DocuSketch Hits One Million Claims Processed, Hires New Leadership

Following growth milestones, DocuSketch adds two key leaders to accelerate growth and scale for current demand

LAKELAND, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DocuSketch, the leading provider of technology that helps carriers and restoration businesses accurately and efficiently streamline the claims process, announced today it has surpassed one million claims processed. This milestone represents a key growth marker for DocuSketch as a leader in the industry. In addition to the claims processed, DocuSketch has grown the numbers of 360° tours processed and sketches completed by nearly 50%, and has significantly expanded its estimating business.

Amid this massive growth, DocuSketch has hired two key business leaders:

John Posan has joined the executive team as the Chief Revenue Officer to oversee all revenue-driving functions, including sales, partnerships, customer growth and retention, ensuring the company continues to expand its impact. He brings deep expertise in enterprise sales, market expansion, customer success and revenue operations, having built and led high-performance teams across multiple industries, and scaling to meet market demand.

Anita Paulic has come on board as the Managing Director of DocuSketch Canada to expand the growth the organization has seen in the estimating business. With 25 years in the insurance industry, she brings extensive expertise overseeing national operations, estimating and adjusting teams, as well as managing all catastrophe related projects with teams across North America. Prior to DocuSketch, Anita was Director of Operations and Catastrophe Response at the largest Independent Adjusting firm in Canada.

" With an unfortunate increase in severe weather events, and an uptick of insurance claims, technology is a key component to helping the process run smoothly and efficiently," said Ralf von Grafenstein, Founder & CEO of DocuSketch. " John and Anita will both be integral to ensuring we can scale DocuSketch to meet the demand of our customers and ultimately help more homeowners recover."

In addition to the two new hires, DocuSketch was recently ranked in G2’s best property restoration software category, garnering recognition for Leader and Best Relationship categories. G2 is the largest and most trusted software marketplace showing unbiased reviews on user satisfaction.

