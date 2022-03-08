DNEG to Participate in the Deutsche Bank 2022 Media, Internet & Telecom Conference  

LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–DNEG, a leading technology-enabled visual effects (VFX) and animation company for the creation of feature film, television and multiplatform content, announced today that management will participate in a fireside chat and one-on-one investor meetings at the Deutsche Bank 30th Annual Media, Internet & Telecom Conference on Monday, March 14, 2022.

Namit Malhotra, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of DNEG, and Alan Kestenbaum, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: AKIC), will participate in the fireside chat hosted by Adam Sutker, Managing Director, Deutsche Bank Global Technology, Media & Telecommunications Group, which will take place on Monday, March 14, 2022 at 12:05 PM ET. For further information, or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with management, please contact your Deutsche Bank Representative.

Participants may access a live webcast of the fireside chat on the DNEG Investor Relations site https://investors.dneg.com/. A replay will be archived online for a limited time.

As a reminder, DNEG recently announced it expects to become a publicly traded company via a merger with Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp., a special purpose acquisition company. For more information about the transaction, please visit https://investors.dneg.com/.

About DNEG



DNEG (www.dneg.com) is one of the world’s leading visual effects (VFX) and animation companies for the creation of feature film, television, and multiplatform content. DNEG employs nearly 7,000 people with worldwide offices and studios across North America (Los Angeles, Montréal, Toronto and Vancouver), Europe (London) and Asia (Bangalore, Chandigarh, Chennai and Mumbai).

DNEG’s critically acclaimed work has earned the company six Academy Awards® for Best Visual Effects and numerous BAFTA and Primetime EMMY® Awards for its high-quality VFX work. Current and upcoming DNEG projects on behalf of its Hollywood and global studio and production company partners include “Stranger Things” (season 4) (May 2022), Bullet Train (July 2022), The Flash (November 2022), Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom (December 2022), Borderlands (2022), Knives Out 2 (2022), The Last of Us (2022), The School for Good and Evil (2022), Super/Natural (2022), Haunted Mansion (March 2023) and Shazam! Fury of the Gods (June 2023).

About Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp.



Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company organized with the purpose of effecting a merger similar business combination with a major entertainment powerhouse. Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp. is led by Alan Kestenbaum, businessman and minority owner of the Atlanta Falcons of the NFL. Other leadership members include Robert Tilliss, who brings with him extensive sports and arena expertise, Daniel Strauss, and Steve Horowitz.

