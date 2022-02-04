DMS Secures #1 Spot as Top CPA Network for Advertisers & Merchants

DMS Also Recognized As Top CPA Network For Publishers & Top Call Network

CLEARWATER, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$DMS #TopNetwork—Digital Media Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: DMS), a leading provider of technology-enabled digital performance advertising solutions connecting consumers and advertisers, announced its No. 1 spot on the mThink “Top CPA Networks for Advertisers & Merchants List” for the second year in a row. Following extensive evaluations by experts across the performance marketing industry, DMS was featured as the standout leader, recognized for its top-tier brand-direct advertising solutions.

Acting as a point of connection between leading advertisers and successful, high-quality publishers, DMS helps grow businesses by sourcing new, quality customers through more channels than advertisers can reach on their own. DMS leverages the latest tracking and quality assurance technology, proven conversion-enhancing optimization techniques and expert, one-on-one support to help advertisers and publishers achieve their advertising and monetization goals across diverse media channels.

“The quality, trust and service with which DMS provides advertisers year after year is without question what sets our team apart from the pack,” said David Cantrell, EVP of Brand Performance for DMS. “I’m extremely proud of Team DMS for its ability to create and manage new, innovative and reliable ways for advertisers to expand their brand reach and increase their conversion volume. With the combination of our team of seasoned experts, our industry-leading processes and our proprietary ad distribution platform, I have no doubt DMS will continue to make it a seamless experience for advertisers looking to optimize the highest-converting campaigns across a multitude of digital media channels.”

mThink’s Top CPA Networks Lists are informed by a four-month, industry-wide survey, input from a Blue Ribbon Panel of industry experts and weighted data, including expert views, traffic data and measures of industry influence. DMS has received consistent recognition from mThink for the exceptional performance of its brand-direct advertising solutions and multitude of custom pay-per-call solutions. Most recently, DMS kicked off the new year with two premier mThink rankings, landing leading spots on mThink’s “Top 20 CPA Networks List” and “Best Pay-Per-Call Networks List” for 2022.

“Receiving recognition from some of the top advertisers and publishers across our industry is both an honor and a direct reflection of the standout solutions portfolio with which we provide to our advertiser clients every day,” said Chris Pink, SVP of Sales for DMS. “Our team is committed to working hard so our advertiser clients can rest easy, and we’ve continued to deliver on that promise thanks to the formula we’ve created at DMS. By providing the right technology, analytics and experience, we have successfully established a reputation for consistently and seamlessly connecting advertisers with high-intent consumers at the exact moments they’re ready to engage. I know our team at DMS will continue to set the highest standards for ourselves, our solutions and those around us.”

About Digital Media Solutions

Digital Media Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: DMS) is a leading provider of technology-enabled digital performance advertising solutions connecting consumers and advertisers within auto, home, health and life insurance plus a long list of top consumer verticals. The DMS first-party data asset, proprietary advertising technology, significant proprietary media distribution and data-driven processes help digital advertising clients de-risk their advertising spend while scaling their customer bases. Learn more at https://digitalmediasolutions.com.

Contacts

Media Contact:

Melissa Ledesma



(201) 290-2696



mledesma@dmsgroup.com

Investor Contact:

Thomas Bock



(704) 412-8892



tbock@dmsgroup.com