds of employees who participated in the survey, over 80 percent indicated feeling valued by Doma, while at the same time, participating senior leaders indicated they value people as their most important resource resulting in an overall score of 90—a testament to the company’s “One Team” core value.

“At Doma, we put people first,” said Max Simkoff, CEO of Doma. “This is reflected in our core values, but more than that, it’s something our employees across the business embody every day. It is the contributions each and every one of our associates have made that has led to our success as a company to date—and will into the future.”

After collecting data from thousands of submissions, Doma was among the 475 honorees selected by Inc. this year. Each company that was nominated took part in an employee survey, conducted by Quantum Workplace, which included topics such as management effectiveness, perks, fostering employee growth, and overall company culture. The organization’s benefits were also audited to determine overall score and ranking.

About Doma

Doma is a real estate technology company that is disrupting a century-old industry by building an instant and frictionless home closing experience for buyers and sellers. Doma uses proprietary machine intelligence technology and deep human expertise to create a vastly more simple and affordable experience for everyone involved in a residential real estate transaction, including current and prospective homeowners, mortgage lenders, title agents, and real estate professionals. With Doma, what used to take days can now be done in minutes, replacing an arcane and cumbersome process with a digital experience designed for today’s world. To learn more visit doma.com.

About Inc. Media

The world’s most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

About Quantum Workplace

Quantum Workplace, based in Omaha, Nebraska, is an HR technology company that serves organizations through employee-engagement surveys, action-planning tools, exit surveys, peer-to-peer recognition, performance evaluations, goal tracking, and leadership assessment. For more information, visit QuantumWorkplace.com.

Contacts

Investor Contact: Beatriz Bartolome | Head of Investor Relations for Doma | ir@doma.com

Media Contact: Camilla Whitmore | Lead, Public Relations for Doma | press@doma.com