DMS Leaders Spotlight the Impact of a Diverse Workforce at LeadsCon 2022

CLEARWATER, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$DMS #DEI—Digital Media Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: DMS), a leading provider of technology-enabled digital performance advertising solutions connecting consumers and advertisers, announced DMS leaders will place a spotlight on the power of a diverse workforce during this year’s LeadsCon Las Vegas 2022 conference. DMS CMO and Women of Martech President Kathy Bryan and DMS VP of Media Strategy and Women of Martech member Gaby Henriquez will join fellow industry experts to provide actionable strategies and insights during an insightful thought leadership session, March 22 at 4:30pm PT.

“Tapping Into Empathy To Drive LTV: How A Diverse Workforce Can Enhance ROI” will take a deeper look into how empathy has helped marketers boost lifetime value for campaigns. With a belief that no matter where you are in the customer journey, messaging can make the difference between strong LTV or a high unsubscribe rate, this thought-provoking session will demonstrate why messaging that is relevant and reflects the mindset and values of your audience is essential. Bryan and Henriquez will speak alongside an impressive panel of seasoned industry leaders, including Tina Dixon, COO of Ringlab Media, Jason McKee, founder of Accessibility Compliance Solutions, and Michelle Ngome, founder of the African American Marketing Association (AAMA).

“The profound impact that workforce diversity has on understanding, nurturing, converting and retaining your current and future customers can’t be understated,” shared Bryan. “We’re challenging marketers to think differently about diversity and to make sure they understand who their customers are – and not just what boxes they fit in. Teams populated with people who have different backgrounds, experiences, beliefs and voices help advertisers better understand audience needs and wants. I’m confident attendees will walk away feeling inspired, with a new perspective on the power of empathy and diversity in their businesses.”

Bryan is an expert at identifying innovative and engaging marketing strategies that engage audiences and get them to take action, leveraging her strong B2C and B2B expertise, including multi-channel marketing campaign management, brand management, demand generation, content marketing and marketing research. As CMO for DMS, Bryan leads all aspects of corporate marketing and communications for the Company and its brands. As the co-founder and President of the not-for-profit association Women of Martech, Bryan is dedicated to increasing the recognition of the power of women in the martech industry. In 2021, Bryan was awarded the second-annual Tim Burke Pioneer Award by the Consumer Consent Council and recognized for creating significant impact within the performance marketing space.

A results-driven marketing leader, Gaby Henriquez has a proven track record of successfully developing high-performing media campaigns and the expertise to create and lead motivated, winning teams. Henriquez’s passion for digital marketing and analytics is the foundation of the success she has experienced throughout her career, surpassing revenue goals for established companies through her integrated marketing strategies on both organic and paid social channels. As VP of Media Strategy for DMS, Henriquez deploys marketing dollars for DMS and its advertiser clients across media channels, creating exceptional customer journeys to increase conversion rates and deliver reliable ROI. Henriquez also serves as an advisor for the Business Women in Leadership Program at Florida International University, where she is dedicated to helping women excel as business leaders.

LeadsCon is a premier industry conference for performance marketers. The annual Las Vegas conference brings together marketers from across the globe and provides an important forum for industry experts to share knowledge, discuss new trends and learn how to find, nurture and convert quality leads to grow their businesses. With three days of networking and educational content featuring top experts in lead generation and performance marketing, LeadsCon 2022 presents a strong opportunity for professionals and leaders in the space to grow their business and safely navigate the future of the industry.

