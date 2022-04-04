Docker and Heptio Veteran Joins Loft Labs to Lead Marketing

Daniel Finneran to head marketing and developer relations initiatives to bring virtual Kubernetes clusters and faster Kubernetes development to the masses

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#kubernetes—Loft Labs, a venture-backed startup working on developer tooling and multi-tenancy solutions for Kubernetes, today announced that Daniel Finneran has joined the company as vice president of marketing.

Finneran brings more than 15 years of experience in the information technology and services industry including positions at Docker, Heptio, VMware, the European Space Agency, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, and most recently Packet, an Equinix company.

“Daniel brings tremendous experience from both the technical side, as well as in developing an ecosystem around technology,” said Lukas Gentele, co-founder and CEO of Loft Labs. “After an extensive search, we’re pleased to have landed Daniel to help us build awareness for our company’s role in the cloud-native space and to expand our network to other partners in the ecosystem.”

“When I first heard about Loft, I was immediately struck with the parallel of my experience at VMware working with virtualization technology and for the potential of Loft technologies to have the same effect when it comes to utilizing virtualization technology and Kubernetes,” said Finneran. “I jumped at the opportunity because I believe we can have the same impact in helping users realize higher levels of productivity and cost-effectiveness.”

Loft Labs builds its enterprise-grade Kubernetes platform on top of vcluster, an open source technology for creating virtual Kubernetes clusters. Loft is used by large organizations to create a self-service platform for their engineering teams. When an enterprise runs Loft, their engineers can provision virtual clusters on-demand whenever they need them, either using the Loft UI (user interface), the Loft CLI (command-line interface) or even using the Kubernetes command-line tool kubectl via the custom resources provided as part of Loft.

About Loft Labs

Loft Labs was founded in 2019 to create open-source developer tooling and virtual cluster technology for Kubernetes, with the goal to increase developer productivity and to help engineers gain secure but unimpeded access to cloud infrastructure.

