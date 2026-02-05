Doc.com Files for Nasdaq Listing as It Advances Global Expansion of Its AI-Powered, Blockchain-Secured Healthcare Platform

The filing supports Doc.com’s mission to deliver accessible, technology-driven healthcare to underserved communities worldwide

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Doc.com Inc., a pioneering healthcare technology company dedicated to democratizing access to quality healthcare, today announced that it has submitted an application for a proposed listing on the Nasdaq Stock Market, subject to Nasdaq review and approval, under the proposed ticker symbol DOCC. This filing represents a pivotal advancement in the company’s mission to deliver accessible, tech-powered healthcare to underserved communities around the world.

A potential Nasdaq listing would enable Doc.com to accelerate global expansion of its integrated healthcare ecosystem and advance its commitment to offering initially free, around-the-clock medical access to patients through AI-driven telemedicine services. The company connects users with licensed doctors, nurse practitioners, and soon psychologists and veterinarians, all supported by diversified revenue streams that make free and affordable care sustainable at scale.

Unlike traditional subscription-based telehealth models, Doc.com provides initially free primary healthcare 24/7, which the company pioneered, allowing patients to see a doctor through video chat, with premium services such as AI-enabled clinical decision support and follow-up care offered on a planned and phased basis and subject to applicable licensing and regulatory approvals, supporting long-term financial sustainability.

“Filing for Nasdaq is a meaningful milestone that reinforces our long-term vision and commitment to health equity,” said CEO Charles Nader. “This step positions us to expand globally, advance our AI and blockchain technologies, and drive positive social impact by reaching more communities in need. We believe healthcare should be a human right, and this brings us closer to realizing that mission at scale.”

Doc.com’s vertically integrated ecosystem is designed to meet every dimension of well-being, including telemedicine, mental health, veterinary care, pharmacy, and education, and the company is developing Hospital AI tools and other early-stage research initiatives to support more efficient and personalized care.

By leveraging de-identified, real-world medical data consistent with applicable healthcare privacy and data protection requirements, Doc.com trains its AI systems to support diagnostic accuracy and treatment personalization. Its blockchain framework is designed to enhance transparency and data integrity by securely hashing each healthcare interaction, fostering trust for both patients and providers.

With operations across the U.S. and Latin America and plans for continued international expansion, Doc.com is uniquely positioned to bring localized, culturally relevant healthcare to diverse markets through strategic partnerships and free access initiatives. This global reach reflects Doc.com's vision to close healthcare gaps and deliver meaningful impact across underserved populations.

As Doc.com moves through the Nasdaq review process, the company remains focused on advancing its technology, expanding care access, and scaling its mission to make high-quality healthcare universally accessible and socially transformative.

About Doc.com, Inc.

Doc.com is a healthcare technology company building the future of AI-driven healthcare solutions. The company accelerates the evolution of healthcare through a vertically integrated ecosystem that connects telemedicine, mental health support, veterinary care, pharmacy, and education in one seamless platform. Doc.com’s AI-powered technology enhances clinical decision support, personalizes treatment pathways, and enables efficient medication access, while blockchain-based infrastructure is designed to enhance transparency, security, and trust.

With a mission to make health a fundamental human right, Doc.com aims to provide initially free access to certain essential healthcare services, complemented by affordable care options that support long-term sustainability and expanded access for underserved communities, subject to availability and applicable regulations (availability of services varies by jurisdiction). Through innovation and a commitment to health equity, Doc.com seeks to drive sustainable impact and broaden access to quality care globally.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements contained in this press release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding our proposed listing on Nasdaq, any potential public offering, our business strategy, plans and objectives, market opportunity, competitive position, future financial performance, and the assumptions underlying such statements.

These forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are generally identified by the use of words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “possible,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “will,” “would,” and similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words.

Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, risks related to our ability to pursue or complete a proposed listing or offering, general economic conditions and market volatility, our ability to execute our business strategy, competitive pressures, regulatory developments, and other risks and uncertainties described from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.

For more corporate information please visit: doc.com

For further information, please contact: Tiffany Cummins

Email: tiffany.cummins@talentresources.com

Business Tel: 925-212-4200