DocGo Expands Mobile Footprint in Southern California Through Partnership with West PACE

Leading Mobile Health Services Provider Partners with Gary and Mary West PACE to Bring Rapid, Mobile, Non-Emergency Healthcare Services to North San Diego County Seniors

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DocGo, a leading provider of last-mile mobile health services and integrated medical mobility solutions (Nasdaq: DCGO) has expanded its reach to Southern California, partnering with the Gary and Mary West Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) to provide non-emergency in-home visits to older adults in North San Diego County. The recently launched collaboration enables DocGo to provide rapid, in-home, non-emergency, mobile health services to new patient populations within the San Diego market and increase access to care outside the hospital setting.

West PACE is a specialized healthcare program providing comprehensive, high-quality, compassionate care to adults of all income levels aged 55 and older who wish to live as independently as possible in their own homes. West PACE’s services include medical, dental, mental health, medication management, nutrition, physical and occupational therapy and social activities, all managed from their central location in San Marcos, CA. DocGo was initially connected to West PACE through a joint research collaboration with West Health, a family of nonprofit organizations dedicated to lowering healthcare costs to support successful aging. The groups studied how mobile health services and business-to-business relationships can streamline care and reduce avoidable emergency department (ED) visits.

The partnership with West PACE is DocGo’s first in Southern California. West PACE’s nursing team is able to dispatch DocGo vehicles to participants’ homes through the company’s state-of-the-art telehealth logistics model, to treat non-emergency conditions in the home. DocGo offers West PACE participants in North San Diego County a range of mobile health services, including rapid and pre-op testing, ultrasounds, wound care, cardiac and blood pressure monitoring, Covid-19 testing and vaccinations, physicals, oral and IV treatments and more.

“We have seen tremendous success in other markets due to partnerships like this,” said Caroline Hodge, vice president of Clinical Operations at DocGo. “Not only have the health systems experienced significant cost savings and reductions in non-emergency visits, but the patient experience and feedback has been overwhelming. We’re thrilled to grow our mobile health services in North San Diego County and become an invaluable partner to West PACE and its participants.”

“Our partnership with DocGo will enable us to reach even more participants who may have difficulty getting to their medical appointments or our facilities in San Marcos,” said Dr. Ross Colt, medical director of Gary and Mary West PACE. “It’s a unique offering that gives us the ability to care for our participants in ways not many medical systems can, whether they need non-emergency care and are unable to leave their homes due to Covid-19 concerns or they simply need some friendly assistance getting them settled at home after a hospital stay or illness. This is just another example of our commitment at West PACE to constantly expanding how we give older adults of every income level the holistic, human-centric care they deserve.”

DocGo Mobile Health Solutions go far beyond traditional telehealth capabilities, delivering true “last-mile” services with unique solutions that plug seamlessly into existing care ecosystems. The company’s workforce provides additional specialty medical training to its more than 3,500+ healthcare providers, giving them the skills necessary to perform more advanced procedures outside of the typical scope of work for EMTs and paramedics. For more information on DocGo, visit www.docgo.com.

About Gary and Mary West PACE



Established with a grant from the Gary and Mary West Foundation, West PACE is a program providing all the care and services for older adults and people over age 55 who live in North County San Diego and meet state requirements for nursing home level of care as covered by Medicare and Medi-Cal and as authorized by the interdisciplinary team. Those who are Dually Eligible for Medicare and MediCal, or for MediCal only, will not be charged co-payments for services. Others who wish to pay privately may also enroll in the program. To apply or learn more about eligibility, contact Gary and Mary West PACE at (760) 280-2230 or visit their website at www.westpace.org.

About DocGo



DocGo is a leading provider of last-mile mobile care services and integrated medical mobility solutions. DocGo is disrupting the traditional four-wall healthcare system by providing high quality, highly affordable care to patients where and when they need it. DocGo's innovative technology and dedicated field staff of certified health professionals elevate the quality of patient care and drive business efficiencies for facilities, hospital networks, and health insurance providers. With Mobile Health, DocGo empowers the full promise and potential of telehealth by facilitating healthcare treatment, in tandem with a remote physician, in the comfort of a patient's home or workplace. Together with DocGo's integrated Ambulnz medical transport services, DocGo is bridging the gap between physical and virtual care. For more information, please visit www.docgo.com.

