DocGo Unveils New Website; Continues to Evolve Brand Identity Amidst Rapid Growth

Leading Mobile Health Services and Medical Transportation Provider Showcases its Mission to Mobilize Healthcare

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–DocGo, a leading provider of last-mile mobile health services and integrated medical mobility solutions (Nasdaq: DCGO), announced today the launch of its new website. Designed to propel the healthcare technology company into its next phase of brand identity and growth, the dynamic site embodies DocGo’s mission to reinvent healthcare thought mobile medical solutions and a relentless dedication to customer success.

DocGo’s new site features cutting-edge design and striking photographs of its employees, including critical healthcare workers providing on-the-job care to actual patients who provided their consent. Using incisive copy and a B&W reportage photography style that embodies the concept of “care in motion,” DocGo aims to show how it is revolutionizing healthcare by bringing care to patients where and when they need it most, while driving efficiencies for healthcare systems, insurance providers and municipalities.

“DocGo is obsessed with finding new ways to help increase access to high-quality, highly affordable healthcare for all,” said Ahron Weiner, chief marketing officer at DocGo. “We’re proud to introduce our new website, which positions DocGo as the forward-looking, technology-first healthcare innovator that we are. As DocGo continues our trajectory of stellar growth, we’re excited to enter this next chapter of our brand identity.”

DocGo worked with Ari&Friends, a trusted marketing and advertising company, to design and develop the new site. “DocGo is unlike any other healthcare company that exists today,” said Ari Merkin, founder of Ari&Friends. “We were determined to help capture that spirit with the brand identity and the website. The energy, the accomplishments, the relentless drive to improve the way healthcare is delivered. This is an amazing brand. We want people to feel that with every click.”

DocGo is redefining on-demand access to healthcare, leveraging its AI-powered proprietary technology and expert healthcare professionals. The company delivers Mobile Health services at scale for hospital networks, governmental entities, and enterprise customers to provide high-quality, highly affordable care to patients when and where they need it most. DocGo’s mobility solutions, enabled through highly coordinated logistics and focus on exceptional patient care, gives patients much-needed access to medical attention outside of the traditional four walls of the medical establishment.

About DocGo

DocGo is a leading provider of last-mile mobile care services and integrated medical mobility solutions. DocGo is disrupting the traditional four-wall healthcare system by providing care at the scale of humanity. DocGo’s innovative technology and dedicated field staff of certified health professionals elevate the quality of patient care and drive business efficiencies for facilities, hospital networks, and health insurance providers. With Mobile Health, DocGo empowers the full promise and potential of telehealth by facilitating healthcare treatment, in tandem with a remote physician, in the comfort of a patient’s home or workplace. Together with DocGo’s integrated Ambulnz medical transport services, DocGo is bridging the gap between physical and virtual care. For more information, please visit www.docgo.com.

Contacts

Media:

Janine Warner



Crowe PR



docgo@crowepr.com

(646) 916-5314

Investor:

Blueshirt Capital Advisors



Melanie Solomon or Michael Anderson



ir@docgo.com