DocGo to Announce Third Quarter 2022 Results on Monday, November 7

Management to host investor conference call and webcast at 5:00pm ET on that day

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–DocGo, a leading provider of last-mile mobile health services (Nasdaq: DCGO), today announced that the company will report results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022, after the markets close on Monday, November 7. Management will host a conference call for analysts and investors at 5:00pm ET on that day.

Conference call and webcast details:

Monday, November 7, 5:00pm ET

1-855-327-6837 (U.S.)

1-631-891-4304 (international)

Conference ID: 10020451

The webcast can be accessed under Events on the Investors section of the company’s website, https://ir.docgo.com/.

About DocGo

DocGo is a leading provider of last-mile mobile care services. DocGo is disrupting the traditional four-wall healthcare system by providing high quality, highly affordable care to patients where and when they need it. DocGo’s innovative technology and dedicated field staff of certified health professionals elevate the quality of patient care and drive business efficiencies for facilities, hospital networks, and health insurance providers. With Mobile Health, DocGo empowers the full promise and potential of telehealth by facilitating healthcare treatment, in tandem with a remote physician, in the comfort of a patient’s home or workplace. Together with DocGo’s integrated Ambulnz medical transport services, DocGo is bridging the gap between physical and virtual care. For more information, please visit www.docgo.com.

Contacts

Media:
Susan Donahue

Skyya PR

651-283-8700

susan.donahue@skyya.com

Investors:
Mike Cole

DocGo

949-444-1341

mike.cole@docgo.com
ir@docgo.com

Steve Halper

LifeSci Advisors

646-876-6455

shalper@lifesciadvisors.com
ir@docgo.com

