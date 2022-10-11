DocGo Expands Partnership with West PACE to Launch Innovative Remote Patient Monitoring Pilot

The San Diego program brings proactive care to PACE participants, lowering healthcare costs by enabling more care to happen in the home and reducing hospital visits

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–DocGo (Nasdaq: DCGO), a leading provider of last-mile mobile health services, announced today that it will build upon its existing partnership with Gary and Mary West PACE (West PACE) and introduce a revolutionary remote patient monitoring (RPM) solution.

Traditional RPM allows healthcare providers to monitor patients with certain medical conditions after a hospital stay or major medical event, reducing annual healthcare costs while maintaining or improving quality of care by enabling more care to happen in the home. DocGo’s enhanced RPM offering combines remote patient monitoring with telehealth consultations, on-site urgent care for patients who need medical attention, and medical transportation for patients who need to be taken to a hospital for treatment.

“The combination of DocGo’s technology, highly-skilled clinical staff, robust mobile health and medical transportation services create a comprehensive, revolutionary offering,” said Anthony Capone, President of DocGo. “Our ability to leverage RPM to see patient data in near-real time enables us to provide proactive care for patients, keeping them healthy in their homes while reducing the cost of care – it’s a win/win for both patients and providers.”

The RPM pilot program is with West PACE, a Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly, and funded through a research collaboration with West Health Institute. PACE participants have been enrolled in the pilot program, which runs through the end of 2022.

In March 2022, DocGo and West PACE announced a collaboration allowing DocGo to provide rapid, in-home, non-emergency, mobile health services to PACE participants aged 55 and older within the San Diego market. Now, after the proven success of this initial launch, DocGo and West PACE will utilize RPM to monitor patients to improve quality of care, reduce episodic and acute healthcare events, and improve chronic disease outcomes. DocGo healthcare professionals can respond in real time to intervene and care for patients in their homes, consequently reducing unnecessary emergency visits and hospitalizations.

“Our PACE team is committed to staying on the cutting edge of innovation,” said Dr. Ross Colt, medical director of Gary and Mary West PACE. “Remote Patient Monitoring is another way for us to continually enhance the care that we provide to our vulnerable seniors.”

DocGo Mobile Health Solutions go far beyond traditional telehealth capabilities, delivering true “last-mile” services with unique solutions that plug seamlessly into existing care ecosystems. The company provides additional specialty medical training to its healthcare providers, giving them the skills necessary to perform more advanced procedures outside of the typical scope of work for LPNs, RNs, NPs and PAs. For more information on DocGo, visit www.docgo.com.

About Gary and Mary West PACE



Established with a grant from the Gary and Mary West Foundation, West PACE is a program providing all the care and services for older adults and people over age 55 who live in North County San Diego and meet state requirements for nursing home level of care. Those who are Dually Eligible for Medicare and MediCal, or for MediCal only, will not be charged co-payments for services. Others who wish to pay privately may also enroll in the program. To apply or learn more about eligibility, contact Gary and Mary West PACE at (760) 280-2230 or visit their website at www.westpace.org.

About DocGo



DocGo is a leading provider of last-mile mobile care services. DocGo is disrupting the traditional four-wall healthcare system by providing high quality, highly affordable care to patients where and when they need it. DocGo’s innovative technology and dedicated field staff of certified health professionals elevate the quality of patient care and drive business efficiencies for facilities, hospital networks, and health insurance providers. With Mobile Health, DocGo empowers the full promise and potential of telehealth by facilitating healthcare treatment, in tandem with a remote physician, in the comfort of a patient’s home or workplace. Together with DocGo’s integrated Ambulnz medical transport services, DocGo is bridging the gap between physical and virtual care. For more information, please visit www.docgo.com.

Contacts

Media:

Malory Van Guilder



Skyya PR for DocGo



malory@skyya.com

651-335-0585

Investors:

Mike Cole



DocGo



949-444-1341



mike.cole@docgo.com

ir@docgo.com

Steve Halper



LifeSci Advisors



646-876-6455



shalper@lifesciadvisors.com

ir@docgo.com