Docebo Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences in August and September

TORONTO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ: DCBO; TSX:DCBO) (“Docebo” or the “Company”), a leading learning platform provider with a foundation in artificial intelligence (AI) and innovation, announced today that members of its management team will present at the following investor and software industry conferences in August and September 2024:


Canaccord Genuity’s 44th Annual Growth Conference – August 13 – Boston

Oppenheimer 27th Annual Technology, Internet & Communications Conference – August 14 – Virtual

Citi’s 2024 Global TMT Conference – September 4 – New York

Docebo Inspire 2024 – September 11 – Dallas

For more information about these and other events, access the events and presentations page on Docebo’s investor relations website https://www.docebo.inc.

Conferences that have public presentations will be webcast and available on the “Events & Presentations” section of the Company’s investor relations website.

About Docebo

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO; TSX:DCBO) is redefining the way enterprises leverage technology to create and manage content, deliver training, and measure the business impact of their learning programs. With Docebo’s end-to-end learning platform, organizations worldwide are equipped to deliver scaled, personalized learning across all their audiences and use cases, driving growth and powering their business.

Learn why businesses around the world love Docebo by visiting our customer stories page.

Contacts

For further information, please contact:

Mike McCarthy

Vice President – Investor Relations

(214) 830-0641

mike.mccarthy@docebo.com

