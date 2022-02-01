DNA Payments Acquires UK-based Payment Solutions Provider Kwalitas

LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–DNA Payments, a leading independent vertically integrated payments provider, is continuing its UK growth strategy by acquiring Kwalitas, a payment solutions provider based in Peterborough.

The acquisition will strengthen the product and service offering of Kwalitas, with DNA’s established range of niche, high-quality solutions and services, enabling both companies to integrate, develop, and implement new services and goals.

By aligning Kwalitas’ expertise and impressive UK merchant-base with our Group, DNA can continue reaching core markets, delivering cutting-edge payments solutions at very competitive rates, and helping merchants save money while they make money.

Nurlan Zhagiparov, Co-Founder of DNA Payments, said: “We welcome Kwalitas to the DNA Payments Group, our 4th acquisition in 24 months. This new acquisition will further our growth in the UK. Despite the Global COVID-19 pandemic, 2021 was truly transformative for us as we added industry-leading payments solutions and new payment methods, helping our customers to operate during these challenging times. DNA Payments is tier agnostic and serves its SME customers through its Independent Sales Organisations (ISOs). Now Kwalitas’ customers will have access to our market-leading service propositions and product set, and we’re looking forward to a great future in 2022 and beyond.”

DWF provided legal transactional support to DNA Payments on the acquisition, with EY providing support on the financial and tax aspects of the transaction.

Based in Peterborough, Kwalitas is a payment services provider with a simple objective: to provide the best solution possible for its clients. Its regional managers provide ongoing local support to our clients, ensuring that issues get resolved quickly.

DNA Payments Limited, founded by Arif Babayev and Nurlan Zhagiparov, is one of the largest independent, fully vertically integrated omnichannel payments companies in the UK and EU. Among other companies, it includes an in-house Gateway, which services large corporates and medium-sized businesses and a number of ISOs, providing services to SME customers. It is also one of the largest PaaS and SaaS services providers to multinational Acquirers and Banks. DNA Payments currently processes over £900m a month and has over 90k terminals servicing over 60k customers across UK and EU.

With headquarters in London and an operations hub in Kent, DNA Payments Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority to provide payment services under the Payment Services Regulations 2017.

DNA Payments Limited is a limited company registered in England and Wales, company number 11154668, and registered office at 123 Buckingham Palace Road, London, England, SW1W 9SH. We are authorised by the Financial Conduct Authority under the Payment Service Regulations 2017 for the provision of payments services, reference number 806630.

