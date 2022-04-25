Do You Take Calls from Numbers You Don’t Recognize? Odds Are, You Don’t

With Digital Transformation Taking Shape, iconectiv CTO Chris Drake Talks About What This Means for Businesses, and What’s Being Done to Further Build Consumer Trust in Voice and Messaging Communications
In this day and age, where so many in-person interactions have been replaced with remote engagements, digital transformation has become fundamental. As a result, businesses and consumers are relying on their mobile devices more than ever – utilizing voice and text communications to navigate their personal and professional lives. But with more than 85 billion spam phone calls being placed globally each year – costing trillions of dollars in lost business and productivity – keeping both the voice and messaging ecosystem safe for consumers and attractive to business is critical.
How is the global mobile industry tackling these challenges? How has the implementation of the Secure Telephone Identity Revisited/Signature-based Handling of Asserted information using toKENs (STIR/SHAKEN) framework been faring in the U.S.? What are some of the best practices that service providers and businesses can implement to ensure they are building consumer confidence, while saving time and money?
In a recent interview with Mobile World Live, iconectiv CTO Chris Drake answered these questions, and discussed how to further build trust in communications, insights on new solutions to better identify legitimate businesses and more.
For instance, on the topic of STIR/SHAKEN and its recent implementation in the U.S., according to Drake, “We (iconectiv) are the ones that help determine the eligibility of service providers to participate to sign calls and determine where they can get their certificates so that no imposters can penetrate the framework and started signing. The U.S. has seen reductions in illegal robocalls and spoofing on the order of 30% compared to last year. Registered Caller™, the industry-backed centralized telephone registry, allows businesses, that have many numbers and use many different service providers to make their calls, to register themselves to be verified and to authenticate what numbers they’re entitled to use as their caller ID. This data is then provided to service providers as a source of truth for the industry to innovate on for things like analytics, brand call display, and call blocking and labeling.”
Chris Drake, CTO of iconectiv
To see the full video interview, visit: Mobile World Live.
